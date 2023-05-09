WAVERLY — The 1,600-meter relay closes down every track meet. Girls first, then the boys. It’s one of the most exciting events in the world of track and field, with team titles often on the line, and in Omaha, state championships.

And if the Waverly boys are in contention when it comes to that race next week, the Vikings know they have the best closers in the state.

The best 1,600 team in Nebraska was businesslike on Tuesday, rolling to victory at the B-3 district meet on their home track to head into state as the heavy favorites for gold.

And while they’re chasing gold medals, they’ll try to chase down the all-class state record as well.

“That’s the goal,” said senior AJ Heffelfinger, the anchor man for the Vikings.

Waverly took a crack at that all-class state record on April 27 at Crete, blazing to a 3.18.79 that shattered by nearly three seconds a 43-year-old Class B record previously held by Aurora.

That time leaves the Vikings a little more than two seconds behind the 3:16.48 run by Millard West in 2013. Two seconds is a long, long time in the 1,600. But magical things can happen at Burke Stadium.

Waverly is already the fastest 1,600 team in the state in 2023 regardless of class, and the fastest in Class B by nearly six seconds.

The Vikings’ 3:24.44 on Tuesday, with all four legs running at the end of their heaviest days of the season, would still be the second-fastest in Class B, and only by seven one-hundredths of a second.

A competitive drive to not only be one of the four members of that team — but also to try and set records when they get there, keeps Waverly moving forward.

“We want to hold ourselves up to that (high expectation),” said Daniel Kasparek, who runs the second leg. “If we’re not running our hardest, we’re disappointed in each other. We hold each other accountable.”

Kasparek owns the second-fastest 400 time in Class B. The only person faster is teammate Braxton Smith, who leads off Waverly’s 1,600. Heffelfinger, after two years as one of Waverly’s top 400 runners, is a state title contender this year in the 800.

And the fourth member of the relay, Drew Moser, is the Class B state wrestling champion at 182 pounds who earlier Tuesday clipped off a 1:59.09 in the 800.

That speed has trickled through Waverly’s program. The Vikings have the fastest time in Class B in the 400, and the third-fastest in the 3,200.

Waverly’s girls won all three relays on Wednesday, and over the course of the season have the second-fastest time in Class B in 400, the fastest in the 1,600, and second-fastest in the 3,200.

“They really do (embrace the team aspect),” Waverly coach Brian Benson said. “And I think it’s trickled down to our girls, and it’s trickled down all the way... that’s what everybody wants to do.”

The last thing left to do is try to run down history.

“The nice thing is, you get down to Burke, that’s it. There’s nothing else. So they can get after it,” Benson said. “We really strategically went after it at Crete, and this time, we’ll just see how we feel, and we’ll see if we can get somebody up there pushing us. But they’ll want to go after it.”

Multiple-event winners Tuesday included Smith in the 200, 400, and the 1,600 relay, and the Vikings’ Alonna Depalma in the 100, 400, 400 relay, and 1,600 relay.

Norris’ Riley Boonstra won the boys 1,600 and 3,200, as did the Titans’ Kendall Avala on the girls side.

Waverly rolled to the boys team title with 162 points, 46 ahead of second-place Norris’ 116. The Titans were 69 points clear of Crete and Lincoln Christian, who tied for third with 47 points.

The Titans won the girls championship with 140 points. Waverly was second with 107 and Seward finished third with 82.

The Norris girls also got wins from state shot put leader Sage Burbach, Ellie Thomas (800), and Class B leader Taylor Bredthauer in the long jump.

There was also a little history for Lincoln Northwest. The first-year school will send its first-ever representative to the state meet after JJ Kopp finished third in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 2 inches to finish third and qualify for Omaha.