Despite 'coldest meet yet' Links' DeFrand keeps the heat on with another chart finish at Harold Scott

"I had just cleared 11-9 when I had to go over, switch out my pole vault shoes to track cleats and jump in the race without warming up," said Vedral, who ended up later winning the 100 hurdle finals in :15.69. "I’m still learning how to balance the pole vault with the hurdles, but it worked out today."

Vedral went to 12-6 for her next attempts, "because of how much I cleared 11-9," she said.

But Thursday was her first time on 14-foot poles, "and a lot of my steps were all messed up," Vedral said. "Just like everything else with the pole vault, it will take some time to get my steps and timing down with a bigger pole."

Lincoln Southeast’s Brady Koolen broke the boys pole vault record by going 15-5. Koolen, who leads the state with the 16-0 he recorded Tuesday at the Nebraska Track & Field Festival, went for the Class A state record by going to 16-5 with his next attempts.

On his final two jumps, Koolen was over the bar, only to knock it off with his chest on the way down.

Elkhorn South’s Gabe Hinrichs erased the previous record in the boys 1,600 with a 4:17.04, the fastest time in the state this spring. Hinrichs also won the 3,200 (9:24.66) to help lead the Storm to the boys team title by a 129-101 margin over Fremont.