A state contender in Class B pole vault, Syracuse’s Stanley not letting lupus slow her down

Less than three years ago, Kennedy Stanley was worried that her high school sports career might be over.

On Tuesday, the Syracuse senior will compete in district track and field for the chance to make a trip to the state meet for the second year in a row. After posting one of the best marks in Class B girls pole vault earlier this season, that would seem likely.

What makes Stanley’s success even more impressive is that in the summer before her sophomore year, she was diagnosed with lupus. An autoimmune disease that leads to inflammation throughout the body, lupus can be physically demanding to the point where fatigue is an everyday occurrence.

Early on, that kept Stanley away from her usual sports regimen.

“At first I thought my athletic career would be over because at that time I wasn’t able to do any sports because I was just hurting so bad,” Stanley said. “As I kept going through it, I took my medicine and had proper nutrition and was able to manage it.”

Luckily for Stanley, she didn’t have to look far to find someone who understood the fatigue lupus can cause. Stanley said her mother, who also has lupus, was her biggest supporter in the tough moments and always tells her that she can’t use her lupus as an excuse.

Stanley certainly doesn’t, even when a particularly hot or cold day might cause painful swells throughout her body.

When Stanley returned to the volleyball court and track, she became one of Syracuse High School’s most impressive multi-sport standouts. Stanley committed to Doane and will be able to continue playing both sports at the collegiate level, including her signature event of pole vault.

A Class C state qualifier a year ago, Stanley finished seventh at state with a jump of 10 feet. Since then, improving on that state finish has been her continual source of motivation.

“State last year was kind of a bummer because I expected more out of myself,” Stanley said. “Going into this season I told myself I had to do better and that was my motivation to work hard in the offseason and push myself in practice.”

So far, so good. Stanley set a school and personal record with a jump of 11-0 at the Nebraska Track and Field Festival on April 19, a mark that leads the Class B field so far this season. Stanley’s isn’t stopping there, though — she’s hopeful that some improvements to her form could lead to a jump of 12-0 at districts.

Stanley will also compete on Syracuse’s 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams at the district championships, but a sprained ankle will keep her out of contention on the hurdles. The injury is to Stanley’s takeoff ankle for the pole vault, so she’ll be fighting through the pain at times.

But, as she’s demonstrated from the past three years of her high school career, you won’t see Stanley complaining about it.

“This season I’ve made a lot of progress and my training in the offseason has been a big part of that, so going into districts I just need to be confident and trust my training,” Stanley said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.