Singles dominance lets Lincoln Pius X girls slip past Lincoln East at Spartan Invitational

The Lincoln Pius X girls tennis team swept the singles events while getting a runner-up finish at No. 1 doubles to edge host Lincoln East 98-96 Wednesday at the Spartan Invitational at Woods Tennis Center.

Pius X's Clare Plachy won the No. 1 singles title 8-2, and teammate Cece Ulrich added a clean 8-0 win against East's Sofia Sarroub in the No. 2 finals.

The second-place Spartans dominated in doubles, with Elly Johnsen and Kristina Le winning at No. 1 over the Thunderbolts' Anna Burt and Aly Woita 8-4, while Olivia Brehmn and Kyana Le defeated Columbus's Becca Hazlett and Logan Kapels 8-4 at No. 2.

Lincoln North Star's Haley Bourassa and Kennedi Leitschuck finished in fourth at No. 2 doubles to lead the Navigators to a seventh-place finish.

