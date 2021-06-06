 Skip to main content
Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 track and field nominees
  • Updated
They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the track and field finalists.

The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.

Boys track and field

Liem Chot

School: Lincoln North Star | Year: Senior

The three-time state cross country champion finished second in the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 14.14 seconds) at the Class A state meet, and added a second-place showing in the 3,200 (9:03.66). Before state, his previous best in the 3,200 was 9:14.51.

Brady Koolen

School: Lincoln Southeast | Year: Senior

Koolen cleared 15 feet at the Class A state meet to place second. His best leaps came during the regular season. He set a Class A state record with a 16-4¼, and nearly cleared 16-8 at the LPS Championships. He is currently third on the state all-time charts.

Daniel Romary

School: Lincoln Northeast | Year: Junior

Romary won Class A state gold in the 800, finishing in 1:52.15, which places him fifth on the all-time state charts. He also finished second at state in the 1,600 (4:14.28) and third in the 3,200 (9:04.37). He led the state in all three events at one point in the season.

Girls track and field

Dajaz DeFrand

School: Lincoln High | Year: Junior

The sprinter quickly emerged as the fastest girl in the state, recording the fastest electronic time in state history in the 100 (:11.67) and the fourth-fastest electric time in the 200 (:24.36). She won all-class gold in both the 100 and 200 at state, and anchored the Links' gold-winning 400 relay team.

Brianna Rinn

School: Lincoln Southwest | Year: Junior

Rinn won all-class gold in the 800, crossing the finish line in 2:13.30. A week earlier, she ran a 2:13.07 in the 800 — the sixth-fastest time in state history. She also place fourth at state in the 1,600, finishing in 5:10.93.

Adrianna Rodencal

School: Lincoln Lutheran | Year: Junior

Rodencal was the only girls athlete to win four gold medals at the state track meet. She swept the hurdles, winning the 100s in :15.03 and the 300s in :45.73. She added a first-place finish in the 100 in :12.36 and was part of the Warriors' 400 relay team, which won gold in :50.47.

