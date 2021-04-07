After a COVID-canceled track season, Raymond Central jumper Mueller happy to compete regardless of the weather

MALCOLM — It was a cool, cloudy and breezy day, not ideal for a jumper like Raymond Central’s Grace Mueller.

But the conditions for the Malcolm Invitational track meet Wednesday were still far better than the rain that the weather forecast had prognosticated a day earlier. Even more important, it beat the alternative every spring sport athlete had to suffer through a year ago — no season at all because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m just happy for any opportunity to compete this season,” said Mueller, who won the girls long jump (16 feet, 9½ inches) and triple jump (34-10½), and was second in the 200.

“It was a little cool today, so I didn’t have my best jumps, but that’s OK,” Mueller added. “I’ll have more chances this season to improve on my PRs when the weather is better.”

As a sophomore in 2019, Mueller finished fourth in the girls Class B long jump at the state meet going 17-6½, close to the 17-7 she jumped earlier that season. Raymond Central is in Class C this season, and Mueller is the top returning long jumper from 2019 in either B or C.

Mueller’s best long jump this season is 17-3 registered at the Doane Indoor almost three weeks ago. She went a personal-best 36-0 in the triple jump last week in a triangular at Malcolm.