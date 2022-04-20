Boys track and field leaders, 4/20

Here's a look at the top performers from around the state.
See an athlete missing that should be on the charts? Send information to sports@journalstar.com.
100
C: Ko. McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, :10.60
A: Jones, Creighton Prep, :10.66
Coleman, Lincoln East, :10.68
B: Baessler, Blair, :10.69
Lloyd, Omaha Central, :10.79
Genatone, North Platte, :10.82
Moore, Fremont, :10.82
Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :10.83
Stursma, Millard North, :10.84
Sedlacek, Gretna, :10.87
Miles, Lincoln East, :10.87
Other leaders
D: Miller, Brady, :10.92
200
B: Van Cleave, Columbus Scotus, :21.80
C: Jessen, Yutan, :22.03
A: Knox, Omaha North, :22.08
Denker, David City, :22.21
Coleman, Lincoln East, :22.22
Ternus, Columbus Scotus, :22.28
Bradley, Southern, :22.29
Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :22.30
Jones, Creighton Prep, :22.31
Sedlacek, Gretna, :22.32
Moore, Fremont, :22.32
Other leaders
D: Zelasney, Osceola, :22.60
400
B: Wells, St. Paul, :50.03
Leuenberger, Waverly, :50.16
Deer, Sidney, :50.21
Stewart, Platteview, :50.21
Birkby, St. Paul, :50.41
Heffelfinger, Waverly, :50.46
A: Miles, Lincoln East, :50.53
D: Zelasney, Osceola, :50.75
C: Johnson, Grand Island CC, :50.90
Springer, Lincoln Pius X, :50.93
800
A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 1:56.52
B: Murray, Waverly, 1:56.77
Taylor, Fremont, 1:57.01
Wells, St. Paul, 1:58.21
Cooper, Norris, 1:58.29
Baker, Fremont, 1:58.52
Miller, Fremont, 1:58.63
C: Alberts, Grand Island CC, 1:58.75
Slominski, Blair, 1:59.37
Greisen, Lincoln Pius X, 2:00.00
Other leaders
D: Finley, Ansley-Litchfield, 2:06.60
1,600
A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:10:35
Waters, Fremont, 4:18.73
Witte, Millard West, 4:21.20
Erdkamp, Gretna, 4:21.23
Kircher, Millard West, 4:23.78
Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 4:24.35
Haith, Millard West, 4:24.52
Caudy, North Platte, 4:24.85
Miller, Fremont, 4:25.07
Walters, Fremont, 4:28.11
Other leaders
C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 4:30.77
B: Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:31.90
D: Smith, Wausa, 4:49.97
3,200
A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 9:08.09
C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 9:22.19
Waters, Fremont, 9:23.45
Marshall, Millard West, 9:28.93
Kircher, Millard West, 9:34.16
Haith, Millard West, 9:36.28
Erdkamp, Gretna, 9:37.44
Johnson, Elkhorn South, 9:39.37
Graff, Lincoln East, 9:40.52
Garcia, Fremont, 9:44.59
Other leaders
B: Bonifas, Adams Central, 9:48.74
D: Luedke, Paxton, 10:25.88
110 hurdles
A: N'Dugwa, Kearney, :14.51
Smith, Gretna, :14.70
B: Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :14.73
Fries, Minden, :14.74
Wingrove, Waverly, :14.89
Carroll, Central City, :14.90
C: Swartz, Bishop Neumann, :15.02
Fries, Minden, :15.15
Wattier, O'Neill, :15.16
Puppe, Laurel-C-C, :15.20
Other leaders
D: Berger, Riverside, :15.46
300 hurdles
C: Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, :39.10
B: Wingrove, Waverly, :40.40
A: Mattern, Lincoln Pius X, :40.77
Zink, Ogallala, :40.87
Horner, Elkhorn North, :41.03
Ndugwa, Kearney, :41.03
Diamond, Bennington, :41.13
Miller, Superior, :41.14
Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :41.28
Swallow, Chadron, :41.30
Other leaders
D: Moore, Mullen, :41.96
4x100 relay
A: North Platte, :43.08
Lincoln Southwest, :43.13
Creighton Prep, :43.14
Bellevue West, :43.35
C: Archbishop Bergan, :43.40
Millard South, :43.47
Gretna, :43.52
B: McCook, :43.57
Omaha Central, :43.61
Kearney, :43.67
Lincoln East, :43.76
Other leaders
D: Burwell, :45.26
4x400 relay
B: Waverly, 3:25.72
A: Fremont, 3:27.20
Norris, 3:27.57
Millard North, 3:28.98
Platteview, 3:30.50
Sidney, 3:31.78
Columbus Lakeview, 3:31.84
Creighton Prep, 3:32.21
Scottsbluff, 3:32.72
McCook, 3:33.16
Other leaders
C: Grand Island CC, 3:36.59
D: Wynot, 3:39.97
4x800 relay
A: Fremont, 7:55.66
Millard North, 8:12.01
B: Sidney, 8:16.38
Norris, 8:16.85
Lincoln East, 8:23.16
Gretna, 8:28.55
Millard West, 8:28.81
Papillion-La Vista South, 8:29.29
Lincoln Pius X, 8:30.11
Creighton Prep, 8:30.16
Other leaders
C: Hartington CC, 8:48.88
D: North Platte St. Pat's, 8:55.70
Shot put
A: Cappos, Lincoln East, 61-5
C: Baldwin, Sutton, 59-6 1/4
Davis, North Platte, 58-11 1/4
B: Griffith, Aurora, 58-5
Ballard, Boys Town, 57-2
Kieny, Creighton Prep, 56-7 1/2
Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 56-1 3/4
Schmitz, Papillion-La Vista, 55-3
Jenkins, Bellevue West, 54-9 1/4
Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 54-5 1/2
Other leaders
D: Kramer, Medicine Valley, 52-5 1/2
Discus
B: Lavaley, Wahoo, 182-4
A: Cappos, Lincoln East, 177-8 1/2
Davis, North Platte, 172-6
Griffith, Aurora, 172-1
Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 172-0
Bessler, Crete, 165-8
Bullion, Omaha Central, 165-8
Luce, Millard North, 163-6
Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 163-5
D: Kramer, Medicine Valley, 162-5
Other leaders
C: Fehlhafer, Centennial, 161-8
High jump
C: Nelson, Ainsworth, 7-0
Olson, Battle, Creek: 6-8
Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-7
B: Samuelson, Adams Central, 6-7
A: Tonje, Omaha Central, 6-5
Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-4
Hall, Bellevue West, 6-4
Cauble, Millard West, 6-4
Studley, Hastings, 6-4
Anderson, Hastings SC, 6-4
Dickman, Sidney, 6-4
Johnson, Malcolm, 6-4
D: Myers, Shelton, 6-4
E. Eloe, Amherst, 6-4
Pole vault
B: McDonald, McCook, 15-0
A: Lampert, Creighton Prep, 15-0
Sellon, Fremont, 14-9
Carlson, Aurora, 14-6
Knott, Seward, 14-0
Price, Scottsbluff, 13-8
Witulski, Beatrice, 13-8
C: Nelson, Ainsworth, 13-6
Oettinger, North Platte, 13-6
Flodman, Lincoln East, 13-6
Burge, Gothenburg, 13-6
Ostermeyer, Crofton, 13-6
Pulliam, Wilber-Clatonia, 13-6
Other leaders
D: Kaps, Bertrand, 13-0
Long jump
A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, 23-8 1/2
C: Olson, Battle Creek, 23-1
Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 22-8 1/2
B: Mostek, Bennington, 22-7
D: Hammer, Creighton, 22-5 3/4
Tonje, Omaha Central, 22-5 1/2
Lee, Lourdes CC, 22-4 1/4
Staehr, Aurora, 22-3 1/4
Berger, Riverside, 22-3 1/4
Bynes, Chadron, 22-2 3/4
Triple jump
A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, 48-6
Grosserode, Pius X, 46-9
B: Dugger, McCook, 45-2 1/2
Staehr, Aurora, 45-1 1/4
Bynes, Chadron, 44-5
Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 44-3 1/2
D: Berger, Riverside, 44-1
Diu, Lincoln High, 44-0
Kulhanek, Overton, 43-10
C: Herkek, Grand Island CC, 43-8 1/2