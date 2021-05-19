Class A state track: Four months ago, Pius X didn't have pole vault. Now, Anna Vedral is a gold medalist

OMAHA — Four months ago, Anna Vedral was strictly a hurdler and Lincoln Pius X didn’t offer the pole vault as one of the events in its track and field program.
Vedral decided in January to give the vault a try and the senior convinced Thunderbolt coach Bill Rice into letting her pursue it during the offseason indoors at The TrackVille.
On Wednesday at Omaha Burke Stadium, the venture into the unknown paid off in the form of Vedral’s first state track gold medal and 10 team points for Pius X in an event that was unthinkable in years past.
Despite being a pole vault novice, Vedral has led the state from start to finish this spring in the event, closing out her season by clearing 12 feet for the Class A state title, one inch off her best this season.
“It’s pretty cool, it’s a good statement getting that gold medal in the first year,” Vedral said when asked about being the school’s first pole vault state champion. “I’m kind of speechless right now.”
She immediately credited Lyon Avila, a Midland pole vault coach and a coach at TrackVille who started working with Vedral right from the start.
“He’s done so much for me, coming in in the mornings (driving in from Wahoo) when I know it’s not the most convenient for him,” said Vedral, who transferred to Pius X from Bishop Neumann after her sophomore year and commutes from Wahoo every day to school. She’s the younger sister of Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral.
“He’s (Avila) always believed in me, and that’s all I wanted to do,” she added. “This medal is more for him than me.”
After going 12-0, Vedral went to 12-5, which would’ve been a Class A meet record and sixth on the all-time girls charts. On her second attempt, she grazed the bar on the way down, it bounced a couple of times before falling off.
“I’m trying to figure out my poles,” said Vedral, who is still uncommitted for college. “I still have a ton of things to work on. I’ve only been doing this for four months, it’s still new, so we still have a lot of things to fix.”
Vedral, who was second in the Class B 100 high hurdles two years ago as a sophomore at Neumann, qualified for Thursday’s finals in the 100s (15.34 seconds, third-best qualifying time). She had to run that preliminary in the middle of the pole vault competition.
“I was a little worried, but it actually got me loosened up and I was ready to go when I got back over here,” Vedral said. “I knew what I had to do, I’ve had to do it all season, and it was just a good little warmup.”
While Vedral just missed cracking the girls all-time charts, the Fremont and Lincoln Southwest 3,200 relay teams would not be denied. The Tigers’ foursome of Taylor McCabe, Shelby Bracker, Mara Hemmer and Lucy Dillon won in 9:19.73, fifth all-time, while Southwest’s Lauren Blehm, Lily Schwartz, Elsa Jonson and Brianna Rinn was second in 9:21.76, eighth all-time.