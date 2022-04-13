Boys track and field leaders, 4/14

Here's a look at the top performers from around the state.
See an athlete missing that should be on the charts? Send information to sports@journalstar.com.
100
A: Jones, Creighton Prep, :10.66
Coleman, Lincoln East, :10.68
Lloyd, Omaha Central, :10.79
Genatone, North Platte, :10.82
Sedlacek, Gretna, :10.87
Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :10.87
Alaga, Millard South, :10.91
Miles, Lincoln East, :10.91
Moore, Fremont, :10.94
Other leaders
C: Bradley, Southern, :10.98
D: Zelasney, Osceola, :11.01
B: Schere, Waverly, :11.04
200
A: Knox, Omaha North, :22.08
C: Denker, David City, :22.21
Coleman, Lincoln East, :22.22
Bradley, Southern, :22.29
Sedlacek, Gretna, :22.32
Moore, Fremont, :22.32
Johnson, Grand Island CC, :22.37
Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :22.39
Miller, Kearney, :22.42
Miles, Lincoln East, :22.42
Other leaders
B: Birkby, St. Paul, :22.55
D: Zelasney, Osceola, :22.90
400
B: Leuenberger, Waverly, :50.16
Deer, Sidney, :50.21
Wells, St. Paul, :50.03
Heffelfinger, Waverly, :50.46
Miles, Lincoln East, :50.53
A: Springer, Lincoln Pius X, :50.93
Baker, Fremont, :51.01
Stewart, Platteview, :51.16
Mulder, Columbus, :51.32
Millikan, Platteview, :51.34
Taylor, Fremont, :51.36
Other leaders
D: Zelasney, Osceola, :51.63
C: Bradley, Southern, :51.99
800
A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 1:56.52
B: Murray, Waverly, 1:56.77
Taylor, Fremont, 1:57.01
Wells, St. Paul, 1:58.21
Cooper, Norris, 1:58.29
Baker, Fremont, 1:58.52
Miller, Fremont, 1:58.63
Greisen, Lincoln Pius X, 2:00.00
Dunaski, Lincoln North Star, 2:00.03
Muse, Omaha Central, 2:00.15
Emsick, Omaha Burke, 2:00.30
Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 2:00.62
Other leaders
C: Alberts, Grand Island CC, 2:04.70
D: Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 2:07.40
1,600
A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:10:35
Waters, Fremont, 4:18.73
Witte, Millard West, 4:21.20
Erdkamp, Gretna, 4:24.74
Taylor, Fremont, 4:28.13
Kircher, Millard West, 4:23.78
Haith, Millard West, 4:24.52
Miller, Fremont, 4:25.07
C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 4:30.77
Ochoa, Norfolk, 4:29.57
Other leaders
B: Brauer, Sidney, 4:40.11
D: Smith, Wausa, 4:49.97
3,200
A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 9:08.09
C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 9:22.19
Waters, Fremont, 9:23.45
Marshall, Millard West, 9:28.93
Kircher, Millard West, 9:34.16
Haith, Millard West, 9:36.28
Johnson, Elkhorn South, 9:39.37
Graff, Lincoln East, 9:40.52
Garcia, Fremont, 9:44.59
Erdkamp, Gretna, 9:45.71
Other leaders
B: Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 9:57.06
D: Luedke, Paxton, 10:27.36
110 hurdles
A: N'Dugwa, Kearney, :14.48
Smith, Gretna, :14.77
B: Carroll, Central City, :14.90
Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :15.02
Fries, Minden, :15.15
Swartz, Bishop Neumann, :15.15
Wattier, O'Neill, :15.16
Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :15.24
Shriver, Auburn, :15.25
Pendles, Boys Town, :15.29
Other leaders
C: Miller, Superior, :15.46
D: Berger, Riverside, :15.46
300 hurdles
B: Zink, Ogallala, :40.87
