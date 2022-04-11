Tight-knit Knights show they're a Class A contender after winning Westside Invite tennis title

Lincoln Southeast has been among the top girls tennis programs in the state, winning a Class A state title in 2019 and finishing runner-up last year.

And though they had a couple of key lineup spots to fill for 2022, the Knights showed Monday why they'll be contending for a second state crown in three seasons.

Corinne Barber won a title at No. 2 singles and Southeast had runner-up finishes in two other divisions to win the 24-team Omaha Westside Invitational at Koch Family Tennis Center. The tournament includes all of the top teams in Class A.

"We got some veterans that have been around but we got some new faces in our top six," Southeast coach Chris Salem said. "We've really been focusing on being positive, we really focus on starting points well and we really focus on playing matches hard all the way through the last point, and I thought we did all of those things really well today."

Just a freshman, Barber showed she's ready to compete against the state's best. She dropped only three points over four matches, including an 8-0 win against Lincoln East sophomore Sofia Sarroub in the No. 2 singles final.

"She is so intentional with how she approaches the game," Salem said of Barber. "You get a lot of freshmen that show up and have the skills ... but where Corrine is a little bit different is she is very meticulous and thoughtful about how she approaches matches."

Senior Camilla Ibrahimova reached the No. 1 singles final before falling to Omaha Duchesne's Ina Satpahy 8-3. Ally Keitges and Helen Jamison teamed up to finish second at No. 1 doubles, and Lily Rippeteau and Ansley Sothan were second at No. 2 doubles, giving Southeast finalists in each division.

Southeast scored 100 points. Lincoln East (82) was second, Omaha Marian (77) was third and Lincoln Southwest (73) was fourth.

Monday's win gives the Knights a lot of confidence, Salem said, but he adds there is a lot of season left and if the team wants to achieve its biggest goals, the players will need to keep improving.

But they'll certainly cherish Monday's invite title.

"We have probably the closest team that I've ever coached," Salem said. "We were just talking in the van on the way home that the hardware is really nice, but today was just a fun day of being together and playing tennis, and none of that is coming from me. That's coming from the girls.

"Those are the things that really motivates these gals."

Lincoln East's Gibsen Chapman and Kristian Le defeated the top two seeds to win the No. 1 doubles title. Lincoln Southwest's Parker Brown and Sophia Heinrich won the No. 2 doubles division.

