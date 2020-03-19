Despite uncertainty about high school track season, East thrower Brown works on his own with long term perspective

While Brown hasn’t totally lost his high school senior season yet, his older sister, Shelby, has. Shelby Brown, a former girls state discus champion at East, is a senior on the Nebraska track team and a volunteer coach at East this spring as part of obtaining her coaching certificate.

With the NCAA pulling the plug on all sports earlier this month, Shelby, like many other seniors in a number of other sports, is hoping to get an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA while she begins work on her master's degree next school year.

That will make Shelby and Tyler teammates at NU next season. Both their father and mother, Amy (Fox), were Husker throwers in the 1980s.

“That will be a weird situation,” Tyler said about being on the same team as his older sister. “When I was younger, she was always helping me with things like technique, so it should be good.”

Dave said if the high school season is canceled, he will probably have his son begin training with the heavier implements used in college. Tyler may also start focusing some attention on the javelin, another potential event when he gets to NU.

Something else Dave has planned is to treat what would’ve been meet days a little differently.

“On the days of the meets, we’ll go out there and measure six throws, just like he’s competing,” Dave said. “Hopefully we can do some things that will keep him motivated and he can have fun with.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0