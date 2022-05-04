Boys track and field leaders, 5/5

Here's a look at the top performers from around the state.
100
A: Coleman, Lincoln East, :10.53
C: Ko. McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, :10.60
Jones, Creighton Prep, :10.66
Lloyd, Omaha Central, :10.68
B: Baessler, Blair, :10.69
Miles, Lincoln East, :10.77
Leader, Lincoln Southwest, :10.79
Fritton, Lincoln Southwest, :10.81
Genatone, North Platte, :10.82
Moore, Fremont, :10.82
Other leaders
D: Miller, Brady, :10.92
200
A: Coleman, Lincoln East, :21.58
Lloyd, Omaha Central, :21.89
Miles, Lincoln East, :21.98
Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :22.00
C: Jessen, Yutan, :22.03
Knox, Omaha North, :22.08
Denker, David City, :22.10
B: Schere, Waverly, :22.16
Leader, Lincoln Southwest, :22.17
Jones, Creighton Prep, :22.19
Sedlacek, Gretna, :22.19
Other leaders
D: Miller, Brady, :22.37
400
B: Deer, Sidney, :49.18
Wells, St. Paul, :49.26
D: Zelasney, Osceola, :49.31
A: Baker, Fremont, :49.66
Birkby, St. Paul, :49.88
Mulder, Columbus, :49.93
Lanphier, Creighton Prep, :49.99
C: Johnson, Grand Island CC, :50.09
Stewart, Platteview, :50.13
Leuenberger, Waverly, :50.16
Jenkins, Bellevue West, :50.17
800
A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 1:53.36
B: Murray, Waverly, 1:54.36
Cooper, Norris, 1:54.52
Greisen, Lincoln Pius X, 1:54.45
Baker, Fremont, 1:54.45
Taylor, Fremont, 1:55.16
C: Alberts, Grand Island CC, 1:55.83
Emsick Omaha Burke, 1:55.96
Dunaski, Lincoln North Star, 1:56.03
Slominski, Blair, 1:56.53
Other leaders
D: Johnson, Axtel, 2:01.89
1,600
A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:10:35
Taylor, Fremont, 4:18.32
Waters, Fremont, 4:18.73
Erdkamp, Gretna, 4:19.45
Witte, Millard West, 4:21.20
Caudy, North Platte, 4:23.35
Miller, Fremont, 4:23.38
Kircher, Millard West, 4:23.78
Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 4:24.35
Haith, Millard West, 4:24.52
Other leaders
B: Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:25.32
C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 4:30.77
D: Kuncl, Mullen, 4:43.25
3,200
A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 8:57.80
C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 9:11.07
Waters, Fremont, 9:21.34
Erdkamp, Gretna, 9:24.33
Kirchner, Millard West, 9:27.04
Ochoa, Norfolk, 9:28.11
Johnson, Elkhorn South, 9:28.67
Marshall, Millard West, 9:28.93
Haith, Millard West, 9:29.27
Graff, Lincoln East, 9:29.56
Other leaders
B: Bonifas, Adams Central, 9:40.72
D: Smith, Wausa, 10:11.82
110 hurdles
A: N'Dugwa, Kearney, :14.28
Leuty, Lincoln High, :14.52
B: Carroll, Central City, :14.53
Smith, Gretna, :14.69
Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :14.73
Fries, Minden, :14.74
Wingrove, Waverly, :14.89
C: Roberts: Boone Central, :14.89
Hunsaker, Millard North, :14.97
Bauman, Lincoln East, :14.98
Horner, Elkhorn South, :14.98
Other leaders
D: Berger, Riverside, :15.01
300 hurdles
C: Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, :39.10
A: Mattern, Lincoln Pius X, :39.37
Bauman, Lincoln East, :39.42
Roberts, Boone Central, :39.62
B: Wingrove, Waverly, :40.40
Brown, Omaha Central, :40.42
