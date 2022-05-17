Clark Grell: What makes state track great? Stories like East's Musiel, who just had her appendix removed

Prep Extra Podcast: Our picks for state champions this spring Welcome to Episode 30 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

Keatyn Musiel was battling a fever of 103 last Tuesday, but she powered through it and qualified for the state track and field meet in the long jump.

The Lincoln East sophomore, though, couldn't shake off the fever, and it got bad enough that she left school Friday.

"Called my mom," Musiel said. "There's something wrong with my appendix."

Hours later, Musiel had surgery to remove her appendix.

"Definitely not how I wanted to spend my Friday," she said.

Season over, right?

That's what Lincoln East track coaches thought. They told Musiel that she had a great season, that they're super-proud of her. …

"I'm like, 'Hey, I'm not done,'" Musiel said. "'I'm still trying to compete Wednesday. I want to go.' They were pretty surprised."

As if we needed another reason to celebrate what makes high school sports great. The state track meet is a gathering of Nebraska's top athletes and the celebration of their hard work and progression. There are big leaps, photo finishes and photos with mom and dad. There is emotion, pain and perseverance.

Musiel has yet to compete in a state meet setting, but she knows all about those things.

Her father, Matt, is the head coach at Lincoln North Star, so Keatyn grew up on the infield at Beechner Athletic Complex for city meets. After going out for soccer as a freshman, Musiel decided to go out for track as a sophomore and quickly became one of the city's top long jumpers. Meanwhile, competing at city meets has given Musiel and her father a chance to spend more time together and grow.

Going out for track was the best decision she has made, Musiel says.

But what would make her want to compete in a meet just days after having her appendix removed? (Doctors said it was OK, by the way.)

"You only get one opportunity a year to do this," Musiel said. "I just want to make it work, I want to try it. It doesn't even matter if I don't do as well as I maybe would (if fully healthy). It's just being there and trying at least."

Musiel, scheduled to jump Wednesday morning, said she's still feeling sore, and her goal is to reach 17 feet (she won the Heartland Athletic Conference long jump with a PR of 17 feet, 7 inches). It's hard to say where she'll end up, Musiel added.

Maybe Musiel medals, maybe she doesn't. Heck, maybe she sets a new PR. Truth is, no matter what happens, the Lincoln East multisport athlete can leave Omaha with a smile and motivation for her junior season.

She's competing. Five days after surgery. That alone can't be measured by any height on a podium.

Around the track

* The state track meet, like last year, will take place over four days at Omaha Burke Stadium. Each class had its own session last year, whereas this year Class A and B will be meshed together over the first two days. Classes C and D will follow the same format Friday and Saturday.

Combine four days of track with no fan restrictions and favorable weather, and we're probably looking at attendance records being set.

* Don't forget about the free shuttle service. Spectators not wanting to deal with the traffic hassle around Burke Stadium can park at Westroads Mall (nearly Interstate 680 and Dodge Street) and hop on the shuttle.

* I remember at the beginning of the season thinking that not having Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson back to defend his 100- and 200-meter titles was going to leave a void in the boys sprints. Jackson graduated early and enrolled at Oregon to play football.

The void was filled, well, fast.

Omaha Central's Jaylen Lloyd, Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman and North Platte's Vince Genatone — all will be playing DI football — put on a show at districts last week. Get your popcorn (and sunscreen) ready for Thursday.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

