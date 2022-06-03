 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 All-City Spring Sports: Track and field

State track, 5.19

Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand wins the Class A 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet May 19 at Omaha Burke Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Speed and hurdles were the themes on the track this year in the Capital City. Here's a look at the top performers on the track and in the field:

Boys track and field

Event: Name, school, yr. (state finals/season best), state finish

100: Malachi Coleman, East, jr. (:10.58/:10.46), 2nd/A

200: Malachi Coleman, East, jr. (:21.34/:21.31), 2nd/A

400: Gabe Miles, East, jr. (:50.35/:49.69), 4th/A

800: Thomas Greisen, Pius X, sr. (1:55.86/1:54.45), 6th/A

1,600: Grant Wasserman, North Star, sr. (4:21.60), 6th/A

3,200: Grant Wasserman, North Star, sr. (9:23.26), 3rd/A

110 hurdles: Javon Leuty, Lincoln High, jr. (:14.60/:14.52), 1st/A

300 hurdles: JP Mattern, Pius X, jr. (:39.28), 2nd/A

400 relay: Southwest (Asher Stamps, Collin Fritton, Kyan Consbruck, Jake Leader), :42.68, 4th/A

1,600 relay: Pius X (James Dalton, Lucas Steuter, Thomas Greisen, Nathan Springer), 3:34.38/3:27.11, 16th/A

3,200 relay: Pius X (James Dalton, Lucas Steuter, Joe Dustin, Thomas Greisen), 7:56.92, 3rd/A

Shot put: Matt Rink, Southwest, sr. (58-5), 1st/A; Sam Cappos, East, jr. (58-1¾/62-8¾), 2nd/A

Discus: Sam Cappos, East, jr. (169-11/181-4), 4th/A

High jump: Jackson Kessler, Pius X, jr. (6-8), 1st/A

Pole vault: Grahm Petersen, Southeast, sr. (14-0), T4th/A

Long jump: Reece Grosserode, Pius X, so. (23-1), 2nd/A

Triple jump: Reece Grosserode, Pius X, so. (49-0½), 2nd/A

Honorary captain: Coleman, East.

Girls track and field

Event: Name, school, yr. (state finals/season best), state finish

100: Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, sr. (:11.64/:11.60), 1st/A

200: Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, sr. (:23.74), 1st/A

400: Vivian Dalton, Pius X, so. (:58.53), 5th/A

800: Brianna Rinn, Southwest, sr, (2:12.65), 2nd/A

1,600: Brianna Rinn, Southwest, sr. (5:07.67/4:54.74), 4th/A

3,200: Brianna Rinn, Southwest, sr. (11:07.23/11:02.71), 3rd/A

100 hurdles: Kate Campos, Pius X, jr. (:14.52/:14.03), 1st/A; Adrianna Rodencal, Lutheran, sr. (:12.41/:12.28), 1st/C

300 hurdles: Kate Campos, Pius X, jr. (:43.65/:43.10), 1st/A

400 relay: Lincoln High (SaReya Giebelhaus, Neryah Hekl, Zainab Funnah, Dajaz DeFrand), :47.53, 1st/A

1,600 relay: Southwest (Lauren Hohl, Nonic Oelling, Taylor Wood, Brianna Rinn), 4:01.64/4:00.75, 3rd/A

3,200 relay: Southwest (Lauren Blehm, Lily Schwartz, Delaney Vacek, Mya Kafka), 9:31.73/9:20.94, 4th/A

Shot put: Kinsley Ragland, North Star, sr. (42-10½/43-1½), 2nd/A

Discus: Madison Adams, East, so. (127-0/131-0), 2nd/A

High jump: Tatum Terwilliger, Southwest, jr. (5-3), 5th/A

Pole vault: Hailey Watermeier, Southwest, jr. (11-6), 3rd/A

Long jump: Sara Iburg, Pius X, so. (17-11/18-0¾), 4th/A

Triple jump: Sara Iburg, Pius X, so. (38-3¼/38-7¼), 2nd/A

Honorary captain: DeFrand, Lincoln High.