Horner, Elkhorn North, :41.03
A: Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :41.29
Swallow, Chadron, :41.30
Bauman, Lincoln East, :41.31
Hunsaker, Millard North, :41.31
C: Miller, Superior, :41.49
Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, :41.54
Fries, Minden, :41.54
Sagehorn, Fremont, :41.61
Other leaders
D: Vargas, Garden County, :42.42
4x100 relay
A: North Platte, :43.17
Lincoln Southwest, :43.40
Millard South, :43.47
Gretna, :43.67
Kearney, :43.67
Creighton Prep, :43.72
Lincoln East, :43.76
Bellevue West, :43.78
Omaha Central, :43.78
Millard North, :43.87
Norfolk, :43.95
Other leaders
B: Waverly, :43.95
C: Louisville, :44.78
D: Burwell, :45.26
4x400 relay
B: Waverly, 3:25.72
Norris, 3:27.57
A: Fremont, 3:28.83
Millard North, 3:29.93
Creighton Prep, 3:32.21
Scottsbluff, 3:32.72
Platteview, 3:33.11
Sidney, 3:33.78
Lincoln North Star, 3:33.79
St. Paul, 3:33.96
Other leaders
C: BRLD, 3:37.90
D: Wynot, 3:39.97
4x800 relay
A: Fremont, 8:10.22
Millard North, 8:12.01
B: Norris, 8:16.85
Sidney, 8:17.01
Lincoln East, 8:23.16
Gretna, 8:28.55
Papillion-La Vista South, 8:29.29
Lincoln Pius X, 8:30.11
Creighton Prep, 8:30.16
Waverly, 8:30.64
Other leaders
C: Hartington CC, 8:48.88
D: Cambridge, 9:03.81
Shot put
A: Cappos, Lincoln East, 61-5
C: Baldwin, Sutton, 59-6 1/4
Davis, North Platte, 58-11 1/4
B: Griffith, Aurora, 58-5
Ballard, Boys Town, 57-2
Kieny, Creighton Prep, 56-7 1/2
Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 56-1 3/4
Schmitz, Papillion-La Vista, 55-3
Jenkins, Bellevue West, 54-9 1/4
Shaw, Kearney, 53-9
Other leaders
D: Kramer, Medicine Valley, 51-1 1/2
Discus
B: Lavaley, Wahoo, 182-4
A: Cappos, Lincoln East, 177-8 1/2
Davis, North Platte, 172-6
Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 172-0
Griffith, Aurora, 169-7
Bessler, Crete, 165-8
D: Kramer, Medicine Valley, 162-5
Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 163-5
Fee, Elkhorn South, 162-2
Nachtigal, Falls City SH, 162-0
C: Baldwin, Sutton, 161-0
High jump
C: Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-7
A: Tonje, Omaha Central, 6-5
Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-4
Hall, Bellevue West, 6-4
B: Dickman, Sidney, 6-4
D: Myers, Shelton, 6-4
E. Eloe, Amherst, 6-4
Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 6-3
Eight tied, 6-2
Pole vault
B: McDonald, McCook, 14-6
Carlson, Aurora, 14-0
A: Sellon, Fremont, 14-0
Lampert, Creighton Prep, 14-0
Knott, Seward, 14-0
Witulski, Beatrice, 13-8
Price, Scottsbluff, 13-8
Oettinger, North Platte, 13-6
Flodman, Lincoln East, 13-6
C: Reeves, Arcadia-Loup City, 13-3
Other leaders
D: Kaps, Bertrand, 13-0
Long jump
A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, 23-8 1/2
C: Olson, Battle Creek, 23-1
Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 22-8 1/2
B: Mostek, Bennington, 22-7
Tonje, Omaha Central, 22-5 1/2
D: Berger, Riverside, 22-3 1/4
Bynes, Chadron, 22-2 3/4
Crumley, Columbus, 22-1 1/2
Jackson, Lincoln North Star, 22-1
Staehr, Aurora, 21-11 1/2
Triple jump
A: Grosserode, Pius X, 46-9
Lloyd, Omaha Central, 46-6
B: Dugger, McCook, 45-2 1/2
Staehr, Aurora, 45-1 1/4
Bynes, Chadron, 44-5
Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 44-3 1/2
Diu, Lincoln High, 44-0
D: Kulhanek, Overton, 43-10
C: Herkek, Grand Island CC, 43-8 1/2
Wingrove, Waverly, 43-8