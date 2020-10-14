Southwest's Works to lean on experience as he shifts to singles for state tennis tournament

Not only has it been different for Works from a playing style perspective, but not having the support and cushion of a partner has forced him to change his mentality.

“I don’t have a partner to lean on and to help me get through the match and who’s a friend with me out there,” Works said. “So, it’s all me and I have to focus in more and I’m forced to generate my own energy a little bit more.”

Even with all the adjustments, Works says he isn’t satisfied with his regular-season performance despite going 16-6 and being named the No. 5 seed in the state tournament.

“I don’t think the season had necessarily gone how I hoped it would,” Works said. “Over the summer, I beat a couple of the seeds who are higher than me and I think those are still winnable matches for me.”

Overall, the Silver Hawks are still primed for another state championship run with their No. 1 doubles team seeded second, No. 2 singles at sixth and the No. 2 doubles team as the fourth seed.

But for as much as this week means to Works, he still tries to focus on being a leader for his team rather than himself.