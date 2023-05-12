The 90-minute lightning delay Friday afternoon at the Heartland Athletic Conference girls tennis championships and the uncertainty of when the meet might get restarted at Woods Tennis Center messed up Corinne Barber's pre-match routine heading into the No. 1 singles final.

The Lincoln Southeast sophomore didn't seem to miss a beat. Barber capped off her day with a 6-0, 6-1 victory against Lincoln Pius X's Cece Ulrich to improve to 33-1 this season and likely nail down the No. 1 seed at next week's Class A state tournament in Omaha.

"I like to do a five-minute run and then dynamic warm-ups, and it seemed like I went on seven runs not knowing exactly what was going to happen," said Barber, who lost just two games in three matches Friday. "It was definitely weird (with the delays), but when we were sitting there (as a team), I said, 'Let's be the team that can play through any circumstance.'''

Barber rolled through the finals with a barrage of groundstrokes and big serves that produced some free points. It was the kind of tennis Knights coach Chris Salem has seen all season from Barber, who was an undefeated state champion at No. 2 singles a year ago as a freshman.

"Her game has made the kind of progression you'd expect from freshman to sophomore year," Salem said. "The area where she's really improved is her game-planning for each match, she does that like a veteran player. I'm not sure I've coached a player who has a Plan A, B or C for every opponent and then goes out and executes it."

Barber suffered her only loss this season late last month to Omaha Westside sophomore Grace Greenwald, a setback she has since avenged. Barber is 2-1 against Greenwald this spring.

"It was definitely a tough, tough day losing that match, but I've used it as great motivation since then and it has allowed me to play with less pressure," said Barber, who has a 65-1 career record in high school tennis.

Last year's Class A state No. 1 singles champion, Lincoln East sophomore Belinda Rademacher, has been sidelined the entire season because of a hip injury. That's made for a different look than what Barber anticipated coming into the season.

"It's definitely a bummer not to see her out there because we're good friends," Barber said of Rademacher. "It's definitely unfortunate circumstances and it would've made the competition (at No. 1 singles) even tougher."

The team title came down to the last match of the day — the No. 1 doubles final won by Lincoln Southwest's Rhea Poda and Meenakshi Variyam 7-6, 7-6 over Southeast's Helen Jamison and Carolyn Skold. The fourth-seeded Silver Hawk duo knocked off the top-seeded Lincoln East squad of Gibsen Chapman and Adeline Fornander in three sets in the semifinals before taking out the second-seeded Knights team.

Southwest's Poppy Brown captured the No. 2 singles crown with a 6-3, 1-6, 1-0 (10-3) victory over East's Sofia Sarroub-Le Sueur in the finals, while East's Tailyn Jay and Maitreyi Purandare took home the honors at No. 2 doubles with a 6-2, 6-4 final conquest over Lincoln North Star's Brynn Person and Piper Ruhl.

