Track season in the Capital City saw several athletes make their way to the top of the state, and even national, charts. Here's a look at the top performers on the track and in the field:
Event: Name, school, yr. (state finals/season best), state finish
100: Kennie Williams, Lincoln High, sr. (10.52/10.52), 3rd/A
200: Gabe Miles, East, sr. (21.62/21.61), 3rd/A
400: Gabe Miles, East, sr. (48.81/48.81), 1st/A
800: Logan Lebo, Lutheran, sr. (1:55.72/1:55.72), 1st/C
1,600: Max Myers, Southwest, jr. (4:21.13/4:21.13), 4th/A
3,200: Max Myers, Southwest, jr. (9:28.57/9:27.13), 4th/A
110 hurdles: Dash Bauman, East, jr. (14.35/14.35), 3rd/A
300 hurdles: JP Mattern Pius X, sr. (38.48/38.48), 3rd/A
400 relay: Lincoln High (Davieian Williams, Donald DeFrand Jr., Adonis Hutchinson, Kennie Williams), 42.46/42.25, 4th/A
1,600 relay: Lincoln Christian (Nicolas Roth, Joel Feauto, Jackson Feauto, Carter Hohlen), 3:24.70/3:24.70, 5th/B
3,200 relay: Southwest (Wyatte Schnase, Jackson McNeese, Ethan Olson, Jacob Rinn), 7:58.70/7:58.70, 4th/A
Shot put: Sam Cappos, East, sr. (63-9¾/64-0½), 1st/A
Discus: Sam Cappos, East, sr. (179-10/192-3), 3rd/A
High jump: Jackson Kessler, Pius X, sr. (6-8/6-8), 1st/A
Pole vault: Sage Honda, East, sr. (14-0/14-0), 4th/A
Long jump: Reece Grosserode, Pius X, jr. (21-11½/21-11½), 4th/A
Triple jump: Davieian Williams, Lincoln High, jr. (45-11/45-11), 3rd/A
Honorary captain: Cappos, East.
Event: Name, school, yr. (state finals/season best), state finish
100: Neryah Hekl, Lincoln High, sr. (12.19/11.94), 3rd/A
200: Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christian, so. (25.33/25.21), 3rd/B
400: Vivian Dalton, Pius X, jr. (57.49/57.49), 3rd/A
800: Berlyn Schutz, East, sr. (2:11.57/2:11.57), 1st/A
1,600: Berlyn Schutz, East, sr. (4:50.09/4:50.09), 1st/A
3,200: Mia Murray, East, jr. (11:06.60/11:04.45), 4th/A
100 hurdles: Kate Campos, Pius X, sr. (14.89/13.70), 1st/A
300 hurdles: Kate Campos, Pius X, sr. (44.03/42.39), 1st/A
400 relay: Lincoln High (Jamiah Patterson, SaReya Giebelhaus, Claire Raszick, Neryah Hekl), 48.46/48.46, 3rd/A
1,600 relay: Pius X (Vivian Dalton, Molly Chapman, Natalie Prichard, Kate Campos), 3:59.45/3:59.45, 1st/A
3,200 relay: East (Mia Murray, Jordyn Wissing, Peyton Svehla, Berlyn Schutz), 9:13.08/9:13.08, 1st/A
Shot put: Madison Rink, Southwest, jr. (42-3/42-6), 2nd/A
Discus: Emerson Lionberger, Southwest, jr. (115-0/125-9), 9th/A
High jump: Claire Hellbusch, North Star, fr. (5-7/5-7), 2nd/A
Pole vault: Hailey Watermeier, Southwest, sr. (11-0/11-0), 2nd/A
Long jump: Sara Iburg, Pius X, jr. (16-6¾/18-0), 9th/A
Triple jump: Sara Iburg, Pius X, jr. (37-1/37-9), 5th/A
Honorary captain: Campos, Pius X.