Archer, Omaha Skutt, :40.45
Diamond, Bennington, :40.52
Tchibozo, Omaha Northwest, :40.56
Young, Omaha Central, :40.56
Other leaders
D: Gideon, Burwell, :40.99
4x100 relay
A: Bellevue West, :42.50
Creighton Prep, :42.60
Kearney, :42.71
North Platte, :43.08
Lincoln Southwest, :43.10
Omaha Westside, :43.15
B: Waverly, :43.23
Lincoln East, :43.24
Omaha Central, :43.28
C: Archbishop Bergan, :43.30
Norris, :43.37
Other leaders
D: Sandhills/Thedford, :44.38
4x400 relay
A: Creighton Prep, 3:23.91
B: Waverly, 3:24.05
Lincoln Pius X, 3:27.11
Fremont, 3:27.20
Norris, 3:27.57
Millard North, 3:27.84
Sidney, 3:27.92
C: Boone Central, 3:28.42
Omaha Northwest, 3:28.46
Papillion-La Vista South, 3:28.76
Other leaders
D: Osceola, 3:29.05
4x800 relay
A: Fremont, 7:42.42
B: Sidney, 8:02.29
Lincoln Pius X, 8:06.35
Millard West, 8:07.29
Millard North, 8:09.53
Papillion-La Vista South, 8:10.15
Norris, 8:10.46
Gretna, 8:12.59
Lincoln North Star, 8:13.78
Lincoln Southwest, 8:14.04
Other leaders
C: Hartington CC, 8:24.50
D: Falls City SH, 8:41.02
Shot put
A: Cappos, Lincoln East, 62-8 3/4
B: Griffith, Aurora, 60-10 1/2
Davis, North Platte, 60-0 3/4
C: Baldwin, Sutton, 59-6 1/4
Ballard, Boys Town, 57-2
Brands, Oakland-Craig, 56-8 1/2
Kieny, Creighton Prep, 56-7 1/2
Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 56-1 3/4
D: Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 55-4
Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, 55-3 1/2
Discus
B: Griffith, Aurora, 186-3
A: Davis, North Platte, 182-8
Lavaley, Wahoo, 182-4
Cappos, Lincoln East, 181-4
Bullion, Omaha Central, 175-1 1/2
Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 175-0
Baldwin, Sutton, 172-5
Betz, Elkhorn, 170-4
Kieny, Creighton Prep, 167-9
D: Richardson, Sterling, 167-7
Other leaders
C: Fehlhafer, Centennial, 163-3
High jump
C: Nelson, Ainsworth, 7-0
Olson, Battle, Creek: 6-9
Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-7
B: Samuelson, Adams Central, 6-7
A: Hall, Bellevue West, 6-6
Otto, Raymond Central, 6-6
Tonje, Omaha Central, 6-5
Welch, Lincoln Southwest, 6-5
Dowse, Sidney, 6-5
Dickman, Sidney, 6-5
Other leaders
D: Myers, Shelton, 6-4
Pole vault
A: Lampert, Creighton Prep, 15-0
Sellon, Fremont, 15-0
B: McDonald, McCook, 15-0
Carlson, Aurora, 14-9
Lampert, Creighton Prep, 14-6
Oettinger, North Platte, 14-6
Knott, Seward, 14-0
Price, Scottsbluff, 14-0
Flodman, Lincoln East, 14-0
Petersen, Lincoln Southeast, 14-0
D: Kaps, Bertrand, 14-0
Other leaders
C: Peterka, Sutherland, 13-10
Long jump
A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, 24-1 3/4
C: Olson, Battle Creek, 23-1
Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 22-8 1/2
B: Mostek, Bennington, 22-7
D: Hammer, Creighton, 22-5 3/4
Tonje, Omaha Central, 22-5 1/2
Bynes, Chadron, 22-5
Witulski, Beatrice, 22-5
Lee, Lourdes CC, 22-4 1/4
Kolten, North Platte, 22-3 3/4
Triple jump
A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, 48-6
Grosserode, Pius X, 47-10
B: Dugger, McCook, 45-2 1/2
Staehr, Aurora, 45-1 1/4
C: Schutt, Bishop Neumann, 44-9
Bynes, Chadron, 44-5
Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 44-5
D: Marburger, Harvard, 44-3 3/4
Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 44-3 1/2
Berger, Riverside, 44-3 1/4