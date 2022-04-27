Boys track and field leaders, 4/27

Here's a look at the top performers from around the state.
See an athlete missing that should be on the charts? Send information to sports@journalstar.com.
100
C: Ko. McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, :10.60
A: Jones, Creighton Prep, :10.66
Lloyd, Omaha Central, :10.68
Coleman, Lincoln East, :10.68
B: Baessler, Blair, :10.69
Leader, Lincoln Southwest, :10.79
Fritton, Lincoln Southwest, :10.81
Genatone, North Platte, :10.82
Moore, Fremont, :10.82
Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :10.83
Schere, Waverly, :10.83
Other leaders
D: Miller, Brady, :10.92
200
A: Coleman, Lincoln East, :21.58
B: Van Cleave, Columbus Scotus, :21.80
Lloyd, Omaha Central, :21.89
Miles, Lincoln East, :21.98
C: Jessen, Yutan, :22.03
Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :22.04
Knox, Omaha North, :22.08
Schere, Waverly, :22.16
Jones, Creighton Prep, :22.19
Sedlacek, Gretna, :22.19
Other leaders
D: Zelasney, Osceola, :22.44
400
B: Deer, Sidney, :49.18
Wells, St. Paul, :49.26
D: Zelasney, Osceola, :49.31
Birkby, St. Paul, :49.88
A: Baker, Fremont, :49.90
Mulder, Columbus, :49.93
Lanphier, Creighton Prep, :49.99
C: Johnson, Grand Island CC, :50.09
Stewart, Platteview, :50.13
Leuenberger, Waverly, :50.16
Jenkins, Bellevue West, :50.17
800
C: Alberts, Grand Island CC, 1:55.83
A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 1:56.52
B: Murray, Waverly, 1:56.77
Muse, Omaha Central, 1:56.77
Taylor, Fremont, 1:57.01
Wells, St. Paul, 1:58.21
Cooper, Norris, 1:58.29
Emsick, Omaha Burke, 1:58.50
Baker, Fremont, 1:58.52
Miller, Fremont, 1:58.63
Other leaders
D: Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 2:02.41
1,600
A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:10:35
Taylor, Fremont, 4:18.32
Waters, Fremont, 4:18.73
Erdkamp, Gretna, 4:19.45
Witte, Millard West, 4:21.20
Kircher, Millard West, 4:23.78
Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 4:24.35
Haith, Millard West, 4:24.52
Caudy, North Platte, 4:24.85
Miller, Fremont, 4:25.07
Other leaders
B: Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:30.00
C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 4:30.77
D: Smith, Wausa, 4:49.97
3,200
A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 9:08.09
Waters, Fremont, 9:21.34
C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 9:22.19
Marshall, Millard West, 9:28.93
Graff, Lincoln East, 9:29.56
Kirchner, Millard West, 9:34.16
Haith, Millard West, 9:36.28
Erdkamp, Gretna, 9:37.44
Johnson, Elkhorn South, 9:39.37
Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 9:39.72
Other leaders
B: Bonifas, Adams Central, 9:47.29
D: Luedke, Paxton, 10:25.88
110 hurdles
A: N'Dugwa, Kearney, :14.28
Leuty, Lincoln High, :14.52
B: Carroll, Central City, :14.53
Smith, Gretna, :14.70
Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :14.73
Fries, Minden, :14.74
Wingrove, Waverly, :14.89
C: Roberts: Boone Central, :14.89
Hunsaker, Millard North, :14.97
Bauman, Lincoln East, :14.98
Other leaders
D: Berger, Riverside, :15.01
300 hurdles
C: Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, :39.10
Roberts, Boone Central, :39.62
B: Wingrove, Waverly, :40.40
A: Bauman, Lincoln East, :40.41
Brown, Omaha Central, :40.42
Mattern, Lincoln Pius X, :40.43
Tchibozo, Omaha Northwest, :40.56
