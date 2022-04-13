 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys track and field leaders, 4/14

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at the top performers from around the state.

See an athlete missing that should be on the charts? Send information to sports@journalstar.com.

100

A: Jones, Creighton Prep, :10.66

Coleman, Lincoln East, :10.68

Lloyd, Omaha Central, :10.79

Genatone, North Platte, :10.82

Sedlacek, Gretna, :10.87

Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :10.87

Alaga, Millard South, :10.91

Miles, Lincoln East, :10.91

Moore, Fremont, :10.94

Other leaders

C: Bradley, Southern, :10.98

D: Zelasney, Osceola, :11.01

B: Schere, Waverly, :11.04

200

A: Knox, Omaha North, :22.08

C: Denker, David City, :22.21

Coleman, Lincoln East, :22.22

Bradley, Southern, :22.29

Sedlacek, Gretna, :22.32

Moore, Fremont, :22.32

Johnson, Grand Island CC, :22.37

Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :22.39

Miller, Kearney, :22.42

Miles, Lincoln East, :22.42

Other leaders

B: Birkby, St. Paul, :22.55

D: Zelasney, Osceola, :22.90

400

B: Leuenberger, Waverly, :50.16

Deer, Sidney, :50.21

Wells, St. Paul, :50.03

Heffelfinger, Waverly, :50.46

Miles, Lincoln East, :50.53

A: Springer, Lincoln Pius X, :50.93

Baker, Fremont, :51.01

Stewart, Platteview, :51.16

Mulder, Columbus, :51.32

Millikan, Platteview, :51.34

Taylor, Fremont, :51.36

Other leaders

D: Zelasney, Osceola, :51.63

C: Bradley, Southern, :51.99

800

A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 1:56.52

B: Murray, Waverly, 1:56.77

Taylor, Fremont, 1:57.01

Wells, St. Paul, 1:58.21

Cooper, Norris, 1:58.29

Baker, Fremont, 1:58.52

Miller, Fremont, 1:58.63

Greisen, Lincoln Pius X, 2:00.00

Dunaski, Lincoln North Star, 2:00.03

Muse, Omaha Central, 2:00.15

Emsick, Omaha Burke, 2:00.30

Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 2:00.62

Other leaders

C: Alberts, Grand Island CC, 2:04.70

D: Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 2:07.40

1,600

A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:10:35

Waters, Fremont, 4:18.73

Witte, Millard West, 4:21.20

Erdkamp, Gretna, 4:24.74

Taylor, Fremont, 4:28.13

Kircher, Millard West, 4:23.78

Haith, Millard West, 4:24.52

Miller, Fremont, 4:25.07

C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 4:30.77

Ochoa, Norfolk, 4:29.57

Other leaders

B: Brauer, Sidney, 4:40.11

D: Smith, Wausa, 4:49.97

3,200

A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 9:08.09

C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 9:22.19

Waters, Fremont, 9:23.45

Marshall, Millard West, 9:28.93

Kircher, Millard West, 9:34.16

Haith, Millard West, 9:36.28

Johnson, Elkhorn South, 9:39.37

Graff, Lincoln East, 9:40.52

Garcia, Fremont, 9:44.59

Erdkamp, Gretna, 9:45.71

Other leaders

B: Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 9:57.06

D: Luedke, Paxton, 10:27.36

110 hurdles

A: N'Dugwa, Kearney, :14.48

Smith, Gretna, :14.77

B: Carroll, Central City, :14.90

Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :15.02

Fries, Minden, :15.15

Swartz, Bishop Neumann, :15.15

Wattier, O'Neill, :15.16

Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :15.24

Shriver, Auburn, :15.25

Pendles, Boys Town, :15.29

Other leaders

C: Miller, Superior, :15.46

D: Berger, Riverside, :15.46

300 hurdles

B: Zink, Ogallala, :40.87

