As it has in many other sports, Elkhorn North has hit the ground running in Class B girls tennis.

Behind three champions and 53 team points, the Wolves won the state crown Friday at Woods Tennis Center. It's Elkhorn North's second title in three tries.

"We had really great kids that are really coachable," Elkhorn North coach Lance Kush said. "We've also got some athletes. When you have athletes that are coachable and listen to your coaching, work hard and fall in love with the sport, they just keep improving and improving and improving.

"In Year 1, it was getting the feet wet. We blossomed in Year 2 and Year 3 we were the favorites. Different mindset in Year 3, because we kind of came in the favorites and there is a different pressure involved."

With the Wolves already wrapping up the team title behind titles from Camryn Jacobsmeier and Haylee Wolf at No. 1 doubles and Grace Jesske and Allison Tabaka at No. 2 doubles, Sophia Grace (No. 2 singles) still had something to prove.

Grace finished state runner-up at No. 2 singles last year as a freshman. This time with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Brownell Talbot/Omaha Concordia's Gretchen Goebel, Grace earned Elkhorn North's fifth individual title in school history and first at No. 2 singles.

"Since I got runner-up last year, I really wanted to win this year," Grace said. "I knew our team had it under control. … It means the world. We all work so hard each practice and we are all super close. It means the world our hard work paid off."

Elkhorn North's 53 points is a school best in the state tournament after scoring 42 in 2022's championship run. The Wolves finished 12th in their inaugural season in 2021 with 12¼ points.

Jacobsmeier and Wolf repeated as state champions for Elkhorn North, along with Jesske and Tabaka.

And with the 2023 season at a close, Elkhorn North could be looking for a third consecutive title, losing just one player to graduation in Tabaka.

"The expectations are high, again," Kush said. "Ali has been a great player for us, a great senior, and she is not going to be super replaceable. Someone is going to have to step up. That's always the message, next person up, and someone is going to fill that role for her. The expectation is going to win a state title again next year. We've got most of our players back. We can't be complacent and work hard in the offseason."

Omaha Skutt finished runner-up with 36½ points and held off third-place Omaha Duchesne, which finished with 35.

