Here's a look at the latest state leaders heading into districts.
100
A: Jackson, O. Burke | :10.63
Davis, Papillion-LV So. | :10.67
C: Brown, Wakefield | :10.78
Sterling, North Platte | :10.78
Genatone, North Platte | :10.87
B: Barragan, West Pt.-Beemer | :10.88
Richardson, Bellevue West | :10.88
Bartak, Creighton Prep | :10.88
Harris, Millard So. | :10.91
Yrastorza, L. Southeast | :10.92
Marks, O. Northwest | :10.92
Sedlacek, Gretna | :10.92
D: Ethan Klingenberg, Bertrand | :11.05
200
A: Jackson, O. Burke | :21.75
Davis, Papillion-LV So. | :21.79
B: Armatys, Waverly | :21.84
Sterling, North Platte | :22.03
Marshall, Gretna | :22.06
Nelson, Elkhorn So. | :22.11
Harris, Millard So. | :22.11
C: Ko. McIntrye, Bergan | :22.18
Bradley, Southern | :22.19
Marks, O. Northwest | :22.28
D: Escalante, Winside | :22.53
400
B: Wells, St. Paul : 49.49
D: Zelasney, Osceola | :49.52
A: Sterling, North Platte | :49.79
C: Sugden, Freeman | :50.14
Brokaw, Millard West | :50.43
Heffelfinger, Waverly | :50.44
Olbrich, Bennington | :50.46
Weidner, Hastings | :50.53
Bradley, Southern | :50.70
800
A: Romary, L. Northeast | 1:52.51
Taylor, Fremont | 1:53.74
Hinrichs, Elkhorn South | 1:53.81
Easley, L. Pius X | 1:55.16
C: Ruse, Freeman | 1:56.49
Plante, Elkhorn So. | 1:57.52
B: Wells, St. Paul | 1:58.30
Reid, L. Southwest | 1:58.55
Snyder, L. Southwest | 1:58.68
D: Neville, McCool Jct. | 2:01.18
1,600
A: Romary, L. Northeast | 4:15.34
Hinrichs, Elkhorn So. | 4:17.04
Taylor, Fremont | 4:18.18
Chot, L. North Star | 4:19.23
Snyder, L. Southwest | 4:23.29
Erdkamp, Gretna | 4:23.34
Runde, O. Burke | 4:24.37
C: Davis, Aquinas | 4:24.60
Waters, Fremont | 4:25.78
Jones, Papillion-LV So. | 4:25.78
D: Neville, McCool Jct. | 4:34.65
B: Sindelar, Pierce | 4:35.05
3,200
A: Chot, L. North Star | 9:14.51
Hinrichs, Elkhorn So. | 9:16.68
Waters, Fremont | 9:19.68
Snyder, L. Southwest | 9:22.27
Romary, L. Northeast | 9:23.62
C: Noecker, Hartington CC | 9:29.3
Wasserman, L. North Star | 9:31.34
Erdkamp, Gretna | 9:31.61
Miller, Fremont | 9:34.95
Wagner, Fremont | 9:36.44
B: Pinneo, York | 9:56.34
D: Smith, Wausa | 10:14.93
110 high hurdles
A: Ndugwa, Kearney | :14.33
B: Shepard, Ashland-Gr. | :14.79
Wingrove, Waverly | :15.06
Wattier, O’Neill | :15.06
Dahlgren, Kearney | :15.10
C: Puppe, Laurel-CC | :15.10
D: Moore, Mullen | :15.44
300 intermediate hurdles
C: Witter, Aquinas | :39.91
B: Wingrove, Waverly | :40.30
Kramer, Boone Cent. | :40.32
A: Ndugwa, Kearney | :40.54
Hoskins, O. Central | :40.60
Huxtable, Wood River | :40.67
Pille, Oakland-Craig | :40.85
Roberts, Boone Cent. | :41.02
D: Boldt, Sterling | :41.34
400 relay
Lincoln Southeast | :42.95
B: Boone Central | :43.36
C: GI Central Catholic | :44.02
1,600 relay
A: Lincoln Pius X | 3:27.56
C: GI Central Catholic | 3:30.32
3,200 relay
C: Wilber-Clatonia | 8:17.69
GI Central Catholic | 8:18.08
Lincoln North Star | 8:20.04
High jump
A: R. Nelson, Elkhorn South | 6-10
Kardell, Elkhorn South | 6-9
C: C. Nelson, Ainsworth | 6-8¼
Chotyiel, O. Northwest | 6-8
Biltoft, Sandy Creek | 6-7
Olson, Battle Creek | 6-7
Long jump
C: Wooden, Centura | 23-2
A: Nelson, Elkhorn So. | 22-8¼
Davis, Papillion-LV So. | 22-7½
B: Moeller, Pierce | 22-7¼
Mostek, Bennington | 22-7
Olson, Battle Creek | 22-4½
Hearn, Neligh-Oakd. | 22-2¾
Hoesing, Elkhorn So. | 22-2¾
D: Boldt, Sterling | 21-5¼
Triple jump
A: O’Neal, L. Southeast | 45-3¼
Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X | 45-2½
Chotyiel, O. Northwest | 44-10
Williams, Millard West | 44-8¼
Lloyd, O. Central | 44-6½
Coleman, Lincoln East | 44-3½
D: Hosier, Elm.-Murd. | 43-7¾
Pole vault
A: Koolen, L. Southeast | 16-4¼
Butler, Papillion-LV So. | 15-6
Heldt, Papillion-LV | 15-0
B: Emerson, Ogallala | 14-4
VanDenBroeke, Elkhorn South | 14-2
Lampert, Creighton Prep | 14-2
C: Nun, Fillmore Cent. | 13-6
Shot put
Herman, Papillion-LV | 59-3½
B: Griffith, Aurora | 57-1½
Davis, North Platte | 56-11
Sindelar, Northwest | 56-4½
Tassemeyer, L. Pius X | 55-3
C: Pieper, Norfolk Cath. | 55-½
Lenz, Central City | 54-11
D: Rohde, Sumner-E-M, | 53-3½
Discus
A: Gray, O. North | 177-4
A: Bullion, O. Central | 177-4
Herman, Papillion-La Vista | 176-1
Davis, North Platte | 168-7
D: Rohde, Sumner-E-M | 168-5
B: Dickey, Seward | 164-7
Snyder, Boyd County | 164-7
Burton, L. Southeast | 163-3
C: Marr, Lincoln Lutheran, 161-9
