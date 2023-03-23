Here's a look at what we know about each city team.

Christian

Coach: Joe Manley.

Boys to watch: Nic Roth, sr. (sprints/jumps); Carter Hohlen, sr. (distance); Dahlton Fisher, sr. (distance, hurdles); Jackson Feauto, sr. (distance); Joel Feauto, jr. (distance); Max Lyon, sr. (sprints); Nolan Engal, fr. (middle distance).

Girls to watch: Jacie Rexilius, so. (sprints); Mattea Kassebaum, so. (hurdles); Molly Moenning, fr. (jumps, hurdles); Arisyn Bratt, sr. (sprints, middle distance); Joslyn Schnieder, jr. (distance); Makaylee Kassebaum, sr. (distance); Riley Dallman, sr. (middle distance, distance); Evyn Schaefer, sr. (jumps).

Outlook: Rexilius is a returning state qualifier for the Crusader girls finishing seventh in the 100 and fifth in the 200 last season as a freshman. On the boys side, Hohlen and Jackson Feauto finished third and 12th, respectively, as last fall's Class C state cross country meet, and will provide consistent points in the distance races. Roth and Fisher both have state track experience as well.

East

Coach: John Gingery.

Boys to watch: Carter Tempelmeyer, sr. (jumps); Dash Bauman, jr. (jumps/hurdles); Morgan Micek, sr. (sprints/jumps); Sam Cappos, sr. (throws); Malachi Coleman, sr (jumps/sprints); Gabe Miles sr. (sprints); Blake McClain sr. (hurdles); Carter Berge jr. (sprints/jumps); Femi Odulate sr. (sprints); Noah Pederson, jr. (throws); Ian Nebesniak sr. (throws); Brayden Franks, sr. (distance); Isaac Graff, sr. (distance); Luke Schlegelmilch, sr. (distance); Ben Schlegelmilch, fr. (distance); Hudson Davy, jr. (distance); Chanh Tran, fr. (distance); Caleb Ruch so. (distance); Josh Stock, sr. (hurdles); Cooper Kleppinger, sr. (hurdles); Kahan Tot, sr. (hurdles); Peyton Brown, sr. (jumps); Zyshonne Davis, jr (jumps); Raheem Popoola, so (sprints); Sage Honda, sr (pole vault)

Girls to watch: Shandy Faalii, jr. (jumps); Reagan Barnard, jr. (sprints); Rachel Smith, sr. (hurdles); Madison Adams, jr. (throws); Berlyn Schutz, sr. (distance); Ella Herzberg, so. (distance); Mia Murray, jr. (distance); Peyton Svehla, jr. (distance); Keaton Musiel, so. (sprints/jumps); Jordyn Wissing jr. (distance); Ella Herzberg so. (distance); Karen Kiratu, sr. (distance); Sadie Yager, so. (distance) Kadence Hurley, so. (distance); Hadley Bailey, jr. (distance); Leighton Nyberg, fr. (distance); Amelia Schupbach, fr. (distance); Nevaeh Coleman fr. (hurdles); Kaitlyn Lentell, so. (sprints); Sally White, so. (sprints); Taelyn Hanus, jr. (sprints); Ruby Witherspoon, so. (jumps/mid-distance); Riley Roberts, jr. (pole vault); Mandy Mettscher, jr. (jumps).

Outlook: Cappos and Coleman are both state title contenders in the throws and sprints, respectively. Gabe Miles is expected to be another top sprinter as well. Dash Bauman and Blake McClain will be 2 of the top hurdlers in the state. Kansas commit Isaac Graff along with junior Hudson Davy are projected to be top distance runners in Class A boys. Berlyn Schutz, Mia Murray, Jordyn Wissing, Peyton Svehla, Ella Herzberg and Karen Karatu will be rock solid in the distance.

Lincoln High

Coach: Brad Rettig.

Boys to watch: Javon Leuty, sr. (hurdles); Landon Kruse, sr. (wheelchair races); Donald DeFrand, jr. (jumps); James Allen, sr. (jumps); Davieian Williams, sr. (jumps); Logan Trost, sr. (jumps); Kennie Williams, sr. (sprints); Tyler Farmer, sr. (throws); Alex Hermsen, sr. (distance).

Girls to watch: Neryah Hekl, sr. (sprints); SaReya Giebelhaus, sr. (sprints); Claire Raszick, sr. (sprints); Kennedy Bartee, sr. (distance); Jamiah Patterson, sr. (sprints); Nicole Haywood, sr. (throws); Vivian Arnold, jr. (pole vault); Bryn Tlamka, so. (pole vault).

Outlook: Leuty is the defending state champion in the 110-meter high hurdles while Kruse won titles in the 200 and 800 wheelchair races. DeFrand was sixth in the long jump at state in 2022, while Allen, Williams and Trost all have state meet experience in the jumps as well. Hekl was third in the 100 and has two state golds in the 4x100 relay. Giebelhaus and Patterson also return from the 2022 relay champs.

Lutheran

Coach: Joel Janecek.

Boys to watch: Jacob Duitsman, so. (jumps); Brady Franzen, sr.; Ryan Hager, so. (sprints); Will Jurgens, sr.; Logan Lebo, jr. (distance); Jonny Puelz, sr.; Colton Roper, so.; Quinn Trutha, jr.; Jacob Wertz, sr.; Trent Ernst, fr.; Logan Lampe, so.; Jackson Masek, sr.

Girls to watch: Sawyer Benne, so. (distance); Addy Blahauvietz, sr. (sprints); Kaitlyn Hamilton, sr.; Chloe Quicke, jr.; Abby Wachal, sr. (jumps); Clara Admiral, jr. (hurdles); Lily Wohlgemuth, fr.; Erika Young, sr.

