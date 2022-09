Prep tennis results, 9/15

Boys tennis

CREIGHTON PREP 5, LINCOLN PIUS X 4

SINGLES: No. 1--Lunning, CP, def. Kerkman, 8-1; No. 2--Clausen, CP, def. Hoffschneider, 8-0; No. 3--Dombrowski, CP, def. West, 8-1; No. 4--Owen, CP; No. 5--Hall, LPX; No. 6--Bryant, CP.

DOUBLES: No. 1--I. Woita-Kerkman, LPX, def. Efaw-Dombrowski, 8-3; No. 2--Hall-Phelan, LPX, def. Owen-Bryant, 8-3; No. 3--West-D. Woita, LPX.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 7, WAVERLY 2

SINGLES: No. 1--Boerger, LCS, def. G. Klucas, 8-3; No. 2--Fredstrom, LCS, def. R. Klucas, 8-4; No. 3--McElhose, WHS, def. Mooss, 8-1; No. 4--Cuciti, LCS; No. 5--Penrod, LCS; No. 6--Clarke, WHS.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Cuciti-Mooss, LCS, def. McElhose-Scott, 8-2; No. 2--Penrod-Watson, LCS, def. McInteer-Clarke, 8-6; No. 3--Boerger-Frestrom, LCS.

LINCOLN HIGH 6, BELLEVUE EAST 3

SINGLES: No. 1--McChristian, LHS, def. Tracy, 8-3; No. 2--Carrera, BE, def. Buss, 8-4; No. 3--Dunder, LHS, def. Bach, 8-3; No. 4--Parks, LHS; No. 5--Holbrook, BE; No. 6--Christophersen, LHS.

DOUBLES: No. 1--McChristian-Parks, LHS, def. Carrera-Holbrook, 8-1; No. 2--Dunder-Christophersen, LHS, def. Bach-Taggart, 8-1; No. 3--Tracy-Chesier, BE.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 4, FREMONT 2

SINGLES: No. 1--Mandachit, LNS, def. Indra, 8-6; No. 2--Wesslund, LNS, def. Rump, 8-4; No. 3--Lamb, FHS, def. Le, 8-6;

DOUBLES: No. 1--James-Mustard, LNS, def. Broeker-Ritthaler, 8-2; No. 2--Reeson-Gallo, FHS, def. Frink-Kimbrough, 8-6; No. 3--Albrecht-Beals, LNS.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 6, FREMONT 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Rutledge, LSW, def. Indra, 8-5; No. 2--Warner, LSW, def. Rump, 8-0; No. 3--McGovern, LSW, def. Lamb, 8-0.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Felt-Nelson, LSW, def. Broeker-Ritthaler, 8-2; No. 2--Benson-Malone, LSW, def. Reeson-Gallo, 8-5; No. 3--Shaffer-Spinar, LSW.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 6, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Rutledge, LSW, def. Mandachit, 8-1; No. 2--Warner, LSW, def. Wesslund, 8-1; No. 3--McGovern, LSW, def. Le, 8-0;

DOUBLES: No. 1--Felt-Nelson, LSW, def. James-Mustard, 8-1; No. 2--Benson-Malone, LSW, def. Frink-Kimbrough, 8-2; No. 3--Shaffer-Spinar, LSW.