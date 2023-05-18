OMAHA — A week after taking the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament field by storm, the Lincoln Southwest No. 1 doubles duo of Rhea Poda and Meenakshi Variyam proved Thursday at the Class A girls state tennis tournament at Koch Family Tennis Center that their run to the conference gold was no fluke.

Poda and Variyam lived up to their No. 3 seed in the quarterfinals by downing Elkhorn South's Julia Dittrick and Alyxandra Schieber, the sixth seeds, to advance to a 9 a.m. semifinal Friday against the No. 2 seeds, Lincoln Southeast's Helen Jamison and Carolyn Skold. Jamison and Skold rolled past Fremont's Abigayle Bigsby and Rebecca Baker 6-0, 6-1 in their quarterfinal.

Poda, junior, and Variyam, a sophomore, were the Silver Hawks' No. 3 doubles team a year ago, and they've spent the spring navigating the huge upgrade to the No. 1 spot. The Silver Hawk duo, now 23-9 this season, showed last Friday they've arrived by winning five tiebreakers and two three-set matches in the conference tournament.

They knocked off the No. 1-seeded team at state, Lincoln East's Gibsen Chapman and Adeline Fornander in the HAC semifinals before edging Jamison and Skold 7-6, 7-6 in the finals, a victory that clinched Southwest's conference team title. Chapman and Fornander will take on Millard North's Eunice Cho and Lucy Cho in Friday's semifinals.

"Last week just felt so surreal and we're just trying to keep our confidence up and just focus on one point at a time," Poda said. "Our mindset is go out, give it our best and have fun."

A year ago, Southwest seniors Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean won the No. 1 doubles state title, and now Poda and Variyam are in a position to keep the gold medal with the Silver Hawks.

"It's definitely been a huge step up for us, but we've gotten way better, especially with our communication on the court," Variyam said. "It's definitely been a challenge, but also an incredible journey. The whole season was just experimenting with what we can do against these other teams and what we shouldn't be doing. It's all coming together now."

Lincoln East and Elkhorn South are tied at the top of the tight team race through the quarterfinals with 32 points each. Southwest and Omaha Marian are at 30 points apiece, while Lincoln Southeast has 28.

Southwest coach Denny Hershberger sees the No. 1 doubles competition in the same light as the team battle.

"We knew coming in (the state tournament) that there were five or six No. 1 doubles teams could win it," the Silver Hawk coach said. "There's no guarantees, but they've shown they can take care of business in tough pressure situations and that can go a long ways at state."

Top-seeded Corinne Barber of Southeast is the lone Lincoln player remaining at No. 1 singles, improving to 36-1 with three straight-set victories. At No. 2 singles, No. 1 seed Poppy Brown of Southwest and Lincoln East's Sofi Sarroub-Le Sueur are the Lincoln entrants still alive for a state championship.

Two Lincoln teams — North Star's Brynn Person and Piper Ruhl and East's Tailyn Jay and Maitreyi Purandare — won their quarterfinals and will meet each other in a 9 a.m. semifinal Friday.

The championship matches in all four divisions are slated for 1 p.m. Friday.