City track preview: Dilsaver, Muma, Chot headline Lincoln returners from 2019

Lincoln High

Worth noting: Defrand is expected to be one of the top sprinters in the state this spring. She was ineligible for varsity track as a freshman in 2019 after transferring from Colorado, but ran times of :12.10 in the 100 and :25.15 at the Lancaster County Ninth Grade meet, performances that would’ve placed her second in the Class A state meet. Defrand ran a :07.47 time in the indoor 60-meter dash this winter in a meet in Kansas City. That time would’ve placed second in the college NAIA National Indoor Championships earlier this month. … White is back for his 43rd season as Links head track coach.