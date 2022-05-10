B-3 district track: How a teammate is keeping Norris' Cooper sharp; Beatrice's Mahoney getting back into it; Norris sweeps

WAVERLY — Tanner Cooper is the leader among Norris' boys distance runners.

But, with teammate Riley Boonstra pushing him all season, Cooper has had to work hard to maintain his top spot.

Does that saying, "Iron sharpens iron," sound familiar?

Cooper, a Nebraska-Kearney commit, won the 800-meter run in the B-3 district track and field meet Tuesday in Waverly. His time of 1 minute, 59.63 seconds isn’t his best time of the year but it was enough to get him back to Burke Stadium for next week's state meet.

“Just trying to get to state,” Cooper said. “Last year, I was stuck in the slow heat at state, so I wanted to get a good time. Happy with the performance.”

Cooper also made state in the Titans’ 3,200 relay team, which finished second in 8:11:53. He said he’s already broken a lot of the goals he set for himself before the season, and he’s had to keep resetting them. A lot of the credit goes to Boonstra, a sophomore, who gives him top-notch competition in practice.

“It’s great to have him pushing me every day,” Cooper said. “I’m more of a speed guy, and he’s more of a distance guy. It really helps me out because I can hang with him and keep working on my speed.”

Boonstra also made state on that 3,200 relay team, and individually in the 3,200 (10:26:33) and 1,600, which he won Tuesday (4:39:15).

He said Cooper helps him have confidence heading into his races.

“Especially on the speed workouts, he can really push me there,” Boonstra said. “He’s really big on being confident going into races, so it helps getting tips from him here and there.”

Beatrice’s Morgan Mahoney also had an excellent Tuesday. Mahoney won the 200 dash with in (:25.14), which moves her to the top of the Class B leaderboard this season. She also won the 100 (:12.12), which is tied for the best time. For good measure, she was a part of the winning 400 relay team.

“I’m finally getting back into it,” Mahoney said. “I do two other sports, so it’s kind of hard for me to transition into track because it’s completely different from the other things I do. Just trying to work hard every day in practice and do my best.”

Mahoney has competed all year against Taylor Bredthauer, the other top girls sprinter in Class B.

“She’s a great competitor,” Mahoney said. “I love running against her, and it’s really good competing against her every meet.”

Waverly's Grant Schere stood out on his home track. He won the 100 with a :10.87, the 200 (:22.36) the 400 relay (:43.18).

The Waverly boys team is considered one of the favorites to win a state title. They were hampered Tuesday afternoon by a couple of key injuries. But overall, Schere said their high skill level just helps one another.

“It’s always fun being pushed by them,” Schere said about his teammates. “Just overall when we’re practicing, it’s a good mood and good vibe.”

Waverly’s 1,600 relay team is the defending champion in Class B, and their lead this season with a 3:22:51, nearly a second and a half better than their previous time.

A couple of other important results to note: Lincoln Christian’s 3,200 relay team ran an 8:10:35 to move into second place in Class B; and Beatrice’s Preston Witulski jumped 22 feet, 8 inches in the boys long jump to move into second in Class B.

Norris swept the district with team titles. The girls ended with 113 points and the boys ended with 143 points.

