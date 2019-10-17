Ty Schneider is one of York's five seniors who will close out their high school careers at the Woods Tennis Center on Friday at the Class B boys state tennis tournament.
He and the other Duke seniors — the No. 1 doubles team of Hayden and Hunter Royal and No. 2 doubles John Esser and Matt Mittman — all advanced to Friday's semifinals.
Schneider, the third seed in No. 1 singles, escaped Waverly's Hogan Wingrove 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 Thursday to advance. It was the fifth time this season Schneider and Wingrove had met on the court.
“It was really big for me, but really this year our team wants to do well. This is our senior year for five of our six guys, and we want to go out right,” Schneider said. “It's also our assistant coach's (Chris Holder) last year, so we are really motivated this year.”
The Dukes last team title came in 2007 but faces a tight race Friday. Grand Island Central Catholic and Mount Michael lead with 36 points, while York finished second with 34 Thursday.
“It's really important for Ty to get a long way," York coach Dan Malleck said. "Our number No. 1 doubles, for us to have a shot at the title, have to win it all, quite frankly. And Ty needs to being playing at the level he did today."
The top-seeded Royals took care of business early with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Omaha Gross' Logan Srb and Ty Thrasher to move into the quarterfinals. They advanced into Friday's semis with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Alliance.
York sophomore Andrew Hammer fell in the No. 2 singles quarterfinals to McCook's second-seeded Mason Michaelis 6-2, 6-0.
Semifinal matches begin Friday at 9 a.m.