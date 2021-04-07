 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After a COVID-canceled track season, Raymond Central jumper Mueller happy to compete regardless of the weather
0 comments

After a COVID-canceled track season, Raymond Central jumper Mueller happy to compete regardless of the weather

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MALCOLM — It was a cool, cloudy and breezy day, not ideal for a jumper like Raymond Central’s Grace Mueller.

But the conditions for the Malcolm Invitational track meet Wednesday were still far better than the rain that the weather forecast had prognosticated a day earlier. Even more important, it beat the alternative every spring sport athlete had to suffer through a year ago — no season at all because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m just happy for any opportunity to compete this season,” said Mueller, who won the girls long jump (16 feet, 9½ inches) and triple jump (34-10½), and was second in the 200.

“It was a little cool today, so I didn’t have my best jumps, but that’s OK,” Mueller added. “I’ll have more chances this season to improve on my PRs when the weather is better.”

As a sophomore in 2019, Mueller finished fourth in the girls Class B long jump at the state meet going 17-6½, close to the 17-7 she jumped earlier that season. Raymond Central is in Class C this season, and Mueller is the top returning long jumper from 2019 in either B or C.

Mueller’s best long jump this season is 17-3 registered at the Doane Indoor almost three weeks ago. She went a personal-best 36-0 in the triple jump last week in a triangular at Malcolm.

Her goals from a year ago have just carried over to 2021 — breaking 18 feet in the long jump and cracking the 37-foot barrier in the triple jump.

“I feel like I’m right where I was at this point a year ago (when the shutdown began),” said Mueller, who has committed to Nebraska Wesleyan to play volleyball and compete as a jumper on the track and field team. The 5-foot-9 Mueller was a standout outside hitter last fall on the Mustang volleyball squad, putting down 273 kills and popping up 226 digs.

“I’d love to win a state championship, but my goal right now is just to get back there (at the state meet) and hopefully medal again,” she said.

Wilber-Clatonia’s Mason Combs pulled off the jumps trifecta on the boys side, winning the high jump (6-0), long jump (19-7) and triple jump (40-3½).

Other multiple event boy winners were Milford’s Collin Piening in the 110-meter high hurdles (16.24 seconds) and the 300 intermediates (:43.65); Wilber-Clatonia’s Lucas Jacobsen in the 100 (:11.37) and 200 (:23.31), and Tommy Lokken in the 1,600 (4:57.77) and 3,200 (10:51.05); and Christian Schweitzer of Raymond Central in the shot put (47-4) and discus (126-9).

Wilber-Clatonia won the boys team title by a 184-118 margin over runner-up Malcolm. The Clippers captured the girls team crown 115.50-109 over Centennial behind individual gold medals from Josephine Holliday in the 800, Kiley Elkins in the 100 hurdles and Cora Schweitzer in the discus.

High school track and field logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News