Horner, Elkhorn North, :41.03

A: Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :41.29

Swallow, Chadron, :41.30

Bauman, Lincoln East, :41.31

Hunsaker, Millard North, :41.31

C: Miller, Superior, :41.49

Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, :41.54

Fries, Minden, :41.54

Sagehorn, Fremont, :41.61

Other leaders

D: Vargas, Garden County, :42.42

4x100 relay

A: North Platte, :43.17

Lincoln Southwest, :43.40

Millard South, :43.47

Gretna, :43.67

Kearney, :43.67

Creighton Prep, :43.72

Lincoln East, :43.76

Bellevue West, :43.78

Omaha Central, :43.78

Millard North, :43.87

Norfolk, :43.95

Other leaders

B: Waverly, :43.95

C: Louisville, :44.78

D: Burwell, :45.26

4x400 relay

B: Waverly, 3:25.72

Norris, 3:27.57

A: Fremont, 3:28.83

Millard North, 3:29.93

Creighton Prep, 3:32.21

Scottsbluff, 3:32.72

Platteview, 3:33.11

Sidney, 3:33.78

Lincoln North Star, 3:33.79

St. Paul, 3:33.96

Other leaders

C: BRLD, 3:37.90

D: Wynot, 3:39.97

4x800 relay

A: Fremont, 8:10.22

Millard North, 8:12.01

B: Norris, 8:16.85

Sidney, 8:17.01

Lincoln East, 8:23.16

Gretna, 8:28.55

Papillion-La Vista South, 8:29.29

Lincoln Pius X, 8:30.11

Creighton Prep, 8:30.16

Waverly, 8:30.64

Other leaders

C: Hartington CC, 8:48.88

D: Cambridge, 9:03.81

Shot put

A: Cappos, Lincoln East, 61-5

C: Baldwin, Sutton, 59-6 1/4

Davis, North Platte, 58-11 1/4

B: Griffith, Aurora, 58-5

Ballard, Boys Town, 57-2

Kieny, Creighton Prep, 56-7 1/2

Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 56-1 3/4

Schmitz, Papillion-La Vista, 55-3

Jenkins, Bellevue West, 54-9 1/4

Shaw, Kearney, 53-9

Other leaders

D: Kramer, Medicine Valley, 51-1 1/2

Discus

B: Lavaley, Wahoo, 182-4

A: Cappos, Lincoln East, 177-8 1/2

Davis, North Platte, 172-6

Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 172-0

Griffith, Aurora, 169-7

Bessler, Crete, 165-8

D: Kramer, Medicine Valley, 162-5

Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 163-5

Fee, Elkhorn South, 162-2

Nachtigal, Falls City SH, 162-0

C: Baldwin, Sutton, 161-0

High jump

C: Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-7

A: Tonje, Omaha Central, 6-5

Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-4

Hall, Bellevue West, 6-4

B: Dickman, Sidney, 6-4

D: Myers, Shelton, 6-4

E. Eloe, Amherst, 6-4

Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 6-3

Eight tied, 6-2

Pole vault

B: McDonald, McCook, 14-6

Carlson, Aurora, 14-0

A: Sellon, Fremont, 14-0

Lampert, Creighton Prep, 14-0

Knott, Seward, 14-0

Witulski, Beatrice, 13-8

Price, Scottsbluff, 13-8

Oettinger, North Platte, 13-6

Flodman, Lincoln East, 13-6

C: Reeves, Arcadia-Loup City, 13-3

Other leaders

D: Kaps, Bertrand, 13-0

Long jump

A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, 23-8 1/2

C: Olson, Battle Creek, 23-1

Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 22-8 1/2

B: Mostek, Bennington, 22-7

Tonje, Omaha Central, 22-5 1/2

D: Berger, Riverside, 22-3 1/4

Bynes, Chadron, 22-2 3/4

Crumley, Columbus, 22-1 1/2

Jackson, Lincoln North Star, 22-1

Staehr, Aurora, 21-11 1/2

Triple jump

A: Grosserode, Pius X, 46-9

Lloyd, Omaha Central, 46-6

B: Dugger, McCook, 45-2 1/2

Staehr, Aurora, 45-1 1/4

Bynes, Chadron, 44-5

Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 44-3 1/2

Diu, Lincoln High, 44-0

D: Kulhanek, Overton, 43-10

C: Herkek, Grand Island CC, 43-8 1/2

Wingrove, Waverly, 43-8

High school track and field logo 2014

 

