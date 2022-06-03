2022 All-City Spring Sports: Track and field

Speed and hurdles were the themes on the track this year in the Capital City. Here's a look at the top performers on the track and in the field:
Boys track and field
Event: Name, school, yr. (state finals/season best), state finish
100: Malachi Coleman, East, jr. (:10.58/:10.46), 2nd/A
200: Malachi Coleman, East, jr. (:21.34/:21.31), 2nd/A
400: Gabe Miles, East, jr. (:50.35/:49.69), 4th/A
800: Thomas Greisen, Pius X, sr. (1:55.86/1:54.45), 6th/A
1,600: Grant Wasserman, North Star, sr. (4:21.60), 6th/A
3,200: Grant Wasserman, North Star, sr. (9:23.26), 3rd/A
110 hurdles: Javon Leuty, Lincoln High, jr. (:14.60/:14.52), 1st/A
300 hurdles: JP Mattern, Pius X, jr. (:39.28), 2nd/A
400 relay: Southwest (Asher Stamps, Collin Fritton, Kyan Consbruck, Jake Leader), :42.68, 4th/A
1,600 relay: Pius X (James Dalton, Lucas Steuter, Thomas Greisen, Nathan Springer), 3:34.38/3:27.11, 16th/A
3,200 relay: Pius X (James Dalton, Lucas Steuter, Joe Dustin, Thomas Greisen), 7:56.92, 3rd/A
Shot put: Matt Rink, Southwest, sr. (58-5), 1st/A; Sam Cappos, East, jr. (58-1¾/62-8¾), 2nd/A
Discus: Sam Cappos, East, jr. (169-11/181-4), 4th/A
High jump: Jackson Kessler, Pius X, jr. (6-8), 1st/A
Pole vault: Grahm Petersen, Southeast, sr. (14-0), T4th/A
Long jump: Reece Grosserode, Pius X, so. (23-1), 2nd/A
Triple jump: Reece Grosserode, Pius X, so. (49-0½), 2nd/A
Honorary captain: Coleman, East.
Girls track and field
Event: Name, school, yr. (state finals/season best), state finish
100: Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, sr. (:11.64/:11.60), 1st/A
200: Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, sr. (:23.74), 1st/A
400: Vivian Dalton, Pius X, so. (:58.53), 5th/A
800: Brianna Rinn, Southwest, sr, (2:12.65), 2nd/A
1,600: Brianna Rinn, Southwest, sr. (5:07.67/4:54.74), 4th/A
3,200: Brianna Rinn, Southwest, sr. (11:07.23/11:02.71), 3rd/A
100 hurdles: Kate Campos, Pius X, jr. (:14.52/:14.03), 1st/A; Adrianna Rodencal, Lutheran, sr. (:12.41/:12.28), 1st/C
300 hurdles: Kate Campos, Pius X, jr. (:43.65/:43.10), 1st/A
400 relay: Lincoln High (SaReya Giebelhaus, Neryah Hekl, Zainab Funnah, Dajaz DeFrand), :47.53, 1st/A
1,600 relay: Southwest (Lauren Hohl, Nonic Oelling, Taylor Wood, Brianna Rinn), 4:01.64/4:00.75, 3rd/A
3,200 relay: Southwest (Lauren Blehm, Lily Schwartz, Delaney Vacek, Mya Kafka), 9:31.73/9:20.94, 4th/A
Shot put: Kinsley Ragland, North Star, sr. (42-10½/43-1½), 2nd/A
Discus: Madison Adams, East, so. (127-0/131-0), 2nd/A
High jump: Tatum Terwilliger, Southwest, jr. (5-3), 5th/A
Pole vault: Hailey Watermeier, Southwest, jr. (11-6), 3rd/A
Long jump: Sara Iburg, Pius X, so. (17-11/18-0¾), 4th/A
Triple jump: Sara Iburg, Pius X, so. (38-3¼/38-7¼), 2nd/A
Honorary captain: DeFrand, Lincoln High.