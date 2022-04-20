 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys track and field leaders, 4/20

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at the top performers from around the state.

See an athlete missing that should be on the charts? Send information to sports@journalstar.com.

100

C: Ko. McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, :10.60

A: Jones, Creighton Prep, :10.66

Coleman, Lincoln East, :10.68

B: Baessler, Blair, :10.69

Lloyd, Omaha Central, :10.79

Genatone, North Platte, :10.82

Moore, Fremont, :10.82

Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :10.83

Stursma, Millard North, :10.84

Sedlacek, Gretna, :10.87

Miles, Lincoln East, :10.87

Other leaders

D: Miller, Brady, :10.92

200

B: Van Cleave, Columbus Scotus, :21.80

C: Jessen, Yutan, :22.03

A: Knox, Omaha North, :22.08

Denker, David City, :22.21

Coleman, Lincoln East, :22.22

Ternus, Columbus Scotus, :22.28

Bradley, Southern, :22.29

Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :22.30

Jones, Creighton Prep, :22.31

Sedlacek, Gretna, :22.32

Moore, Fremont, :22.32

Other leaders

D: Zelasney, Osceola, :22.60

400

B: Wells, St. Paul, :50.03 

Leuenberger, Waverly, :50.16

Deer, Sidney, :50.21

Stewart, Platteview, :50.21

Birkby, St. Paul, :50.41

Heffelfinger, Waverly, :50.46

A: Miles, Lincoln East, :50.53

D: Zelasney, Osceola, :50.75

C: Johnson, Grand Island CC, :50.90

Springer, Lincoln Pius X, :50.93

800

A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 1:56.52

B: Murray, Waverly, 1:56.77

Taylor, Fremont, 1:57.01

Wells, St. Paul, 1:58.21

Cooper, Norris, 1:58.29

Baker, Fremont, 1:58.52

Miller, Fremont, 1:58.63

C: Alberts, Grand Island CC, 1:58.75

Slominski, Blair, 1:59.37

Greisen, Lincoln Pius X, 2:00.00

Other leaders

D: Finley, Ansley-Litchfield, 2:06.60

1,600

A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:10:35

Waters, Fremont, 4:18.73

Witte, Millard West, 4:21.20

Erdkamp, Gretna, 4:21.23

Kircher, Millard West, 4:23.78

Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 4:24.35

Haith, Millard West, 4:24.52

Caudy, North Platte, 4:24.85

Miller, Fremont, 4:25.07

Walters, Fremont, 4:28.11

Other leaders

C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 4:30.77

B: Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:31.90

D: Smith, Wausa, 4:49.97

3,200

A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 9:08.09

C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 9:22.19

Waters, Fremont, 9:23.45

Marshall, Millard West, 9:28.93

Kircher, Millard West, 9:34.16

Haith, Millard West, 9:36.28

Erdkamp, Gretna, 9:37.44

Johnson, Elkhorn South, 9:39.37

Graff, Lincoln East, 9:40.52

Garcia, Fremont, 9:44.59

Other leaders

B: Bonifas, Adams Central, 9:48.74

D: Luedke, Paxton, 10:25.88

110 hurdles

A: N'Dugwa, Kearney, :14.51

Smith, Gretna, :14.70

B: Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :14.73

Fries, Minden, :14.74

Wingrove, Waverly, :14.89

Carroll, Central City, :14.90

C: Swartz, Bishop Neumann, :15.02

Fries, Minden, :15.15

Wattier, O'Neill, :15.16

Puppe, Laurel-C-C, :15.20

Other leaders

D: Berger, Riverside, :15.46

300 hurdles

C: Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, :39.10

B: Wingrove, Waverly, :40.40

A: Mattern, Lincoln Pius X, :40.77

Zink, Ogallala, :40.87

Horner, Elkhorn North, :41.03

Ndugwa, Kearney, :41.03

Diamond, Bennington, :41.13

