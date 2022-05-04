 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys track and field leaders, 5/4

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at the top performers from around the state.

See an athlete missing that should be on the charts? Send information to sports@journalstar.com.

100

A: Coleman, Lincoln East, :10.53

C: Ko. McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, :10.60

Jones, Creighton Prep, :10.66

Lloyd, Omaha Central, :10.68

B: Baessler, Blair, :10.69

Miles, Lincoln East, :10.77

Leader, Lincoln Southwest, :10.79

Fritton, Lincoln Southwest, :10.81

Genatone, North Platte, :10.82

Moore, Fremont, :10.82

Other leaders

D: Miller, Brady, :10.92

200

A: Coleman, Lincoln East, :21.58

B: Van Cleave, Columbus Scotus, :21.80

Lloyd, Omaha Central, :21.89

Miles, Lincoln East, :21.98

Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :22.00

C: Jessen, Yutan, :22.03

Knox, Omaha North, :22.08

Schere, Waverly, :22.16

Leader, Lincoln Southwest, :22.17

Jones, Creighton Prep, :22.19

Sedlacek, Gretna, :22.19

Other leaders

D: Miller, Brady, :22.37

400

B: Deer, Sidney, :49.18

Wells, St. Paul, :49.26

D: Zelasney, Osceola, :49.31

A: Baker, Fremont, :49.66

Birkby, St. Paul, :49.88

Mulder, Columbus, :49.93

Lanphier, Creighton Prep, :49.99

C: Johnson, Grand Island CC, :50.09

Stewart, Platteview, :50.13

Leuenberger, Waverly, :50.16

Jenkins, Bellevue West, :50.17

800

A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 1:53.36

B: Murray, Waverly, 1:54.36

Cooper, Norris, 1:54.52

Greisen, Lincoln Pius X, 1:54.45

Baker, Fremont, 1:54.45

Taylor, Fremont, 1:55.16

C: Alberts, Grand Island CC, 1:55.83

Emsick Omaha Burke, 1:55.96

Slominski, Blair, 1:56.53

Muse, Omaha Central, 1:56.77

Other leaders

D: Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 2:02.41

1,600

A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:10:35

Taylor, Fremont, 4:18.32

Waters, Fremont, 4:18.73

Erdkamp, Gretna, 4:19.45

Witte, Millard West, 4:21.20

Caudy, North Platte, 4:23.35

Miller, Fremont, 4:23.38

Kircher, Millard West, 4:23.78

Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 4:24.35

Haith, Millard West, 4:24.52

Other leaders

B: Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:25.32

C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 4:30.77

D: Nicke, Wynot, 4:47.14

3,200

A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 8:57.80

C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 9:11.07

Waters, Fremont, 9:21.34

Erdkamp, Gretna, 9:24.33

Kirchner, Millard West, 9:27.04

Ochoa, Norfolk, 9:28.11

Johnson, Elkhorn South, 9:28.67

Marshall, Millard West, 9:28.93

Haith, Millard West, 9:29.27

Graff, Lincoln East, 9:29.56

Other leaders

B: Bonifas, Adams Central, 9:40.72

D: Smith, Wausa, 10:11.82

110 hurdles

A: N'Dugwa, Kearney, :14.28

Leuty, Lincoln High, :14.52

B: Carroll, Central City, :14.53

Smith, Gretna, :14.69

Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :14.73

Fries, Minden, :14.74

Wingrove, Waverly, :14.89

C: Roberts: Boone Central, :14.89

Hunsaker, Millard North, :14.97

Bauman, Lincoln East, :14.98

Horner, Elkhorn South, :14.98

Other leaders

D: Berger, Riverside, :15.01

300 hurdles

C: Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, :39.10

A: Mattern, Lincoln Pius X, :39.37

Bauman, Lincoln East, :39.42

Roberts, Boone Central, :39.62

B: Wingrove, Waverly, :40.40

Brown, Omaha Central, :40.42

Archer, Omaha Skutt, :40.45

Diamond, Bennington, :40.52

Tchibozo, Omaha Northwest, :40.56

