Boys state track: Rink 'living a dream' after pulling Class A shot put upset; Kessler's big leap nets gofd

Matt Rink had been chasing Sam Cappos in the boys shot put all season.

The Lincoln Southwest senior finally caught up with the Lincoln East junior and surpassed him on his final throw of his track career Wednesday morning at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Rink unleashed a personal best of 58 feet, 5 inches to win the Class A state title, with Cappos taking second for the first time this season with a 58-1¾ on his first attempt. Cappos had a 57-7¼ on his last throw moments after Rink’s winning put.

On the last throw, “I was just going for all of it,” said Rink, a St. Thomas tight end football recruit who was in second with a 57-1¾ going into the last throw. “I had to push through over the toe board and just put one out there with nothing to lose. I didn’t expect that.”

Cappos was the state leader coming into the state meet with a 62-8¾ earlier in the season and was undefeated this spring until Wednesday.

Rink said the win “is a little bit of a bitter victory because he’s worked so hard for it, too. It’s tough watching him not get to the final place where he wants to be.”

Both Rink and Cappos will be back Thursday for the Class A boys discus, but Rink wasn’t quite ready to move on to that event.

“I’m going to go home and celebrate tonight,” Rink said. “It’s living a dream to win the last big meet of my senior year.”

Kessler's big leap nets gold

Jackson Kessler considers himself a basketball player first.

The Lincoln Pius X junior now has a new athletic tagline next to his name — Class A boys state high jump champion.

Kessler cleared a personal-best 6 feet, 8 inches to take the title Wednesday. That’s quite a bit better than the 5-6 he started the season at and a jump from 6-3, his best height entering districts last week.

Kessler went 6-6 to win the district title, and then improved on that mark by clearing his gold medal height on his second attempt.

“I’ve been working at it this whole year and last week’s 6-6 was kind of a breakout moment for me,” Kessler said. “I was just hoping to qualify for state when the season started, but when I moved to the top of the leader board at districts, my whole mindset changed.”

Kessler said high jump coach Tim Aylward had him start working on attempting higher heights during practice this past week and those sessions were beneficial as the bar went up Wednesday.

The Thunderbolt had two close misses at 6-9, which he admitted was a little different scenario since he already had a state championship clinched at that point.

“I knew there was no pressure, but my legs were getting a little tired at that point,” Kessler said. “I’ll take 6-8 any day though.”

Aylward, the storied Pius X football coach and athletic director, came back to coach the Thunderbolt high jumpers a year ago. Kessler becomes the second high jumper Aylward has guided to a state title.

“He’s had the potential to do this all season,” Aylward said. “A switch just came on here the last two weeks and everything fell into place.”

