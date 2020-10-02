Southeast's Peterson, Rathe top familiar rival in close HAC doubles final; East wins team title

It was not the way Graham Peterson and Nathaniel Rathe envisioned a Heartland Athletic Conference title at No. 1 doubles, but they will take it.
The Lincoln Southeast seniors won their first-ever HAC title Friday at Woods Tennis Center. The top-seeded Peterson and Rathe defeated Lincoln Southwest's Sam Johnson and Jacob Balfany for the fourth time this season, 6-2, 6-7 (10-8), 10-8 for the No. 1 doubles championship, which ended on a double fault in the third-set super-tiebreaker.
"My first thought was, 'Oh, my God, that was such a close match,'" Rathe said. "All the adrenaline and everything was pumping."
"We lost to them at the very beginning of the season and won every time after that," Peterson said. "Still, they are great players and it is usually pretty close."
Peterson and Rathe took the first set 6-2 with ease before Johnson and Balfany got into a groove and went up 3-0 in the second. The Knights battled back and forced a tiebreak in the second set, but Johnson and Balfany won to send it the super-tiebreaker.
"It's one of those things when you're playing a city rival like Southwest that those guys Jacob and Sam play so well every time we play them," Southeast head coach Chris Salem said. "We've had the advantage coming through the season against them. … It's fitting in the conference finals Southwest battles back and we have to do the same."
This will not be the final time Peterson and Rathe face Johnson and Balfany. The Knights host Southwest next week in a dual.
"When it is a team like Southwest, it's easy," Salem said. "They're our rival. They know Southwest is a team that continues to get better through the course of the season. Coach (Denny) Hershberger does it as well as anybody in the state. We know Sam and Jacob and anyone on that squad is going to get better, and that pushes us to have the same kind of mindset.
"We've played them five times, and then play them a sixth time at our dual. Chances are we will see them in the state tournament, so this isn't over yet."
The Class A state tournament is Oct. 15-16 at Koch Tennis Center in Omaha.
Lincoln East won the team title with 232 points, followed by the Silver Hawks with 144. Lincoln Southeast took third with 134.
"We look at the HAC Tournament as being a real special tournament," Stock said. "It has its own importance as a team. We are excited to play in it and looked at it as a reward with the seeds we got."
Fourth-seeded Kirby Le made a name for himself after knocking off Fremont top-seed Alex Bigsby 6-2, 2-6, 10-4 in the No. 1 singles semifinals. Le later defeated Lincoln Pius X's Joseph Plachy 7-5, 7-5 in the final.
"I was so excited for Kirby," Lincoln East head coach Chris Stock said. "Huge, huge performance to become a HAC singles champion in his sophomore year and to complete the process after having the big win and then finish it."
The Spartans added a victory at No. 2 singles with Yakub Islamov defeating Lincoln North Star's Cooper Wesslund. Kumo Babe and Kaiden Bradley added a third HAC title for Lincoln East at No. 2 doubles.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!