Class A state track: Four months ago, Pius X didn't have pole vault. Now, Anna Vedral is a gold medalist

“He’s (Avila) always believed in me, and that’s all I wanted to do,” she added. “This medal is more for him than me.”

After going 12-0, Vedral went to 12-5, which would’ve been a Class A meet record and sixth on the all-time girls charts. On her second attempt, she grazed the bar on the way down, it bounced a couple of times before falling off.

“I’m trying to figure out my poles,” said Vedral, who is still uncommitted for college. “I still have a ton of things to work on. I’ve only been doing this for four months, it’s still new, so we still have a lot of things to fix.”

Vedral, who was second in the Class B 100 high hurdles two years ago as a sophomore at Neumann, qualified for Thursday’s finals in the 100s (15.34 seconds, third-best qualifying time). She had to run that preliminary in the middle of the pole vault competition.

“I was a little worried, but it actually got me loosened up and I was ready to go when I got back over here,” Vedral said. “I knew what I had to do, I’ve had to do it all season, and it was just a good little warmup.”