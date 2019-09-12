There was almost nothing Lincoln East could do. The Spartans made acrobatic digs, created long rallies and gave it their all, battling back from large deficits.
It simply wasn’t enough for the Spartans (5-8) to take down Class A No. 5 Lincoln Pius X (5-1), as the Thunderbolts dominated from start to finish in a 25-15, 25-13, 25-23 victory.
Pius X roared out to an 11-1 lead in the first set, and while Lincoln East did cut the deficit to six points, Pius X pulled away at the end for the first-set victory.
“They’re too good a team to come back from that,” Lincoln East coach Mike Wiese said after the game.
That rang true in the second set as well, as the Thunderbolts took an 11-3 lead prior to a commanding 25-13 second-set victory. Throughout the set, junior Alexis Markowski was the consistent presence Pius X needed to keep rolling.
“She became the one we really depended on and really trusted at the net and that helped us be confident when we she was in the front row,” Lincoln Pius X coach Katie Wenz said.
Pius X appeared ready to run away with the third set as well, claiming an early seven-point lead, but Lincoln East played its best volleyball toward the end. The Spartans charged back to tie the set at 23 as they looked to earn a fourth set.
“We settled down and were smarter with the ball (in the third set),” Wiese said. “I think in our minds we had to try to hit hard to score every point and that’s not how you play this game.”
Eventually, 2018 Super-State outside hitter Lauren Taubenheim provided the final two kills of the set as Pius X walked away with the three-set victory. It was a quiet night for the Nebraska-Kearney commit as her teammates claimed center stage instead. Carly Rodaway led the Thunderbolts with 11 kills and Kylen Sealock added eight more.
“I thought it was really great to see them step up,” Wenz said. “Sometimes we feed the ball to Lauren, so it’s good to see other kids step up and have that role.”
Both teams will now move on and prepare to potentially meet again, as both sides will participate in the LPS Classic next weekend.