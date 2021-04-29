Beatrice sprinter Morgan Mahoney racing to gold medals for her brother, too

“I’ve been keeping up with the other schools and how their girls have been running,” said Mahoney, a three-sport athlete at Beatrice who also competes in softball and basketball. “I’m up there, so if I compete well, I should be able to do pretty good.”

Morgan’s ability to push through hotly contested races was evident in the 200 Thursday. Norris’ Taylor Bredthauer held a slight lead with 40 meters to go, only to see Mahoney surge at the end to win it.

“The end of my races are a lot stronger than my starts,” Mahoney said. “I knew I had to push myself (in the 200) because Taylor’s a good competitor and I knew I had to give it my all there at the finish.”

Waverly captured the girls team title behind another three-gold-medal performance from Nebraska volleyball recruit Whitney Lauenstein. The senior won the 100 high hurdles (:15.59), the 300 low hurdles (:46.10), high jump (5 feet, 7 inches) to lead the Vikings to a 130-110 edge over runner-up Gretna in the nine-team meet.

Waverly also had a triple winner on the boys side in junior Hogan Wingrove, who took home gold in the 110 highs (:15.34), 300 intermediates (:40.30) and the triple jump (41-7¼). But Gretna prevailed in the boys team race with 147 points, 12 more than the runner-up Vikings.