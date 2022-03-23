City track preview: Here's a closer look at the city schools and their season outlook

It comes as no surprise, but it should be another exciting season of track and field around here. Here's a look at what we know about each city team.

Christian

Team information not provided from school.

East

Coach: John Gingery.

Boys to watch: Carter Tempelmeyer, jr. (jumps); Billie Stephenson, sr. (jumps/sprints); Dash Bauman, so. (jumps/hurdles); Morgan Micek, jr. (jumps); Sam Cappos, jr. (throws); Malachi Coleman, jr. (sprints); Drew Arduser, jr. (distance); Brayden Franks, sr. (distance); Isaac Graff, jr. (distance); Ian Meyer, sr. (distance); Joe Volkmer, sr. (distance).

Girls to watch: Megan Waters, so. (jumps); Shandy Faalii, so. (jumps); Ava Bartels, sr. (jumps); Reagan Barnard, so. (sprints); Rachel Smith, jr. (hurdles); Morgan Adams, sr. (throws); Madison Adams, so. (throws); Kaylee Denker, jr. (throws); Berlyn Schutz, jr. (distance); Hailey Anderson, sr. (distance); Izzy Apel, jr. (distance); Ella Herzberg, fr. (distance); Mia Murray, so. (distance); Peyton Svehla, so. (distance); Keaton Musiel, so. (sprints/jumps); Eliza Hudak, sr. (pole vault).

Outlook: Cappos is expected to give the Spartan boys a lift in the throws. He placed second in discus at state last year. Coleman, who just received a football offer from Georgia, will add points in the sprints and in the jumps. As expected, the strength on the girls side is the long-distance runners. Svehla, Murray and Apel were top-eight finishers at state cross country.

Lincoln High

Coach: Brad Rettig.

Boys to watch: Deshawn Burks, sr. (sprints); Sage Gibson, sr. (jumps); Jordan Kwiatkowski, sr. (sprints); Javon Leuty, jr. (hurdles); Beni Ngoyi, jr. (jumps); Logan Trost, jr. (jumps); Jesse Cruse (middle distance).

Girls to watch: Noelani Anderson, sr. (middle distance); Kennedy Bartee, jr. (distance); Dajaz DeFrand, sr. (sprints); Zainab Funnah, sr. (sprints); Neryah Hekl, jr. (sprints); Nyawarga Jock, jr. (hurdles); Linda Laam (hurdles); Jamiah Patterson, jr. (sprints); Novalee Schmidt, sr. (pole vault); Isyss Wright, jr. (hurdles); Linda Laam, jr. (hurdles).

Outlook: DeFrand, a Florida State recruit, will look to dazzle again after winning all-class gold medals in the 100 and 200 last year. The Links also return three from the 4x100 relay team that won all-class gold. On the boys side, Leuty looks to build on last year's fifth-place finish in the 110 hurdles, and Ngoyi, a football standout, should help lead the jumps.

Lutheran

Coach: Joel Janecek.

Boys to watch: Brady Franzen, jr. (distance); Trey Glines, sr. (jumps); Logan Lebo, so. (middle distance); Jonny Puelz, jr. (jumps); Quinn Trutna, so. (distance); Jacob Wertz, jr. (middle distance); Garrett Hoefs, jr.; Jacob Duitsman, fr.; Ryan Hager, fr.

Girls to watch: Clara Admiraal, so. (hurdles); Kate Leimbach, sr. (sprints); Molli Martin, sr. (middle distance); Katelynn Oxley, sr. (throws); Adrianna Rodencal, sr. (sprints, hurdles); Lily Psencik, sr. (sprints); Abby Wachal, jr. (sprints); Sawyer Benne, fr.

Outlook: The girls team has a chance for a Class C title after finishing fourth last year. Rodencal was a state champion in three events (100, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles), and the Warriors return all four sprinters in defense of their 4x100 relay gold. On the boys side, Lebo is a strong middle-distance runner, but he can also run in the 200 if the Warriors need him there.

North Star

Coach: Matt Musiel.

Boys to watch: Matthew Dunaski, sr. (middle distance/jumps); Dylan Hallett (hurdles), jr.; Kaidyn Jackson, sr. (jumps); Max Koebernick, sr. (jumps); Tien Le, sr. (hurdles); Matthew Montes, sr. (distance); Connor Plahn, so. (hurdles); Matthew Siegel, sr. (middle distance); Travis Vo, sr. (sprints); Grant Wasserman, sr. (distance).

