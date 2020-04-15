You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Retired LSE boys tennis coach Eisele dies at 90
View Comments

Retired LSE boys tennis coach Eisele dies at 90

{{featured_button_text}}

Retired Lincoln Southeast boys tennis coach George Eisele, who built the Knights into a state powerhouse in the 1970s and 80s, died April 7 at the age of 90 in Overland Park, Kansas.

Eisele led Southeast to six Class A state championships and compiled a dual record of 197-14 during his 22-year career. He had three different players win state No. 1 singles titles during his span – Craig Johnson (1979, ’80), Jim Burton (1982) and Mike Garcia (1989).

The Southeast Athletic Hall of Fame inductee moved to the Kansas City area after retiring as a math teacher at LSE. Eisele is survived by his wife, Katherine, five daughters and 11 grandchildren. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

High school boys tennis logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News