Outlook: With plenty of returning experience (10 letterwinners), Lutheran's boys are looking to better their ninth-place team finish at last year's Class C state meet. On the girls' side, Wachal will be a state contender in the jumps while Benne will try to take a big jump in the distances after a strong freshman season.

Northeast

Coach: John Snoozy.

Boys to watch: Caden Griffin, sr.; Amari Heeren, fr.; Brady Detweiler, so.; Dupree Pleasant, so.; Oliver Luebke, sr.; Riley Peterson, sr.

Girls to watch: Tasia Sadler, jr. (jumps); Laney Songster, jr. (hurdles); Jaeden Webb, sr. (middle distance); Ella Beaudette,, so.; Frankie Green, jr.

Outlook: Sadler, Songster, and Webb all have state meet medals and will look to build on their success. No returning state qualifiers on the boys side, but Snoozy likes his team's work ethic early in the season.

North Star

Coach: Matt Musiel.

Boys to watch: Elijah Bakenhus, sr.; Cameron Bretting, so.; Dylan Hallett, sr.; Jackson Olberding, so.; Connor Plahn, sr.; Easton Zastrow, so.; Josia Bitker, fr.; Tyler Smith, fr.; Raul Iniguez, fr.

Girls to watch: Jerika Bakenhus, sr. (jumps); Haily Boltz, so.; Ali Jacobs, jr. (jumps); Gabby Maryott, sr.; Hope Riedel, so. (distance); Bri Travis, sr. (distance); Greta Zastrow, sr.

Outlook: Jerika Bakenhus finished sixth in the high jump last season and will lead the North Star girls this year. The Gators also return state qualifiers Ali Jacobs, Hope Riedel and Bri Travis. The North Star boys graduated many of their 2022 state qualifiers, but Connor Plahn just missed a medal in the 110-meter high hurdles, and Hallett gives the Gators another medal contender in that event.

Northwest

Coach: Johnny Hower.

Boys to watch: Alonzo Wilson, jr. (sprints/jumps); Genesis Springs, jr. (sprints); Travis Emblin, fr. (distance).

Girls to watch: Trinity Springs, so. (sprints); Hannah Pearson, fr. (middle distance); Skylar Lappe, fr. (middle distance); Lana Detweiler, jr. (distance).

Outlook: The first-year program doesn't yet have fully-completed facilities to practice with, but the goal is to be ready come districts in May.

Parkview Christian

No team information received.

Pius X

Coach: Bill Rice

Boys to watch: Jackson Kessler, sr. (jumps); JP Mattern, sr. (hurdles); Lucas Steuter, sr. (middle distance); Nate Springer, jr. (middle distance); Brett Voss, jr. (hurdles); Joe Dustin, jr. (middle distance); Dario Occansey, jr. (sprints); Jack Shafers, jr. (jumps).

Girls to watch: Kate Campos, sr. (hurdles); Molly Chapman, sr. (middle distance); Sara Iburg, sr. (jumps); MacKenna Lesiak, sr. (jumps); Vivian Dalton, jr. (middle distance); Natalie Prichard, jr. (middle distance).

Outlook: Kessler in the boys high jump and Campos in the hurdles give the Bolts a pair of returning state champions. Iburg finished second in the girls triple jump in 2022. Middle distance should be strong for both squads, with the girls adding strength in the jumps. JP Mattern will be a contender in the 300 hurdles.

Southeast

Coach: David Nebel

Boys to watch: Carsten Bluhm (throws); Jack Cole (middle distance); Sam Gandara (sprints); Owen Long (middle distance); Kale Muir (middle distance); Henry Woods (sprints, middle distance).

Girls to watch: Sophee Billips (pole vault); Iris Bumgarner (sprints); Libby Driver (pole vault); Alexa Duweling (middle distance); Kaitlyn Freudenberg (sprints); Lilly Herbel (jumps); Lauren Maw (middle distance); Kacey Porter (sprints); Taylor Streich (throws); Maizie Stricker (middle distance); Emma von Scheliha (middle distance); Gabby Walden-Sievers (sprints)

Outlook: A bevy of returning state qualifiers on both teams have the Knights thinking big. The addition of Friend transfer Kiarra Fennell for the girls will provide depth in the sprints, and Northern Iowa recruit Carsten Bluhm will provide consistent points in the throws.

Southwest

Coach: Kevin Schrad.

Boys to watch: Collin Fritton, sr. (sprints); Rylan Becker, sr. (sprints); Aiden Welch, sr. (sprints); Max Myer, jr. (distance); Alex Bohling, jr. (middle distance); Wyatt Schnase, sr. (middle distance); Evan Brown, sr. (middle distance); Jacob Rinn, jr. (distance); Ethan Powell, sr. (hurdles); Ben Rush, sr. (hurdles); Paul Lakamp, sr. (jumps/hurdles).

Girls to watch: Hailey Watermeir, sr. (pole vault); Malisa Savice, sr. (pole vault); Teagan Little, jr. (pole vault); Taylor Schuster, so. (hurdles); Maddie Rink, jr. (throws); Tatem Terwilliger, sr. (jumps); Jocelyn Oltman, so. (jumps); Nonic Oelling, so. (middle distance); Lauren Hohl, sr. (middle distance); Lily Schwartz, sr. (distance); Alynna Henderson, so. (hurdles); Taylor Korecky, sr. (sprints); Brinley Christensen, sr. (jumps/throws); Lizzie Lesoing, sr. (distance).

Outlook: The defending Class A champion Southwest girls lost plenty of experience from the 2022 team, but still returns seven state medalists from last season, including Watermeir, Savice and Little in the pole vault. The Silver Hawk boys will be led by Max Myers, who finished second at the Class A state cross country meet in the fall.