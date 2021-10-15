‘The support is how we win matches’: Lincoln East wins No. 1, No. 2 doubles as Spartans win first state title in boys tennis since 2007

OMAHA — No matter if they were playing or spectating, every member of the Lincoln East boys tennis team had a busy Friday afternoon.
The Spartans’ cheering section roamed from court to court as Lincoln East played in the championship round for all four divisions. With freshman Caden Haar still soaking in the emotion of his winning effort in No. 2 doubles, a teammate yelled “Over to Yakub!” and the Spartan bench mob quickly raced over to watch Yakub Islamov in No. 2 singles.
Two of Lincoln East’s championship appearances resulted in state gold as the duo of Kyle Givens and Gabe Whiston won No. 1 doubles in addition to Haar and Kaiden Bradley’s win in No. 2 doubles. Combined with runner-up finishes from Kirby Le in No. 1 singles and Islamov in No. 2 singles, East captured the 2021 team state championship in boys tennis Friday at Koch Tennis Center.
“We talked about today being our hardest matches of the year, and it certainly was,” said Lincoln East coach Chris Stock. “We had several three-set matches and we knew (there) would be obstacles and tough challenges ahead. We’re excited we had four teams in the finals and it’s just an amazing, amazing year.”
The reason for Lincoln East’s toughest challenge not coming until the state finals is because the Spartans hardly lost a single match all season. Le’s defeat in No. 1 singles was just his second of the season and Islamov lost his first match in the final. Both doubles teams secured undefeated seasons.
The best performance of the day came in No. 1 doubles, where Whiston and Givens defeated Creighton Prep’s Shawn and Nathan Ramachandran 6-4, 6-3. With match point within grasp, a few serves started to slip away from Givens. However, the duo refocused, shook off the nerves and eventually got to bask in the championship atmosphere.
“There’s just a tremendous amount of support, which changes the entire style of play and the entire mood we have on the court,” Whiston said. “The support is how we win our matches.”
“I’ve been playing tennis on this team for four years, and this is the best I’ve seen it camaraderiewise; it was amazing,” added Givens.
Le was unable to overcome Creighton Prep’s Zachary Kuo in No. 1 singles, losing 6-3, 6-0 as Kuo’s win pushed Prep into second place as a team, 12 points behind the champion Spartans. The cheering section then shifted to see Haar and Bradley overcome a dropped second set in a 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 win over Elkhorn South’s Gabriel Jordan and Tanuskh Sharma in No. 2 doubles.
And lastly, it was Islamov who gained the ever-growing Spartan cheering section. Omaha Westside’s Joshua Rosenblatt emerged as the winner in No. 2 singles, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, but the back-and-forth match put a fitting end to Lincoln East’s title-winning efforts.
After coming close to a state title last season, the Spartans broke through this time around. Givens made sure to credit his coaches at Woods Tennis Center and Genesis Health Clubs for helping him develop his game over the summer, and Stock added that all of the Spartans worked hard this season to make a state championship possible.
A storied boys tennis program, Lincoln East won eight consecutive titles from 1988-1995, but this year’s win is the first since 2007 and 10th in school history.
That makes for a pretty good end to the high school careers of Givens and Bradley, both seniors, but there’s plenty left to come from juniors Le and Whiston, sophomore Islamov, freshman Haar and the rest of the Spartans’ eager, enthusiastic team.
“The whole season and competing throughout the year will help all the young guys grow,” Stock said. “It was a great tribute to honor our seniors by putting this season together, it’s a really tight-knit group and based on our tenacity and willpower I think we’ll be looking in good shape for next year.”
