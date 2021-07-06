Arlington's Gubbels named Nebraska Gatorade track and field athlete of year

Arlington's Kailynn Gubbels was named the Nebraska Gatorade girls track and field athlete of the year over the weekend.

The junior was honored after winning the Class B 100-meter hurdles and high jump events at the state track and field meet in May at Omaha Burke Stadium. She also finished second in the 300 hurdles.

Gubbels set a meet record in the 100s, finishing in 14.59 seconds. Her leap of 5 feet, 10 inches in the high jump also set a Class B meet record, and at the time, was eighth-best mark nationally in 2021.

The Gatorade award also honors off-the-field actions. Gubbels volunteers locally as a youth basketball and volleyball coach and has donated her time to multiple community service initiatives through the Arlington National Honor Society.

