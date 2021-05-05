 Skip to main content
Singles dominance lets Lincoln Pius X girls slip past Lincoln East at Spartan Invitational
PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln East Invitational tennis, 5.5

Lincoln Pius X's Clare Plachy hits a backhand during a No. 1 singles match at the Lincoln East Invitational on Wednesday at Woods Park.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The Lincoln Pius X girls tennis team swept the singles events while getting a runner-up finish at No. 1 doubles to edge host Lincoln East 98-96 Wednesday at the Spartan Invitational at Woods Tennis Center. 

Pius X's Clare Plachy won the No. 1 singles title 8-2, and teammate Cece Ulrich added a clean 8-0 win against East's Sofia Sarroub in the No. 2 finals.

The second-place Spartans dominated in doubles, with Elly Johnsen and Kristina Le winning at No. 1 over the Thunderbolts' Anna Burt and Aly Woita 8-4, while Olivia Brehmn and Kyana Le defeated Columbus's Becca Hazlett and Logan Kapels 8-4 at No. 2. 

Lincoln North Star's Haley Bourassa and Kennedi Leitschuck finished in fourth at No. 2 doubles to lead the Navigators to a seventh-place finish.

 

