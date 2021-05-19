Class D state track: Early morning shakes can't shake Elmwood-Murdock sophomore's pursue of gold in long jump

OMAHA — Cade Hosier said his legs were shaking really bad on the van ride Wednesday morning to Omaha Burke Stadium.
That's not an ideal start for a long jumper needing those legs to propel past the state's top Class D competitors.
"But once I got here, I felt pretty confident," Hosier said.
The Elmwood-Murdock sophomore opened his state meet itinerary with a gold medal in the boys long jump. A leap of 21 feet, 5½ inches — a PR by nearly 3 inches — on his second attempt during the prelims landed Hosier atop the podium. He bested second-place finisher Sam Boldt of Sterling by a foot.
"It feels pretty good," Hosier said. "It really does. I feel lucky to be here.
"This is a really good track, first of all, and my coaches were really good at getting me prepared. That's probably why I did really good."
Not a bad first impression for an athlete competing in his first state track meet, but Hosier isn't done. He'll aim for gold in the triple jump Thursday, and he's in the finals for the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
But make no mistake, Hosier feels more comfortable in the sand pits.
"I'm a better jump, I think," he said. "I usually place higher in the jumps. Running events are a lot harder. There's a lot of fast people."
Hosier was put to the test a week before state when he dueled against Parkview Christian's Chandler Page at districts.
Page, who placed sixth Wednesday, won the long jump with a Class D season-best 21-6¼ inches at districts, and Hosier was runner-up at 21-2½.
That, Hosier said, helped give him an idea of what to expect Wednesday during the opening day of the four-day state meet.
"I saw he was first and I was second, and I was like, 'Wooo, this is going to go pretty good,'" Hosier said.
Hosier found a knack for jumping in middle school. His coaches saw his potential as a seventh-grader and kept him in the events. He called the beginning of his sophomore season "iffy," but he started seeing the payoff toward the end of the season.
His focus from a technical standpoint was "just hitting the mark."
"Just smashing and trying to get my mark as good as possible," Hosier said. "That definitely helped because I'm pressure I hit pretty good almost every time (Wednesday)."
Wednesday's morning session was a good day for sophomores, who didn't get a chance to compete last year because of the pandemic. Sterling's Macy Richardson won gold in the triple jump (36-2), and BDS' JessaLynn Hudson placed first in girls shot put. A throw of 39-1 on the fifth attempt lifted Hudson to gold.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.