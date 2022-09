Prep tennis results, 9/13

Boys tennis

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 8, OMAHA WESTSIDE 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Shefsky, OW, def. Rutledge, 8-5; No. 2--Warner, LSW, def. Buscher, 8-1; No. 3--Felt, LSW, def. Evans, 8-2; No. 4--Nelson, LSW; No. 5--Spinar, LSW.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Felt-Nelson, LSW, def. Kugler-Evans, 8-3; No. 2--Malone-Benson, LSW, def. David-Bowden, 8-4; No. 3--Shaffer-Spinar, LSW.

MILLARD SOUTH 9, FREMONT 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Boudreau, MS, def. Indra, 8-6; No. 2--Teply, MS, def. Broeker, 8-0; No. 3--Carey, MS, def. Gallo, 8-2; No. 4--Haakinson, MS; No. 5--Correz, MS; No. 6--Dennis, MS.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Carey-Devries, MS, def. Indra-Broeker, 8-2; No. 2--Blue-Haakinson, MS, def. Gallo-Reeson, 8-5; No. 3--Dennis-Vanicek, MS.

MOUNT MARTY 6, LINCOLN PIUS X 3

SINGLES: No. 1--Kerkman, LPX, def. Chen, 8-3; No. 2--Berry, MM, def. Hoffschneider, 9-8 (7-5); No. 3--Flott, MM, def. West, 8-5; No. 4--Kleinschmitt, MM; No. 5--N. Stricklett, MM; No. 6--O. Stricklett, MM.

DOUBLES: No. 1--I. Woita-Kerkman, LPX, def. Flott-Kleinschmitt, 8-1; No. 2--Hall-Phelan, LPX, def. N. Stricklett-O. Stricklett, 8-4; No. 3--Chen-Berry, MM.