Girls to watch: Jerika Bakehus, jr. (jumps); Sam Fox, sr.; Ali Jacobs, so. (jumps); Natalee Keodaughdy, sr. (distance); Kinsley Ragland, sr. (throws); Bri Travis, jr. (distance); Greta Zastrow, jr. (hurdles).

Outlook: Phan, who finished fourth in the 110s at state last year, will score points in the hurdle events, and Wasserman is the team's top returning long-distance runner. On the girls side, Jacobs (fifth, high jump) and Ragland (seventh, shot put) are returning state medalists.

Northeast

Team information not provided from school.

Parkview Christian

Coach: Laura Book.

Boys to watch: Chandler Page, jr. (long jump); Alex Rohrbaugh, so. (hurdles/jumps); Michael Alt, sr. (middle distance); Brayden Ulrich, jr. (throws); Maurice Reide, jr. (jumps); Elijah Mathews, sr. (jumps).

Girls to watch: Anessa Anderson, sr. (middle distance/jumps); Sienna Ulrich, so. (hurdles); Priscilla Cobrales, so.; Jada Smith, so.

Outlook: Page is one of the top jumpers in Class D. The junior was second in the triple jump at state last year, and sixth in the long jump. Rohrbaugh is the other returning state qualifier for the Patriots.

Pius X

Coach: Bill Rice.

Boys to watch: Gavin Becker, jr. (jumps); Tyler Castle, jr. (throws); James Dalton, sr. (middle distance); Joe Dustin, jr. (distance); Thomas Greisen, sr. (distance); Reece Grosserode, jr.; Brett Voss, so. (hurdles); Jackson Kessler, jr. (jumps); Tyler Kerkman, sr. (jumps); JP Mattern, sr. (hurdles); Joe Staub, sr (hurdles).

Girls to watch: Mattie Andreasen, sr. (throws); Lanie Brott, jr. (throws); Kate Campos, jr. (hurdles); Molly Chapman, jr. (middle distance); Vivian Dalton, so. (middle distance); Sara Iburg, so. (jumps); Makenna Lesiak, jr. (jumps); Helena Occansey, sr. (distance); Natalie Prichard, so. (middle distance); Kat Tvrdy, sr. (distance).

Outlook: Campos is a returning state champion in the 300 hurdles, and she'll contend in the 100s, too. The girls also are strong at the middle distances, and Iburg leads the jumpers. On the boys side, Pius X has some strong hurdlers in Mattern, Staub and Voss. Grosserode is one of the top long/triple jumpers in the state.

Southeast

Coach: David Nebel.

Boys to watch: Graham Petersen (pole vault); Eliaz Pittman (sprints); Henry Woods (middle distance); Joe Zabawa (middle distance); Gunnar Gottula, jr. (throws); Carsten Bluhm; Owen Anthony (throws); Manny Appleget (jumps); Jackson Martin; Tyson Dettmer (hurdles).

Girls to watch: Mo Baxter (jumps); Iris Bumgarner (sprints); Hannah Flemming (hurdles); Elli Lechtenberger (jumps); Kaitlyn Freudenberg; Libby Driver (pole vault); Kacey Porter; Courtney Covington (throws); Taylor Streich.

Outlook: The boys are expected to get a boost from Gottula, a Husker football recruit who went out for track this year and will throw. Both squads will rely on a lot of youth.

Southwest

Coach: Kevin Schrad.

Boys to watch: Logan Stroup, jr. (sprints); Max Myers, so. (distance); ;Ben Hunzeker, sr. (jumps); Matt Rink, sr. (throws); Aidan Welch, jr. (sprints/jumps); David Fox, sr. (middle distance); Kyan Consbruck, sr. (sprints); Lucas Helms, jr. (jumps).

Girls to watch: Taylor Korecky, jr. (sprints); Jaida Rowe, sr. (hurdles); Karli Symonsbergen, sr. (hurdles); Taylor Wood, jr. (sprints); Lauren Hohl, jr. (middle distance); Bri Rinn, sr. (middle distance/distance); Lauren Blehm, sr. (middle distance); Lily Schwartz, jr. (middle distance); Abbie Coen, sr. (distance); Taylor Fritz, jr. (throws); Hailey Schoer, jr. (throws); Evynn Sheldon, so. (throws); Tatum Terwilliger, jr. (jumps); Courtney Holsteen, sr. (throws); Brinly Christensen, jr. (jumps); Anna Reiling, sr. (jumps).

Outlook: The girls lost some key sprinters from last year, but there's a lot of depth. Rinn is a returning state champion in the 800 and Rowe is one of the state's top hurdlers. The boys will turn to a lot of its younger competitors.

