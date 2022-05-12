C-1 district track: 'Zero' energy left in the tank after 7 races, but 4 district titles for Lutheran standout Rodencal

MALCOLM — If the heat-baked track surface didn't wear down Adrianna Rodencal's shoes, her district itinerary probably came close.

Rodencal's wheels got about a mile's worth of hard work Thursday at the C-1 district track and field meet.

The Lincoln Lutheran senior ran three prelim races — the 100-meter hurdles and the 100 and 200 dashes. She then ran in the 100 hurdle finals and immediately returned to the south end of the track to run the 100. Less than an hour later she was running the 300 hurdles. Moments after that another 200.

Any energy left in the tank after seven races in one afternoon on a day where temperatures were north of 90?

"Zero," Rodencal said. "It's spent."

Zero energy. But four district titles.

One of the state's top all-around track athletes, Rodencal raced to wins in each of her events, including a scorching :14.24 in the 100 hurdles, which moved her to sixth on the all-time charts. The Concordia track recruit followed with a season-best :12.28 in the 100, edging Centennial's Savannah Horne (:12.31).

Rodencal won the 300 hurdles in :47.28 and then the 200 in a season-best :25.61.

By the end of the 200 final, her seventh race of the day, she was being thrown ice towels by her coaches. Water and Gatorade came in handy, too.

"... and being confident and knowing that I only have a hundred meters left," Rodencal said. "Just running what you need to run to stay ahead.

"I haven't been able to run that many races because I was supposed to do it at conference, but it got canceled. I was surprised honestly. I was confident in the 100 hurdles and the 100 through finals, but I didn't know what the 200 and 300 was going to look like, but I'm proud of it."

Rodencal will take on the same workload at state, though it won't be as straining with prelims and finals split over two days. She's looking to repeat her performance after winning four gold medals at Burke Stadium last year, including in both hurdle events.

"I'm so excited," she said of next week's challenge. "It's been a year and it's what's been driving me since the end of last year, just getting back there."

Rodencal accounted for 40 of the Warriors' 130⅓ points, good enough for the team title.

Katelynn Oxley swept the shot put and discus titles for Lutheran.

The Lincoln Lutheran boys also won a team title. The Warriors received a boost from sophomore Logan Lebo, who won the 800 and 1,600, and Will Jurgens, who won the 200.

Another two-event winner was Lourdes Central Catholic's Beau Lee, who posted personal-best leaps in the triple jump (43 feet, 4½ inches) and long jump (22-5¼).

The senior three-sport standout is fully healthy now after battling a hamstring injury for part of the season. The injury behind him, he outdueled Elmwood-Murdock's Cade Hosier (a defending state champion in the triple jump) in both events Thursday.

After finishing eighth in the long jump at state last year, Lee will go in as one of the favorites in Class C.

"It definitely helps to have experience," he said. "I think know I just treat (state) as another meet and not psyche myself about it. It's been awesome to be up there in both.

"I was feeling really good physically. My coaches do a great job of having everybody in peak physical condition at the end of the season."

