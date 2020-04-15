Retired LSE boys tennis coach Eisele dies at 90

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Retired Lincoln Southeast boys tennis coach George Eisele, who built the Knights into a state powerhouse in the 1970s and 80s, died April 7 at the age of 90 in Overland Park, Kansas.

Eisele led Southeast to six Class A state championships and compiled a dual record of 197-14 during his 22-year career. He had three different players win state No. 1 singles titles during his span – Craig Johnson (1979, ’80), Jim Burton (1982) and Mike Garcia (1989).

The Southeast Athletic Hall of Fame inductee moved to the Kansas City area after retiring as a math teacher at LSE. Eisele is survived by his wife, Katherine, five daughters and 11 grandchildren. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.