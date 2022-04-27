 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys track and field leaders, 4/27

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at the top performers from around the state.

See an athlete missing that should be on the charts? Send information to sports@journalstar.com.

100

C: Ko. McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, :10.60

A: Jones, Creighton Prep, :10.66

Lloyd, Omaha Central, :10.68

Coleman, Lincoln East, :10.68

B: Baessler, Blair, :10.69

Leader, Lincoln Southwest, :10.79

Fritton, Lincoln Southwest, :10.81

Genatone, North Platte, :10.82

Moore, Fremont, :10.82

Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :10.83

Schere, Waverly, :10.83

People are also reading…

Other leaders

D: Miller, Brady, :10.92

200

A: Coleman, Lincoln East, :21.58

B: Van Cleave, Columbus Scotus, :21.80

Lloyd, Omaha Central, :21.89

Miles, Lincoln East, :21.98

C: Jessen, Yutan, :22.03

Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :22.04

Knox, Omaha North, :22.08

Schere, Waverly, :22.16

Jones, Creighton Prep, :22.19

Sedlacek, Gretna, :22.19

Other leaders

D: Zelasney, Osceola, :22.44

400

B: Deer, Sidney, :49.18

Wells, St. Paul, :49.26

D: Zelasney, Osceola, :49.31

Birkby, St. Paul, :49.88

A: Baker, Fremont, :49.90

Mulder, Columbus, :49.93

Lanphier, Creighton Prep, :49.99

C: Johnson, Grand Island CC, :50.09

Stewart, Platteview, :50.13

Leuenberger, Waverly, :50.16

Jenkins, Bellevue West, :50.17

800

C: Alberts, Grand Island CC, 1:55.83

A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 1:56.52

B: Murray, Waverly, 1:56.77

Muse, Omaha Central, 1:56.77

Taylor, Fremont, 1:57.01

Wells, St. Paul, 1:58.21

Cooper, Norris, 1:58.29

Emsick, Omaha Burke, 1:58.50

Baker, Fremont, 1:58.52

Miller, Fremont, 1:58.63

Other leaders

D: Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 2:02.41

1,600

A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:10:35

Taylor, Fremont, 4:18.32

Waters, Fremont, 4:18.73

Erdkamp, Gretna, 4:19.45

Witte, Millard West, 4:21.20

Kircher, Millard West, 4:23.78

Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 4:24.35

Haith, Millard West, 4:24.52

Caudy, North Platte, 4:24.85

Miller, Fremont, 4:25.07

Other leaders

B: Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:30.00

C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 4:30.77

D: Smith, Wausa, 4:49.97

3,200

A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 9:08.09

Waters, Fremont, 9:21.34

C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 9:22.19

Marshall, Millard West, 9:28.93

Graff, Lincoln East, 9:29.56

Kirchner, Millard West, 9:34.16

Haith, Millard West, 9:36.28

Erdkamp, Gretna, 9:37.44

Johnson, Elkhorn South, 9:39.37

Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 9:39.72

Other leaders

B: Bonifas, Adams Central, 9:47.29

D: Luedke, Paxton, 10:25.88

110 hurdles

A: N'Dugwa, Kearney, :14.28

Leuty, Lincoln High, :14.52

B: Carroll, Central City, :14.53

Smith, Gretna, :14.70

Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :14.73

Fries, Minden, :14.74

Wingrove, Waverly, :14.89

C: Roberts: Boone Central, :14.89

Hunsaker, Millard North, :14.97

Bauman, Lincoln East, :14.98

Other leaders

D: Berger, Riverside, :15.01

300 hurdles

C: Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, :39.10

Roberts, Boone Central, :39.62

B: Wingrove, Waverly, :40.40

A: Bauman, Lincoln East, :40.41

Brown, Omaha Central, :40.42

Mattern, Lincoln Pius X, :40.43

Tchibozo, Omaha Northwest, :40.56

