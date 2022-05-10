A-3 district track: Links' DeFrand makes more sprint history; Pius X high jumper leaps to 'unexpected' finish

OMAHA — When Dajaz DeFrand isn't dashing to first-place finishes, she's helping coach kids between the ages of 8-13 with the Lincoln Panthers track club.

"I wish I had their stamina," she says.

They don't have DeFrand's speed, though — at least not yet — but they'll be able to brag to their friends that they're learning from arguably the fastest girls sprinter in state history.

DeFrand ran into the history books again at Tuesday's A-3 district track and field meet at Millard South's Buell Stadium, unleashing a time of 11.60 seconds in the 100 meters to tie the all-time state record.

Mikaela Perry from Omaha Northwest (1993), Cairia Snoddy from Boys Town (1998) and Katy Jay of Mitchell (1999) each went :11.6 in the 100, but DeFrand is the first to do so during the electronic timing era.

"It's very exciting," said DeFrand, who later won the 200 in :24.11. "It gives me something to look forward to every meet, and just makes me push harder in practice.

"I just wanted to show everybody that I can try my best and just keep working harder, and have the little kids that are on my (club) track team look up to me."

DeFrand offered a sneak peek of her :11.6 finals performance by going :11.72 during prelims. Then she went faster a couple of hours later.

It's already been a special season for DeFrand, a Florida State recruit who went :23.84 in the 200 at the LPS meet. The wind prevented it from being an official state record, but no other girl in state history has gone under 24 seconds. She said she's having more fun with the Lincoln High 400-meter relay team, which also is on the all-time charts and won Tuesday in :47.94.

Now DeFrand turns her focus to next week's state meet. She'll aim to repeat as champion in the 100 and 200, and you better believe she's taking aim at some records.

"It excites me a lot," DeFrand said. "I just want to show that hard work does pay off."

LPX's Kessler breaks out: Jackson Kessler was only worried about qualifying for the state meet in the high jump. The automatic qualifying mark is 6 feet, 3 inches, and he had yet to reach that this season.

But by the end of the A-3 high jump competition, not only did the Lincoln Pius X junior qualify for state, he won with a leap of 6-6. His winning leap was several inches higher than his marks from earlier in the season and it ties him for the Class A season lead with Bellevue West's Dae'vonn Hall, who Kessler outjumped Tuesday.

"I wasn't really thinking about winning," Kessler said. "I was just thinking about that 6-3 point, but yeah, it was kind of unexpected."

Kessler said once he reached 6-3 Tuesday, it took a lot of pressure off and allowed him to go for a bigger number.

"It felt really good, because I've been working on this for a very long time," said Kessler, who was seeded fifth for Tuesday's meet. "It finally broke out."

Kessler's performance helped Pius X lock up the boys team title.

A near-record vault: Before her season started, the highest Maria Kimpson had cleared in pole vault was 10-6.

So, no, a state record wasn't always in her thoughts.

On Tuesday, the Papillion-La Vista South senior got an up-close view of a height never cleared by a Nebraska girls vaulter.

After clearing 13 feet — which moved her to third on the state's all-time charts — Kimpson took a run at 13-5. She missed on all three attempts, but seeing how close she was has Kimpson starting to realize her potential.

"Honestly, it felt great because I didn't even think the state record was in my range," said Kimpson, who vaulted 12-5 earlier this season to land sixth on the all-time charts. "I went up 1, 2½ feet from last year, so that's insane."

More weightlifting and more pole vault reps are the reasons behind the improvement, Kimpson said.

What was it like staring at the bar at 13-5?

"It's definitely in my realm of possibilities," Kimpson said. "I have a few things to fix, but now that I had had a stab at it, I think that gives me some confidence going into state."

Double winners: Pius X's Reece Grosserode won the boys long jump (21-9) and triple jump (47-1½), and Pius X's Kate Campos won the girls 100 hurdles (:14.23) and 300 hurdles (:45.14).

Campos clipped Lincoln Southwest's Jaida Rowe (:14.25) at the finish line in the 100s final, and those two will be among the favorites at next week's state meet.

Elkhorn South's Jaci Sievers won the 1,600 and 3,200, outdueling Lincoln Southwest's Brianna Rinn in battles of runners on the all-time distance charts.

Lincoln Southwest won the girls team title.

… and a triple winner! That would be Elkhorn South standout and Notre Dame recruit Gabe Hinrichs, who coasted to wins in the 3,200 (9:34.18), 1,600 (4:22.79) and 800 (season-best 1:52.73).

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.