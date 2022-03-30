A 'fearless' approach to the hurdles — and competition — has Lutheran's Rodencal knocking down new marks

One of the top hurdlers in the state, Adrianna Rodencal relies on speed, technique and tempo to push herself to the tape in each race.

But there's something else that makes the Lincoln Lutheran senior a great hurdler, her coach notes.

"She's fearless," Joel Janecek said.

Rodencal has the battle nicks and bruises to prove it. On Tuesday at the Norris Invitational, she banged her knee on the hurdles. There was blood. It didn't faze her.

"I'm not really intimidated by the hurdles," Rodencal said. "They kind of fall down. I don't fall down because of them."

The hurdles at Norris had no chance. Rodencal powered her way to a wind-aided time of 14.38 seconds — well past her season goal of :14.5 — to win the 100-meter hurdles. That time landed Rodencal at seventh place on the all-time charts, just behind Lincoln Southwest's Caelyn Christiancy, who went :14:35 in 2018.

Though it was a wind-aided time, it was still a very impressive race for Rodencal, who is picking up where she left off last year when she won four gold medals at the Class C state track meet at Omaha Burke.

The Concordia recruit swept hurdle gold in the 100s (:15.03) and 300s (:45.73), ran a leg on the Warriors' winning 4x100 relay team and made a surprising run to gold in the 100-meter dash (:12.36). Rodencal didn't start running the 100 until the Centennial Conference meet.

Now a senior, Rodencal is again looking for other ways to help the Warriors score points. She can compete in the long jump, and she'll be running in the 200 next week for the first time.

"It's about finding her fourth event," Janecek said. "She's capable of doing six or seven, but what's her fourth?"

Expanding her events has been really fun, Rodencal says.

"Just being able to be a part of each group on the team so I can connect with all the other runners, it just helps me feel more unified with my team," she said.

"It's a new thing for me. Last year I just started doing the open sprints and I realized how much more fun it is to run without obstacles."

Make no mistake, though, Rodencal still loves those 33-inch obstacles.

She began competing in the hurdles in the seventh grade and took a liking to them. Her offseason prior to this season was focused on becoming a better hurdler. She went to camps and trained regularly at The TrackVille in Lincoln.

Rodencal's start to this season is more impressive considering Lincoln Lutheran doesn't have a track to practice on at the moment. The school doesn't have its own oval, and outside of training at The TrackVille each Thursday, the sprinters, and hurdlers and jumpers are limited to working out in the grass at the high school. That means no true hurdle work until actual meets.

"It's been kind of rough for a lot of people, and me included, not having that track to be able to use spikes on," Rodencal said. "But I credit me being able to do this so quickly to my preseason stuff."

Rodencal's also takes a no-fear approach to competition. It drives her, Janecek says.

In the season-opening indoor meet at Concordia, Rodencal saw Arlington's Kailynn Gubbels, last year's all-class gold winner in the 100 hurdles, and outdueled her in the 60s (Rodencal went :08.99 and Gubbels :09.13).

The Norris meet gave Rodencal a chance to race against Norris' Taylor Bredthauer in the 100 dash. The upcoming Nebraska Track and Field Festival also will give Rodencal a chance to compete against the top hurdlers from Classes A and B.

"I'm really looking forward to being able to put myself out there more this year and being able to compete," Rodencal said. "And it's just another meet that I'm able to push myself in and see how fast and how far I can go."

Like her coach said, fearless.

"She's not scared of that," Janecek said. "She definitely rises to that. She's a gamer and she runs well with that competition."

