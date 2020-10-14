Southwest's Works to lean on experience as he shifts to singles for state tennis tournament

You could say Grady Works has gotten quite comfortable at the boys state tennis tournament.
The Lincoln Southwest senior has stood at the podium every time during his high school career, winning No. 2 doubles as a freshman, finishing third at No. 1 doubles as a sophomore and then winning the state title at No. 1 doubles last season.
But this time around, he’s getting out of his comfort zone.
Works will line up at No. 1 singles when the first round begins Thursday in Omaha, a change that coach Denny Hershberger was thinking about even before the summer.
“We kind of started talking this summer, just about different options,” Hershberger said. “I think, ultimately, both of us came to the conclusion that’s what was best for the team. … We knew that our best chance to score points at state and throughout the season was to have Grady at that No. 1 singles spot and develop another No. 1 doubles team.”
Works played singles matches last year but during the summer he really focused on developing his game. Works says his experience at doubles makes him more unusual when it comes to facing the top singles competition.
“I think I play a slightly different game than a lot of the other top singles players,” Works said. “I would say I’m definitely just more aggressive on approach shots and getting to the net and being able to put all volleys away.”
Not only has it been different for Works from a playing style perspective, but not having the support and cushion of a partner has forced him to change his mentality.
“I don’t have a partner to lean on and to help me get through the match and who’s a friend with me out there,” Works said. “So, it’s all me and I have to focus in more and I’m forced to generate my own energy a little bit more.”
Even with all the adjustments, Works says he isn’t satisfied with his regular-season performance despite going 16-6 and being named the No. 5 seed in the state tournament.
“I don’t think the season had necessarily gone how I hoped it would,” Works said. “Over the summer, I beat a couple of the seeds who are higher than me and I think those are still winnable matches for me.”
Overall, the Silver Hawks are still primed for another state championship run with their No. 1 doubles team seeded second, No. 2 singles at sixth and the No. 2 doubles team as the fourth seed.
But for as much as this week means to Works, he still tries to focus on being a leader for his team rather than himself.
“I’m focusing on myself a lot, but I’m also trying to motivate my teammates for state as well because some of them haven’t played at state before.”
For Hershberger, it’s all about reminding his players how special it is to compete.
“I want the kids to really enjoy it because at the end of the day, they’re going to remember some of their matches, but they’re going to remember their friendships and their experiences they had as a program.”
Relive last year's boys state tennis tournament