Young, Omaha Central, :40.56
Carroll, Central City, :40.65
Cullers, Chadron, :40.82
Other leaders
D: Blackburn, Osceola, :41.73
4x100 relay
A: Bellevue West, :42.61
Creighton Prep, :42.87
North Platte, :43.08
Lincoln Southwest, :43.10
Lincoln East, :42.24
Omaha Central, :43.28
C: Archbishop Bergan, :43.40
Millard South, :43.47
Gretna, :43.52
B: McCook, :43.57
Other leaders
D: Riverside, :44.93
4x400 relay
B: Waverly, 3:25.72
A: Fremont, 3:27.20
Norris, 3:27.57
Sidney, 3:27.92
C: Boone Central, 3:28.42
Millard North, 3:28.98
D: Osceola, 3:29.05
Scottsbluff, 3:29.47
Papillion-La Vista South, 3:29.69
St. Paul, 3:29.77
4x800 relay
A: Fremont, 7:55.66
B: Sidney, 8:02.29
Lincoln Pius X, 8:06.35
Millard North, 8:12.01
Lincoln North Star, 8:13.78
Millard West, 8:16.31
Norris, 8:16.85
Papillion-La Vista South, 8:17.16
Norfolk, 8:23.11
Lincoln East, 8:23.16
Other leaders
C: Lincoln Lutheran, 8:43.82
D: North Platte St. Pat's, 8:55.70
Shot put
A: Cappos, Lincoln East, 62-8 3/4
B: Griffith, Aurora, 60-10 1/2
C: Baldwin, Sutton, 59-6 1/4
Davis, North Platte, 58-11 1/4
Ballard, Boys Town, 57-2
Kieny, Creighton Prep, 56-7 1/2
Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 56-1 3/4
Schmitz, Papillion-La Vista, 55-3
Jenkins, Bellevue West, 54-9 1/4
Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 54-5 1/2
Other leaders
D: Kramer, Medicine Valley, 52-5 1/2
Discus
B: Griffith, Aurora, 186-3
Davis, North Platte, 182-8
Lavaley, Wahoo, 182-4
A: Cappos, Lincoln East, 177-8 1/2
Bullion, Omaha Central, 175-1 1/2
Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 173-7
Bessler, Crete, 165-8
Luce, Millard North, 163-6
Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 163-5
Porter, St. Paul, 163-2 1/2
Other leaders
D: Kramer, Medicine Valley, 162-5
C: Fehlhafer, Centennial, 161-8
High jump
C: Nelson, Ainsworth, 7-0
Olson, Battle, Creek: 6-8
Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-7
B: Samuelson, Adams Central, 6-7
A: Hall, Bellevue West, 6-6
Tonje, Omaha Central, 6-5
Welch, Lincoln Southwest, 6-5
Dowse, Sidney, 6-5
Dickman, Sidney, 6-5
Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-4
Cauble, Millard West, 6-4
Buman, Grand Island, 6-4
Studley, Hastings, 6-4
Anderson, Hastings SC, 6-4
Johnson, Malcolm, 6-4
Combs, Wilber-Clatonia, 6-4
D: Myers, Shelton, 6-4
E. Eloe, Amherst, 6-4
Pole vault
B: McDonald, McCook, 15-0
A: Lampert, Creighton Prep, 15-0
Sellon, Fremont, 14-9
Carlson, Aurora, 14-6
Oettinger, North Platte, 14-6
Knott, Seward, 14-0
Price, Scottsbluff, 14-0
Flodman, Lincoln East, 14-0
Vokes, Northwest, 13-9
Ridder, Broken Bow, 13-9
Witulski, Beatrice, 13-8
Other leaders
C: Nelson, Ainsworth, 13-6
D: Kaps, Bertrand, 13-0
Long jump
A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, 23-8 1/2
C: Olson, Battle Creek, 23-1
Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 22-8 1/2
B: Mostek, Bennington, 22-7
D: Hammer, Creighton, 22-5 3/4
Tonje, Omaha Central, 22-5 1/2
Bynes, Chadron, 22-5
Lee, Lourdes CC, 22-4 1/4
Staehr, Aurora, 22-3 1/4
Berger, Riverside, 22-3 1/4
Triple jump
A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, 48-6
Grosserode, Pius X, 47-2 1/2
B: Dugger, McCook, 45-2 1/2
Staehr, Aurora, 45-1 1/4
Bynes, Chadron, 44-5
Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 44-3 1/2
D: Berger, Riverside, 44-3 1/4
Diu, Lincoln High, 44-0
Kulhanek, Overton, 43-10
C: Herkek, Grand Island CC, 43-8 1/2