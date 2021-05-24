DeFrand and her sprint teammates send Lincoln High track coach White out on top

Bob White’s decision to delay his retirement a year ended up being a good one.

His 43-year Lincoln High track and field coaching career finished with his athletes winning three all-class gold medals last week at the state meet: junior sprinter Dajaz DeFrand in the Class A girls 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 400 relay consisting of DeFrand, sophomores Jamiah Patterson and Neryah Hekl and junior Zainab Funnah.

DeFrand still has one more season left, but she’s already created a legacy with her 11.67-second time earlier this season in the 100 (fastest electronic girls time in state history) and the :24.36 she reeled off in the 200 last month (third-fastest electronic time in state history).

A much better way to conclude than having the three letters DNS no track athlete wants to see next to their name in the results — Did Not Start.

Since the canceled 2020 season because of COVID-19 was the scheduled exit, White decided to get back in the blocks and make another run at it in 2021.

“The teaching and coaching career has been great, but I also wanted to have something positive my last season to remember the kids with,” White said in April. “Last year, it was two positive weeks and then COVID ended it. That wasn’t the way I wanted to finish.”