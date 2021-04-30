Bennington's Dylan Mostek stamps place as Class B state contender at Mike Lehl Invite; Pius X's Vedral sets meet record

Mostek is second in the Class B charts in both the 100 and 200 this season, and moved to the front of the long jump list with his 22-7 on his final attempt of the competition. It’s second regardless of class this spring.

“I started off a little rough today, it was a little sloppy, but I put it all together on the last jump, had a little bit of room left and got a PR,” Mostek said.

“I love my chances in all of my events this year,” added Mostek, a standout running back and outside linebacker in football. “I trust how the coaches are training me every day, and they’re making me better.”

Lincoln Pius X won both the boys and girls team titles in the 13-school meet. The Thunderbolt boys, who had an 89-76 edge over runner-up Bennington, were paced by senior Sam Easley, a recent Nebraska commit who won both the 400 (:50.77) and 800 (1:58.59), and anchored Pius X's victorious 1,600 relay.

While his 400 time in a season-best, “I just ran to win in the 800, the time wasn’t very good,” said Easley, whose 800 PR is 1:55.16. “My calves have been a little sore and we trained right through the meet, we didn’t taper at all.”