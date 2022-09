Prep tennis results, 9/1

Boys tennis

CRETE INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 16, Papillion-La Vista South 12, Lincoln North Star 6, Norfolk 4, Crete 2.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Bauer-Hinze, Norfolk, def. Crubmliss-Wendelin, Crete, 8-3; Felt-Nelson, LSW, def. Mustard-Mandachit, LNS, 8-4; Peterson-Wallace, PLVS, def. Crumbliss-Wendelin, 8-3; Felt-Nelson def. Bauer-Hinze, 8-4; Mustard-Mandachit def. Crumbliss-Wendelin, 8-2; Peterson-Wallace def. Bauer-Hinze, 8-4; Bauer-Hinze def. Mustard-Manchadit, 9-8(8-6); Felt-Nelson def. Peterson-Wallace, 8-4; Peterson-Wallace def. Mustard-Mandachit, 8-4; Felt-Nelson def. Crumbliss-Wendelin, 8-2; No. 2--Frink-Kimbrough, LNS, def. Heuskinvelt-Egge, Crete, 8-6; Malone-Benson, LSW, def. Andringa-Schrader, PLVS, 8-1; Andringa-Schrader def. Frink-Kimbrough, 9-7; Heuskinvelt-Egge def. Aguilar-Heppner, Norfolk, 8-2; Andringa-Schrader def. Aguilar-Heppner, 8-1; Malone-Shaffer, LSW, def. Frink-Kimbrough, 8-0; Malone-Benson def. Aguilar-Heppner, 8-1; Andringa-Schrader def. Heuskinvelt-Egge, 8-0; Shaffer-Benson def. Heuskinvelt-Egge, 8-1; Frink-Kimbrough def. Aguilar-Heppner, 8-6; No. 3--Mattuch-Sunde, PLVS, def. James-Wesslund, LNS, 8-0; McDowell-Penate, Crete, def. Foster-Speidel, 8-5; Mattuch-Sunde def. Foster-Speidel, 8-0; Rutledge-Shaffer, LSW, def. James-Wesslund, 8-0; Rutledge-Wamer, LSW, def. Foster-Speidel, 8-4; Mattuch-Sunde def. McDowell-Penate, 8-5; Rutledge-Wamer def. McDowell-Penate, 8-2; Foster-Speidel def. James-Wesslund, 8-2; James-Wesslund def. McDowell-Penate, 8-3; Rutledge-Wamer def. Mattuch-Sunde, 8-4; No. 4--Siemsen-Pile, PLVS, def. Dieter-Planer, Norfolk, 8-4; Spinar-McGovem, LSW, def. Albrecht-Goodrich, LNS, 8-2; Spinar-Becker, LSW, def. Dieter-Planer, 8-2; Siemsen-Pile def. Mendez-Eltze, Crete, 8-0; Becker-McGovem def. Coe-Kunci, Crete, 8-0; Albrecht-Goodrich def. Dieter-Planer, 8-3; Albrecht-Goodrich def. Kunci-Eltze, 8-3; Spinar-McGovem def. Siemsen-Pile, 8-0; Siemsen-Pile def. Albrecht-Goodrich, 8-3; Dieter-Planer def. Crete, 8-5.'

FREMONT 5, LINCOLN HIGH 4

SINGLES: No. 1--Indra, FRE, def. McChristian, 8-6; No. 2--Buss, LHS, def. Broeker, 8-5; No. 3--Dunder, LHS, def. Gallo, 8-2; No. 4--Reeson, FRE; No. 5--Ritthaler, FRE; No. 6--Robinson, FRE.

DOUBLES: No. 1--McCristian-Wals de la Cueva, LHS, def. Reeson-Gallo, 9-7; No. 2--Dunder-Christopherson, LHS, def. Rithhaler-Robinson, 8-6; No. 3--Indra-Broeker, FRE, def. Buss-Frerichs, 9-7.

LINCOLN EAST 9, LINCOLN PIUS X 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Nelson, LE, def. Kerkman, 8-0; No. 2--Sajeesh, LE, def. Hoffschneider, 8-0; No. 3--Bucknell, LE, def. White, 8-1; No. 4--Ka. Le, LE; No. 5--Johnson, LE; No. 6--Stock, LE.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Haar-Ki. Le, LE, def. Woita-West, 8-1; No. 2--Bucknell-Ka. Le, LE, def. Hall-White, 8-0; No. 3--Stock-Mickells, LE.