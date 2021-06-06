Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 track and field nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the track and field finalists.

The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.

Boys track and field

Liem Chot

School: Lincoln North Star | Year: Senior

The three-time state cross country champion finished second in the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 14.14 seconds) at the Class A state meet, and added a second-place showing in the 3,200 (9:03.66). Before state, his previous best in the 3,200 was 9:14.51.

Brady Koolen

School: Lincoln Southeast | Year: Senior

Koolen cleared 15 feet at the Class A state meet to place second. His best leaps came during the regular season. He set a Class A state record with a 16-4¼, and nearly cleared 16-8 at the LPS Championships. He is currently third on the state all-time charts.

Daniel Romary