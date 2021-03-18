City track preview: Dilsaver, Muma, Chot headline Lincoln returners from 2019

Allow us to introduce the track and field teams around the city.
Christian
Coach: Joe Manley (boys); Bekka Morgan (girls).
No other information provided by the school.
East
Coach: John Gingery.
Boys to watch: Joe Allen, sr. (middle distance/distance); Drew Arduser, so. (middle distance/distance); Malachi Coleman, so. (sprints/jumps); Hudson Davy, fr. (middle distance/distance); Isaac Graff, so. (middle distance/distance); Sam Cappos, so. (throws); DeKendrick McCray, sr. (sprints); Billie Stephenson, jr. (sprints); Joe Volkmer, jr. (middle distance/distance); Rhett Berstler, sr. (sprints); AJ Seizys, so. (sprints); Dash Bauman, fr. (sprints); Vince Eubanks, jr. (sprints); Gabe Hudak, jr. (pole vault); Grant Bauman, sr. (middle distance/distance); Zach Smith, sr. (middle distance/distance).
Girls to watch: Eve Weber, sr. (hurdles); Ella Laessig, sr. (middle distance/distance); Izzy Apel, so. (middle distance/distance); Kylie Muma, so. (middle distance/distance); Jenna Muma, sr. (middle distance/distance); Berlyn Schutz, so. (middle distance/distance); Hope Shortridge, fr. (throws); Peyton Svehla, fr. (middle distance/distance); Annalee Ventling-Brown, sr. (hurdles); Jordyn Wissing, fr. (middle distance/distance); Jenna Duensing, sr. (sprints); Regan Barnard, fr. (sprints); Ally McGrew, jr. (throws).
Worth noting: Jenna Muma is the two-time defending Class A 1,600-meter state champion, winning both as a freshman and sophomore (5:03.23 PR as a freshman). The Spartans won the Class A state cross country title last season with five runners placing between ninth and 17th.
Lincoln High
Coach: Bob White.
Boys to watch: Hunter Kuehn, sr.; Parker Vyhildal, sr.; Javon Leuty, so.; Tyler Lorenz, jr.; Sage Gibson, jr.; Tyree Sallis, jr.; Jacob Kelly, sr.; Jacob Lawrence, sr.; Jordan Kwiatkowski, jr.
Girls to watch: Lola Agena, sr.; Olivia DiLillo, sr.; Kennedy Bartee, So.; Faith Van Eck, so.; Dajaz Defrand, jr.; Neryah Hekl, so.; Kayla Farmer, sr.; Sandrine Lekouyi, sr.
Worth noting: Defrand is expected to be one of the top sprinters in the state this spring. She was ineligible for varsity track as a freshman in 2019 after transferring from Colorado, but ran times of :12.10 in the 100 and :25.15 at the Lancaster County Ninth Grade meet, performances that would’ve placed her second in the Class A state meet. Defrand ran a :07.47 time in the indoor 60-meter dash this winter in a meet in Kansas City. That time would’ve placed second in the college NAIA National Indoor Championships earlier this month. … White is back for his 43rd season as Links head track coach.
Lutheran
Coach: Joel Janecek.
Boys to watch: Josh Puelz, sr.; Wyatt Marr, sr.; Derek Brockhaus, sr.; Josh Duitsman, jr.; Trey Glines, jr.; Jonny Puelz, so.; Will Jurgens, so.; Logan Lebo, fr.
Girls to watch: Abi Wohlgemuth, sr.; Kate Leimbach, jr.; Adrianna Rodencal, jr.; Noel Steinbauer, jr.; Mallory Schmidt, jr.; Abi Combs, so.; Clara Admiraal, fr.
Worth noting: Lutheran won the Class C girls state team title in 2019, but no individual point scorers are back from that squad two years later. … Retired head coach Sue Ziegler is back as an assistant in charge of the high jump.
North Star
Coach: Matt Musiel.
Boys to watch: Liem Chot, sr. (distance); Grant Wasserman, jr. (distance); Matthew Montes, jr. (distance); Ethan Zaborowski, sr. (distance); Zak Muir, sr. (distance); Matthew Dunaski, jr. (middle distance/high jump); Travis Vo, jr. (long jump).
