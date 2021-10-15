‘The support is how we win matches’: Lincoln East wins No. 1, No. 2 doubles as Spartans win first state title in boys tennis since 2007

The best performance of the day came in No. 1 doubles, where Whiston and Givens defeated Creighton Prep’s Shawn and Nathan Ramachandran 6-4, 6-3. With match point within grasp, a few serves started to slip away from Givens. However, the duo refocused, shook off the nerves and eventually got to bask in the championship atmosphere.

“There’s just a tremendous amount of support, which changes the entire style of play and the entire mood we have on the court,” Whiston said. “The support is how we win our matches.”

“I’ve been playing tennis on this team for four years, and this is the best I’ve seen it camaraderiewise; it was amazing,” added Givens.

Le was unable to overcome Creighton Prep’s Zachary Kuo in No. 1 singles, losing 6-3, 6-0 as Kuo’s win pushed Prep into second place as a team, 12 points behind the champion Spartans. The cheering section then shifted to see Haar and Bradley overcome a dropped second set in a 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 win over Elkhorn South’s Gabriel Jordan and Tanuskh Sharma in No. 2 doubles.

And lastly, it was Islamov who gained the ever-growing Spartan cheering section. Omaha Westside’s Joshua Rosenblatt emerged as the winner in No. 2 singles, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, but the back-and-forth match put a fitting end to Lincoln East’s title-winning efforts.