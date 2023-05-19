OMAHA — Grace Greenwald kept her Omaha Westside girls tennis coach Bart Jeseritz in suspense about how much hair would be on his head going forward during the Class A state championships at Koch Tennis Center on Friday.

But the Warrior sophomore ended up prevailing in the end, meaning that Jeseritz will be sporting a little shorter hairstyle over the next couple of months.

Greenwald overcame second-set lapses in both the semifinals and finals to claim the No. 1 singles title, outlasting Ratna Kang of Elkhorn South 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the semifinals before claiming a 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1 triumph over Omaha Marian's Cecilia Regan in a championship match played in breezy conditions.

That locked down an agreement Greenwald made with her coach early in her career — that she would get to shave his head if she ever won a state championship.

"That was my motivation," Greenwald said, laughing.

Greenwald, the daughter of longtime Omaha pro Doug Greenwald, led Regan 6-1, 4-1 in the finals and seemed ready to warm up the clippers. But Regan, who upset top-seeded Corinne Barber of Lincoln Southeast, 6-2, 6-2 in her semifinal, reeled off the next four games, then forced a third set by taking the second set tiebreaker.

A week earlier, Greenwald also had a sizable lead in the second set of the Metro Conference final after winning the first set, eventually pulling out a 6-4, 6-7, 1-0 (10-8) win over Kang.

"Second sets don't like me very much," Greenwald said. "I feel like I just kind of get distracted a little bit and then the other person starts to feed off that. In the third (set), I just have to remind myself to keep going forward and just keep calm."

The state tournament provided a preview of what should be a very competitive No. 1 singles division for the next two years. Kang is just a freshman, while Barber, who finished 37-2 this season, is a sophomore. Last year's Class A No. 1 singles champion, sophomore Belinda Rademacher of Lincoln East, sat out this season because of a hip injury that required surgery.

Rademacher "is one of my best friends, and it's so cool to be able to do this right after her," said Greenwald, who finished 29-4 this spring. "It's definitely nice to compete against and create bonds with people your own age."

Metro Conference players swept the gold medals in all four events, while Elkhorn South rode championship performances from sophomore No. 2 singles player Alyssa Sherman and the junior No. 2 doubles combination of Mia Deleidi and Isa Hustad to win its second Class A team title in school history to go with its three Class B crowns.

Deleidi and Hustad defeated Lincoln East's Tailyn Jay and Maitreyi Purandare in the No. 2 doubles final 7-5, 6-3, while Sherman downed Millard North's Michaela Altman 6-2, 6-4 for the No. 2 singles gold.

The Storm finished with 40.25 points, edging out runner-up Millard North, which had 36¾. East and Marian tied for third with 35¾ each.

"There's really no way to predict how it's going to happen, especially as wide open as it was this year," said Elkhorn South coach Steve Bischof, who has guided the Storm to all of their state championships. "That's why you stress every match, and certainly everybody was involved in this state championship."

The fifth-seeded Millard North sister duo of senior Eunice Cho and sophomore Lucy Cho won No. 1 doubles, beating the top-seeded Lincoln East squad of Gibsen Chapman and Adeline Fornander 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals and Southeast's second-seeded team of Helen Jamison and Carolyn Skold 6-4, 7-5 in the finals.

Against East, "We just felt really calm and that we knew what we were doing," Eunice Cho said. "That match really helped set us up to play solid in our last match.

"We've talked about winning state together since I was in sixth grade and my sister was in fourth,'' the older Cho added. "So this means a lot."

