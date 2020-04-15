Retired LSE boys tennis coach Eisele dies at 90

Retired Lincoln Southeast boys tennis coach George Eisele, who built the Knights into a state powerhouse in the 1970s and 80s, died April 7 at the age of 90 in Overland Park, Kansas.
Eisele led Southeast to six Class A state championships and compiled a dual record of 197-14 during his 22-year career. He had three different players win state No. 1 singles titles during his span – Craig Johnson (1979, ’80), Jim Burton (1982) and Mike Garcia (1989).
The Southeast Athletic Hall of Fame inductee moved to the Kansas City area after retiring as a math teacher at LSE. Eisele is survived by his wife, Katherine, five daughters and 11 grandchildren. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