Miller, Superior, :41.14

Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :41.28

Swallow, Chadron, :41.30

Other leaders

D: Moore, Mullen, :41.96

4x100 relay

A: North Platte, :43.08

Lincoln Southwest, :43.13

Creighton Prep, :43.14

Bellevue West, :43.35

C: Archbishop Bergan, :43.40

Millard South, :43.47

Gretna, :43.52

B: McCook, :43.57

Omaha Central, :43.61

Kearney, :43.67

Lincoln East, :43.76

Other leaders

D: Burwell, :45.26

4x400 relay

B: Waverly, 3:25.72

A: Fremont, 3:27.20

Norris, 3:27.57

Millard North, 3:28.98

Platteview, 3:30.50

Sidney, 3:31.78

Columbus Lakeview, 3:31.84

Creighton Prep, 3:32.21

Scottsbluff, 3:32.72

McCook, 3:33.16

Other leaders

C: Grand Island CC, 3:36.59

D: Wynot, 3:39.97

4x800 relay

A: Fremont, 7:55.66

Millard North, 8:12.01

B: Sidney, 8:16.38

Norris, 8:16.85

Lincoln East, 8:23.16

Gretna, 8:28.55

Millard West, 8:28.81

Papillion-La Vista South, 8:29.29

Lincoln Pius X, 8:30.11

Creighton Prep, 8:30.16

Other leaders

C: Hartington CC, 8:48.88

D: North Platte St. Pat's, 8:55.70

Shot put

A: Cappos, Lincoln East, 61-5

C: Baldwin, Sutton, 59-6 1/4

Davis, North Platte, 58-11 1/4

B: Griffith, Aurora, 58-5

Ballard, Boys Town, 57-2

Kieny, Creighton Prep, 56-7 1/2

Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 56-1 3/4

Schmitz, Papillion-La Vista, 55-3

Jenkins, Bellevue West, 54-9 1/4

Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 54-5 1/2

Other leaders

D: Kramer, Medicine Valley, 52-5 1/2

Discus

B: Lavaley, Wahoo, 182-4

A: Cappos, Lincoln East, 177-8 1/2

Davis, North Platte, 172-6

Griffith, Aurora, 172-1

Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 172-0

Bessler, Crete, 165-8

Bullion, Omaha Central, 165-8

Luce, Millard North, 163-6

Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 163-5

D: Kramer, Medicine Valley, 162-5

Other leaders

C: Fehlhafer, Centennial, 161-8

High jump

C: Nelson, Ainsworth, 7-0

Olson, Battle, Creek: 6-8

Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-7

B: Samuelson, Adams Central, 6-7

A: Tonje, Omaha Central, 6-5

Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-4

Hall, Bellevue West, 6-4

Cauble, Millard West, 6-4

Studley, Hastings, 6-4

Anderson, Hastings SC, 6-4

Dickman, Sidney, 6-4

Johnson, Malcolm, 6-4

D: Myers, Shelton, 6-4

E. Eloe, Amherst, 6-4

Pole vault

B: McDonald, McCook, 15-0

A: Lampert, Creighton Prep, 15-0

Sellon, Fremont, 14-9

Carlson, Aurora, 14-6

Knott, Seward, 14-0

Price, Scottsbluff, 13-8

Witulski, Beatrice, 13-8

C: Nelson, Ainsworth, 13-6

Oettinger, North Platte, 13-6

Flodman, Lincoln East, 13-6

Burge, Gothenburg, 13-6

Ostermeyer, Crofton, 13-6

Pulliam, Wilber-Clatonia, 13-6

Other leaders

D: Kaps, Bertrand, 13-0

Long jump

A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, 23-8 1/2

C: Olson, Battle Creek, 23-1

Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 22-8 1/2

B: Mostek, Bennington, 22-7

D: Hammer, Creighton, 22-5 3/4

Tonje, Omaha Central, 22-5 1/2

Lee, Lourdes CC, 22-4 1/4

Staehr, Aurora, 22-3 1/4

Berger, Riverside, 22-3 1/4

Bynes, Chadron, 22-2 3/4

Triple jump

A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, 48-6

Grosserode, Pius X, 46-9

B: Dugger, McCook, 45-2 1/2

Staehr, Aurora, 45-1 1/4

Bynes, Chadron, 44-5

Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 44-3 1/2

D: Berger, Riverside, 44-1

Diu, Lincoln High, 44-0

Kulhanek, Overton, 43-10

C: Herkek, Grand Island CC, 43-8 1/2

High school track and field logo 2014

 

