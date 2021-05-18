Boys state track: Your guide to the team races and athletes to watch on the boys side

The state track and field meet will run Wednesday through Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium. Ron Powell takes a closer look at the boys side.
Class A
Nebraska Track & Field Coaches rankings: 1. Elkhorn South, 2. Fremont, 3. North Platte, 4. Kearney, 5. Millard West.
Projected state meet team scoring based on district results: Fremont 49, Kearney 46.28, North Platte 46, Lincoln East 45.14, Elkhorn South 44.
Athletes to watch
Brady Koolen, Lincoln Southeast: The senior Kansas recruit is third on the all-time charts with his Class A state record jump of 16 feet, 4¼ inches. He had some close calls trying to get a state record of 16-8 at the LPS Championships, so moving up the all-time charts at state is a real possibility.
Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast: The junior was a sprinter in middle school, and that speed has been key in registering the top times in the state this spring in the 800 (1 minute, 52.51 seconds, seventh all-time) and the 1,600 (4:15.34). He’s also qualified in the 3,200.
Gabe Hinrichs and Reid Nelson, Elkhorn South: Nelson, a Nebraska recruit, was the 2019 state champion as a sophomore in both the high jump and long jump. He’s leading Class A in both events this season at 6-10 in the high jump and 22-8¼ in the long jump. Hinrichs, a junior, is second in the season charts in the 800 (1:52.61, eighth all-time), 1,600 (4:17.04) and the 3,200 (9:16.68).
Liem Chot, Lincoln North Star: The three-time defending Class A state cross country champion and Temple recruit is lacking just one thing in his high school running career — a state track gold medal. The senior looks like the favorite in the 3,200 with a state best 9:14.51.
Class B
NTFC rankings: 1. Waverly, 2. Sidney, 3. Aurora, 4. Hastings, 5. Pierce.
Projected state meet team scoring based on district results: Waverly 46, Hastings 43.33, St. Paul 39, Sidney 35.33.
Athletes to watch
Will Armatys, Waverly: The senior leads Class B in both the 100 (:10.82, sixth overall) and the 200 (:21.84, third overall). He becomes a key to the Vikings’ team title hopes with Hogan Wingrove and Preston Harms out of both hurdle races at state after getting injured in the 110 high hurdles preliminaries at district. With those two out, that’s probably between 15 to 20 points off Waverly’s state meet point total.
Conner Wells, St. Paul: The junior is in line for a pair of gold medals with the top Class B times in both the 400 (:49.49, first overall) and the 800 (1:57.84).
Gage Griffith, Aurora: The all-state junior football lineman is also dominant in the throws, leading B in the shot put (57-1½) and second in the discus (163-4) behind Seward’s Trey Dickey, who has a 164-7.
Daniel Frary, Auburn: The all-state senior basketball player has three state gold medals on the court, but he’s looking to add to that collection this weekend as he leads the state in the triple jump (46-8½).
Class C
NTFC rankings: 1. Grand Island CC, 2. Aquinas, 3. Archbishop Bergan, 4. Ord, 5. Lincoln Lutheran.
Projected state meet team scoring based on district results: Grand Island CC 50.5, Aquinas 39.5, Freeman 37, Wilber-Clatonia 34.45, Southern 30.
Athletes to watch
Connor Bradley, Southern: Bradley leads Class C in both the 200 (:22.09, eighth overall) and 400 (:50.07, sixth overall). But the junior will be tested in both events — Archbishop Bergan’s Koa McIntyre is ninth overall in the 200 (:22.18) and Freeman senior Holden Ruse took a very close second at districts to Bradley in the 400 with a :50.09 (seventh overall).
Holden Ruse, Freeman: In addition to contending for gold in the 400, the senior is the one to beat in the 800 with a Class C-leading 1:56.49 (sixth overall).
Jack Pille, Oakland-Craig: The senior tops the all-class charts in the 300 hurdles with the :39.78 he ran at districts. Pille’s hopes for a hurdle sweep at state, however, were dashed when he was disqualified at districts in the 110s.
Class D
NTFC rankings: 1. Osceola, 2. Mullen, 3. Pawnee City, 4. Riverside, 5. North Platte St. Pat’s.
Projected state meet team scoring based on district results: Pawnee City 44, North Platte St. Patr’s 37, Mullen 34, Riverside 30, Osceola 29.
Athletes to watch
Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: The sophomore has Class D’s fastest time in the 400 and second overall on the state charts with a :49.52.
Carson Rohde, S-E-M: Leads Class D in the discus at 168-5, which is sixth in all classes. Ranks second in the shot put behind Boyd County’s Chase Snyder, who tops D at 54-5½.