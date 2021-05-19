Class D state track: Early morning shakes can't shake Elmwood-Murdock sophomore's pursue of gold in long jump

Hosier was put to the test a week before state when he dueled against Parkview Christian's Chandler Page at districts.

Page, who placed sixth Wednesday, won the long jump with a Class D season-best 21-6¼ inches at districts, and Hosier was runner-up at 21-2½.

That, Hosier said, helped give him an idea of what to expect Wednesday during the opening day of the four-day state meet.

"I saw he was first and I was second, and I was like, 'Wooo, this is going to go pretty good,'" Hosier said.

Hosier found a knack for jumping in middle school. His coaches saw his potential as a seventh-grader and kept him in the events. He called the beginning of his sophomore season "iffy," but he started seeing the payoff toward the end of the season.

His focus from a technical standpoint was "just hitting the mark."

"Just smashing and trying to get my mark as good as possible," Hosier said. "That definitely helped because I'm pressure I hit pretty good almost every time (Wednesday)."

Wednesday's morning session was a good day for sophomores, who didn't get a chance to compete last year because of the pandemic. Sterling's Macy Richardson won gold in the triple jump (36-2), and BDS' JessaLynn Hudson placed first in girls shot put. A throw of 39-1 on the fifth attempt lifted Hudson to gold.

