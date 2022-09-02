Prep tennis results, 9/2

Boys tennis
GRETNA INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southeast 25½, Creighton Prep 25, Papillion La-Vista South 18, Bellevue West 15, Lincoln Pius X 15, Papillion-La Vista 12½, Gretna 10, Omaha Northwest 8, Omaha Bryan 0, Omaha Westview 0.
SINGLES: No. 1--1st: Hjermstad, Lincoln Southeast, def. Mattuch, Papillion-La Vista South, 8-5; 3rd: Lunning, Creighton Prep, def. Kerman, Lincoln Pius X, 8-5; No. 2--1st: Clausen, Creighton Prep, def. Clauss, Lincoln Southeast, 8-3; 3rd: Lozier, Papillion-La Vista, def. White, Lincoln Pius X, 8-6.
DOUBLES: No. 1--1st: Barber-Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, def. Efaw-Dombrowski, Creighton Prep, 8-4; 3rd: Lemon-Hosick, Bellevue West, def. Peterson-Wallace, Papillion-La Vista South, 8-3; No. 2--1st: Bryant-Owen, Creighton Prep, def. Estee-Poole, Gretna, 8-4; 3rd: Blair-Catherall, Lincoln Southeast, def. Andringa-Schrader, Papillion-La Vista South, 8-4.
CRETE INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn North 46, Crete 42, Lincoln High 33, Beatrice 26, Kearney Catholic 25, Waverly 24, Elkhorn 14, Lincoln Northwest 6.
SINGLES: No. 1--McDowell, CRE, def. Shada, EN, 8-4; McChristian, LHS, def. Hamm, BEA, 8-0; No. 2--Mensch, Elkhorn North, def, Penate, CRE, 8-3; Klucas, Waverly, def. Hogeland, KC, 8-6.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Sinnott-Amburst, EN, def. Buss-Wals de la Cueva, LHS, 8-3; Crumbliss-Wendelin, CRE, def. Dittbrenner-Roshowski, BEA, 8-4; No. 2--Butler-Petrick, EN, def. Heusinkvelt-Egge, CRE, 8-3; Saadi-Malone, KC, def. Dunbar-Christopherson, LHS, 9-7.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN INVITE
TEAM RESULTS: 1. Mount Michael, 2. Omaha Skutt, 3. Lincoln Christian A, 4. Adams Central, 5. Nebraska City, 6. Omaha Gross, 7. Lincoln Christian B, 8. Ralston.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 9, BROWNELL TALBOT 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Boerger, LC, def. Studig, 8-4; No. 2--Fredstorm, LC, def. Pfeiffer, 8-6; No. 3--Mooss, LC, def. Raymond, 8-1; No. 4--Cuciti, LC; No. 5--Penrod, LC; No. 6--Dehaan, LC.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Penrod-Cuciti, LC, def. Raymond-Sutter, 8-4; No. 2--Dehaan-Mooss, LC, def. Cohen-Tewodros, 8-6; No. 3--Watson-Turner, LC.