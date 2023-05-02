Kate Campos lowered one state record she already owned, while a little too much wind kept her from another Tuesday at the Heartland Athletic Conference track and field championships.

The Lincoln Pius X senior lowered her record time in the 300 hurdles to 42.39, less than a week after running a record-breaking 42.80 last week in Omaha. In the 100 hurdles, Campos blazed to a 13.70 that would have shattered the state record — if not for a pesky tailwind that was above the legal limit.

Campos' time is faster than the 13.87 Omaha North's LaQue Moen-Davis ran at the 2011 state meet.

Campos was one of seven multiple winners at Grand Island Senior High's Memorial Stadium. In the team races, Lincoln East edged Lincoln Southwest 103-102.5 to win the boys title while the spots were reversed on the girls' side with Southwest scoring 111 points to East's 103.

For the Spartan boys, Sam Cappos and Gabe Miles were both double winners. While off his season best marks, Cappos continued his dominance in the throws in winning the discus by more than seven feet (171-11) and the shot put by nearly 12 feet (62-8¼).

Miles won the 200 in 21.61, which is the third-fastest time in the state this season, and also ran a leg on East's winning 400-meter relay team and finishing second by a nose to Lincoln High's Kenneth Williams in the 100.

Southwest used its depth to win the girls' team title. Maddie Rink's gold in the shot put was the only event win for the Silver Hawks, but LSW scored points in 15 of 17 events to come out on top.

Other multiple winners included Lincoln High's Neryah Hekl (100, 400 relay); Lincoln Southeast's Kiarra Fennell (400, 1,600 relay); Kearney's Jack Dahlgren (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles); and Fremont's Juan Gonzalez (800, 1,600).