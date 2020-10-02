Southeast's Peterson, Rathe top familiar rival in close HAC doubles final; East wins team title

This will not be the final time Peterson and Rathe face Johnson and Balfany. The Knights host Southwest next week in a dual.

"When it is a team like Southwest, it's easy," Salem said. "They're our rival. They know Southwest is a team that continues to get better through the course of the season. Coach (Denny) Hershberger does it as well as anybody in the state. We know Sam and Jacob and anyone on that squad is going to get better, and that pushes us to have the same kind of mindset.

"We've played them five times, and then play them a sixth time at our dual. Chances are we will see them in the state tournament, so this isn't over yet."

The Class A state tournament is Oct. 15-16 at Koch Tennis Center in Omaha.

Lincoln East won the team title with 232 points, followed by the Silver Hawks with 144. Lincoln Southeast took third with 134.

"We look at the HAC Tournament as being a real special tournament," Stock said. "It has its own importance as a team. We are excited to play in it and looked at it as a reward with the seeds we got."