Young, Omaha Central, :40.56

Carroll, Central City, :40.65

Cullers, Chadron, :40.82

Other leaders

D: Blackburn, Osceola, :41.73

4x100 relay

A: Bellevue West, :42.61

Creighton Prep, :42.87

North Platte, :43.08

Lincoln Southwest, :43.10

Lincoln East, :42.24

Omaha Central, :43.28

C: Archbishop Bergan, :43.40

Millard South, :43.47

Gretna, :43.52

B: McCook, :43.57

Other leaders

D: Riverside, :44.93

4x400 relay

B: Waverly, 3:25.72

A: Fremont, 3:27.20

Norris, 3:27.57

Sidney, 3:27.92

C: Boone Central, 3:28.42

Millard North, 3:28.98

D: Osceola, 3:29.05

Scottsbluff, 3:29.47

Papillion-La Vista South, 3:29.69

St. Paul, 3:29.77

4x800 relay

A: Fremont, 7:55.66

B: Sidney, 8:02.29

Lincoln Pius X, 8:06.35

Millard North, 8:12.01

Lincoln North Star, 8:13.78

Millard West, 8:16.31

Norris, 8:16.85

Papillion-La Vista South, 8:17.16

Norfolk, 8:23.11

Lincoln East, 8:23.16

Other leaders

C: Lincoln Lutheran, 8:43.82

D: North Platte St. Pat's, 8:55.70

Shot put

A: Cappos, Lincoln East, 62-8 3/4

B: Griffith, Aurora, 60-10 1/2

C: Baldwin, Sutton, 59-6 1/4

Davis, North Platte, 58-11 1/4

Ballard, Boys Town, 57-2

Kieny, Creighton Prep, 56-7 1/2

Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 56-1 3/4

Schmitz, Papillion-La Vista, 55-3

Jenkins, Bellevue West, 54-9 1/4

Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 54-5 1/2

Other leaders

D: Kramer, Medicine Valley, 52-5 1/2

Discus

B: Griffith, Aurora, 186-3

Davis, North Platte, 182-8

Lavaley, Wahoo, 182-4

A: Cappos, Lincoln East, 177-8 1/2

Bullion, Omaha Central, 175-1 1/2

Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 173-7

Bessler, Crete, 165-8

Luce, Millard North, 163-6

Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 163-5

Porter, St. Paul, 163-2 1/2

Other leaders

D: Kramer, Medicine Valley, 162-5

C: Fehlhafer, Centennial, 161-8

High jump

C: Nelson, Ainsworth, 7-0

Olson, Battle, Creek: 6-8

Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-7

B: Samuelson, Adams Central, 6-7

A: Hall, Bellevue West, 6-6

Tonje, Omaha Central, 6-5

Welch, Lincoln Southwest, 6-5

Dowse, Sidney, 6-5

Dickman, Sidney, 6-5

Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-4

Cauble, Millard West, 6-4

Buman, Grand Island, 6-4

Studley, Hastings, 6-4

Anderson, Hastings SC, 6-4

Johnson, Malcolm, 6-4

Combs, Wilber-Clatonia, 6-4

D: Myers, Shelton, 6-4

E. Eloe, Amherst, 6-4

Pole vault

B: McDonald, McCook, 15-0

A: Lampert, Creighton Prep, 15-0

Sellon, Fremont, 14-9

Carlson, Aurora, 14-6

Oettinger, North Platte, 14-6

Knott, Seward, 14-0

Price, Scottsbluff, 14-0

Flodman, Lincoln East, 14-0

Vokes, Northwest, 13-9

Ridder, Broken Bow, 13-9

Witulski, Beatrice, 13-8

Other leaders

C: Nelson, Ainsworth, 13-6

D: Kaps, Bertrand, 13-0

Long jump

A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, 23-8 1/2

C: Olson, Battle Creek, 23-1

Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 22-8 1/2

B: Mostek, Bennington, 22-7

D: Hammer, Creighton, 22-5 3/4

Tonje, Omaha Central, 22-5 1/2

Bynes, Chadron, 22-5

Lee, Lourdes CC, 22-4 1/4

Staehr, Aurora, 22-3 1/4

Berger, Riverside, 22-3 1/4

Triple jump

A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, 48-6

Grosserode, Pius X, 47-2 1/2

B: Dugger, McCook, 45-2 1/2

Staehr, Aurora, 45-1 1/4

Bynes, Chadron, 44-5

Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 44-3 1/2

D: Berger, Riverside, 44-3 1/4

Diu, Lincoln High, 44-0

Kulhanek, Overton, 43-10

C: Herkek, Grand Island CC, 43-8 1/2

High school track and field logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News