Young, Omaha Central, :40.56

Other leaders

D: Moore, Mullen, :41.10

4x100 relay

A: Bellevue West, :42.50

Creighton Prep, :42.60

Kearney, :42.71

North Platte, :43.08

Lincoln Southwest, :43.10

Omaha Westside, :43.15

B: Waverly, :43.23

Lincoln East, :43.24

Omaha Central, :43.28

Norris, :43.37

C: Archbishop Bergan, :43.40

Other leaders

D: Sandhills/Thedford, :44.38

4x400 relay

A: Creighton Prep, 3:23.91

B: Waverly, 3:24.05

Fremont, 3:27.20

Norris, 3:27.57

Millard North, 3:27.84

Sidney, 3:27.92

Lincoln Pius X, 3:27.11

C: Boone Central, 3:28.42

Omaha Northwest, 3:28.46

Papillion-La Vista South, 3:28.76

Other leaders

D: Osceola, 3:29.05

4x800 relay

A: Fremont, 7:42.42

B: Sidney, 8:02.29

Lincoln Pius X, 8:06.35

Millard West, 8:07.29

Millard North, 8:09.53

Papillion-La Vista South, 8:10.15

Norris, 8:10.46

Gretna, 8:12.59

Lincoln North Star, 8:13.78

Lincoln Southwest, 8:14.04

Other leaders

C: Yutan, 8:38.91

D: Osmond, 8:49.10

Shot put

A: Cappos, Lincoln East, 62-8 3/4

B: Griffith, Aurora, 60-10 1/2

Davis, North Platte, 60-0 3/4

C: Baldwin, Sutton, 59-6 1/4

Ballard, Boys Town, 57-2

Kieny, Creighton Prep, 56-7 1/2

Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 56-1 3/4

Schmitz, Papillion-La Vista, 55-3

Jenkins, Bellevue West, 54-9 1/4

Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 54-5 1/2

Other leaders

D: Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 53-0

Discus

B: Griffith, Aurora, 186-3

A: Davis, North Platte, 182-8

Lavaley, Wahoo, 182-4

Cappos, Lincoln East, 181-4

Bullion, Omaha Central, 175-1 1/2

Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 175-0

Baldwin, Sutton, 172-5

Betz, Elkhorn, 170-4

Kieny, Creighton Prep, 167-9

Bessler, Crete, 165-8

Other leaders

D: Kramer, Medicine Valley, 162-5

C: Fehlhafer, Centennial, 161-8

High jump

C: Nelson, Ainsworth, 7-0

Olson, Battle, Creek: 6-9

Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-7

B: Samuelson, Adams Central, 6-7

A: Hall, Bellevue West, 6-6

Tonje, Omaha Central, 6-5

Welch, Lincoln Southwest, 6-5

Dowse, Sidney, 6-5

Dickman, Sidney, 6-5

Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-4

Cauble, Millard West, 6-4

Buman, Grand Island, 6-4

Vanerbeek, Kearney, 6-4

Studley, Hastings, 6-4

Leeling, Sidey, 6-4

Anderson, Hastings SC, 6-4

Johnson, Malcolm, 6-4

Combs, Wilber-Clatonia, 6-4

D: Myers, Shelton, 6-4

E. Eloe, Amherst, 6-4

Pole vault

A: Lampert, Creighton Prep, 15-0

Sellon, Fremont, 15-0

B: McDonald, McCook, 15-0

Carlson, Aurora, 14-9

Lampert, Creighton Prep, 14-6

Oettinger, North Platte, 14-6

Knott, Seward, 14-0

Price, Scottsbluff, 14-0

Flodman, Lincoln East, 14-0

Petersen, Lincoln Southeast, 14-0

C: Peterka, Sutherland, 13-10

Other leaders

D: Krebs, Neligh-Oakdale, 13-8

Long jump

A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, 23-8 1/2

C: Olson, Battle Creek, 23-1

Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 22-8 1/2

B: Mostek, Bennington, 22-7

D: Hammer, Creighton, 22-5 3/4

Tonje, Omaha Central, 22-5 1/2

Bynes, Chadron, 22-5

Witulski, Beatrice, 22-5

Lee, Lourdes CC, 22-4 1/4

Kolten, North Platte, 22-3 3/4

Triple jump

A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, 48-6

Grosserode, Pius X, 47-10

B: Dugger, McCook, 45-2 1/2

Staehr, Aurora, 45-1 1/4

Bynes, Chadron, 44-5

Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 44-5

Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 44-3 1/2

D: Berger, Riverside, 44-3 1/4

Diu, Lincoln High, 44-0

Kulhanek, Overton, 43-10

C: Herkek, Grand Island CC, 43-8 1/2

High school track and field logo 2014

 