Worth noting: Chot, a Temple recruit, is the three-time reigning state cross country champion. He’s still looking for his first track gold medal after taking second in the 3,200 and sixth in the 1,600 at the 2019 state meet.
Girls to watch: Saylor Schaefer, sr. (high jump, relays); Tatum Hilger, sr. (hurdles); Lyndsey Roth, jr. (throws); Kinsley Ragland, jr. (throws); Jaeden Webb, so. (middle distance/distance).
Northeast
Coach: John Snoozy.
Boys to watch: Connor Renard, sr. (throws); James Morehead, sr. (sprints, jumps); Josh Platter, sr. (pole vault, jumps, sprints); Dan Romary, jr. (distance); Xavier Gary, jr. (jumps, sprints); Grant LeMay, jr. (throws).
Worth noting: Romary placed sixth at the Class A state cross country meet last fall.
Girls to watch: Katherine Mattson, so. (distance); Maricela Zamora, so. (distance); Tasia Sadler, fr. (jumps, sprints); Chante Dowd, fr. (jumps, sprints); Laney Songster, fr. (hurdles, jumps); Nya Lual, fr. (hurdles, jumps).
Parkview Christian
Coach: Laura Book.
Boys to watch: Chandler Page, so. (jumps); Alexander Rohrbaugh, fr.
Girls to watch: Veda Stoll, jr.; Anessa Anderson, jr.; Renae Brooks, jr.
Pius X
Coach: Bill Rice.
Boys to watch: Sam Easley, sr. (middle distance); Riley Tassemeyer, sr. (throws); Luke Taubenheim, sr. (middle distance); Nick Patzel, jr. (middle distance); James Dalton, jr. (middle distance); Cole Sellhorn, jr. (middle distance/distance).
Worth noting: Easley placed fourth in the Class A state meet as a sophomore in the 800 running a 1:56.69. The three runners in front of him have all graduated.
Girls to watch: Anna Vedral, sr. (hurdles); Allyson Korus, sr. (distance); Cori Dolan, sr. (middle distance); Josie Gabel, sr. (sprints); Kat Tvrdy, jr. (distance).
Worth noting: Vedral placed second in the Class B girls 100 hurdles at state two years ago as a sophomore at Bishop Neumann. Her PR as a sophomore was a :15.24.
Southeast
Coach: Dave Nebel.
Boys to watch: Maddox Burton, sr. (throws); Brady Koolen, sr. (pole vault); Zendrick O’Neal, sr. (jumps); Taveon Thompson, sr. (jumps); Corey Krueger, sr. (middle distance); Gunnar Gottula, so. (throws); Teitum Tuioti; Manny Appleget; Wade Voss; John Yrastorza.
Worth noting: Koolen is eyeing the state record in the pole vault after going 16-4¾ at the Adidas Indoor Nationals Meet on Feb. 28.
Girls to watch: Karis Gifford, sr. (sprints); Emma Radenslaben, sr. (sprints); Brittany Wulf, sr. (throws); Grace Nichols; Alix Gifford; Kendal Fenton; Iris Bumgarner.
Southwest
Coach: Kevin Schrad.
Boys to watch: Drew Snyder, sr. (distance); Grant Reid, sr. (distance); Tyler Vaughn, sr. (high jump); Grant Miller, sr. (sprints); David Fox, jr. (hurdles); Nick Leader, jr. (sprints).
Girls to watch: Kate Dilsaver, sr. (sprints); Kerra Smid, sr. (distance); Carly Coen, sr. (middle distance); Brianna Rinn, jr. (middle distance/distance); Lauren Blehm, jr. (distance); Delaney Vacek, jr. (distance); Jaida Rowe, jr. (hurdles).
Worth noting: Southwest won the Class A state team title in both 2018 and ’19. The leader of the 2019 squad was Dilsaver, who won the 100 (:12.08), 200 (.24.90) and was third in the 400 (:57.09) at state. Dilsaver could also run middle distance or distance events if needed after placing sixth at state cross country last fall. Rinn, who was third in the 800 at state as a freshman, took second at the 2020 state cross country meet.