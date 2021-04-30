Bennington's Dylan Mostek stamps place as Class B state contender at Mike Lehl Invite; Pius X's Vedral sets meet record

BLAIR — Dylan Mostek missed out on a chance to be part of a boys state championship track team at Norris and a possible gold medal in the 400 relay when COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season.
Mostek’s family has since moved to the Omaha area, and the junior is now a Class B state contender as a sprinter and long jumper at Bennington, a position he further solidified under perfect weather conditions Friday at the Mike Lehl Invitational at Blair High School.
Mostek won both the long jump (22 feet, 7 inches) and 200-meter dash (22.82 seconds) and took second in the 100 with a :10.98, edged out by Oregon football recruit and Omaha Westside Super-Stater Avante Dickerson, who finished in :10.97.
Mostek was also part of a victorious 400 relay team, the same event he won a gold medal in as a freshman at Norris. The Titans were slated to return that relay squad intact last season, as well as 100-meter state champion Ashton Hausmann and one of the top distance runners in Class B in Zach Van Brocklin, before COVID-19 canceled everything in 2020.
“We had a lot of fast guys, we practiced all winter inside, it was just a shame we didn’t have a season last year,” Mostek said. “I learned a lot from those guys, basing what I did off what they did and being just like them.
“Now I’m with a new group of guys, and I’m excited with what’s ahead for us.”
Mostek is second in the Class B charts in both the 100 and 200 this season, and moved to the front of the long jump list with his 22-7 on his final attempt of the competition. It’s second regardless of class this spring.
“I started off a little rough today, it was a little sloppy, but I put it all together on the last jump, had a little bit of room left and got a PR,” Mostek said.
“I love my chances in all of my events this year,” added Mostek, a standout running back and outside linebacker in football. “I trust how the coaches are training me every day, and they’re making me better.”
Lincoln Pius X won both the boys and girls team titles in the 13-school meet. The Thunderbolt boys, who had an 89-76 edge over runner-up Bennington, were paced by senior Sam Easley, a recent Nebraska commit who won both the 400 (:50.77) and 800 (1:58.59), and anchored Pius X's victorious 1,600 relay.
While his 400 time in a season-best, “I just ran to win in the 800, the time wasn’t very good,” said Easley, whose 800 PR is 1:55.16. “My calves have been a little sore and we trained right through the meet, we didn’t taper at all.”
The 1:52.51 in the 800 by Lincoln Northeast’s Daniel Romary at the Lincoln Public Schools Championships on Wednesday caught Easley’s attention. Both Northeast and Pius X will be in the Heartland Athletic Conference track meet Wednesday at Grand Island.
“When I saw that, I just said, ‘Wow, that’s legit,’’’ Easley said. “It makes you want to go harder and then try to stay with him the whole time the next time I see him.”
All three meet records came on the girls side, two of them from Thunderbolts. Senior Anna Vedral continued her amazing rookie season in the pole vault, winning the event with a meet record 12-1, a state-leading height just one inch from cracking the state’s all-time top 10.
“The goal is to get a little bit better every meet (in the pole vault), and I continue to do that,” said Vedral, who finished second in the 100 high hurdles behind teammate Kate Campos. “Last week at Harold Scott (Invitational), that was the first time ever on 14-foot poles. Getting a whole week of practice on them made a huge difference in my timing.”
Campos, a sophomore, won the 100s in :15.32. Later, she broke the meet record in the 300 low hurdles with a state-leading :45.06, erasing a mark previously held by former Pius X state champion and ex-Husker women’s basketball player Maddie Simon.
Omaha Westside’s Lademi Davies now owns the girls long jump meet record with her 18-7½ on Friday, the top mark in Class A this season.