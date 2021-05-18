Boys state track: Your guide to the team races and athletes to watch on the boys side

Liem Chot, Lincoln North Star: The three-time defending Class A state cross country champion and Temple recruit is lacking just one thing in his high school running career — a state track gold medal. The senior looks like the favorite in the 3,200 with a state best 9:14.51.

Class B

NTFC rankings: 1. Waverly, 2. Sidney, 3. Aurora, 4. Hastings, 5. Pierce.

Projected state meet team scoring based on district results: Waverly 46, Hastings 43.33, St. Paul 39, Sidney 35.33.

Athletes to watch

Will Armatys, Waverly: The senior leads Class B in both the 100 (:10.82, sixth overall) and the 200 (:21.84, third overall). He becomes a key to the Vikings’ team title hopes with Hogan Wingrove and Preston Harms out of both hurdle races at state after getting injured in the 110 high hurdles preliminaries at district. With those two out, that’s probably between 15 to 20 points off Waverly’s state meet point total.

Conner Wells, St. Paul: The junior is in line for a pair of gold medals with the top Class B times in both the 400 (:49.49, first overall) and the 800 (1:57.84).