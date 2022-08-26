 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep tennis results, 8/26

Boys tennis

LINCOLN NORTHEAST/LINCOLN HIGH INVITE

TEAM SCORES: Papillion-La Vista 63, Crete 57, Bellevue West 56, Grand Island 48, Millard South 48, York 44, Lincoln High 41, Norfolk 37, Fremont 22, Columbus 21, Bellevue East 17, Lincoln Northeast 10.

SINGLES: No. 1--1st: McDowell, Crete, def. Voss, Grand Island, 8-2; 3rd: Smalley, Papillion-La Vista, def. Boudreau, Millard South, 9-8 (5); 5th: Foster, Norfolk, def. McChristian, Lincoln High, 8-6; No. 2--1st: Lozier, Papillion-La Vista, def. A. Van Gomple, York, 8-0; 3rd: Ripley, Bellevue West, def. Bauer, Norfolk, 9-8 (1); 5th: Buss, Lincoln High def. Penate, Crete, 8-6.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Lemon-Hosick, Bellevue West, def. Chandler-Imig, Papillion-La Vista, 8-3; 3rd: Carey-DeVries, Millard South, def. Crumbliss-Wendelin, Crete, 8-4; 5th: Brosz-Pierson, Grand Island, def. Harms-Kotschwar, York, 8-6; No. 2--1st: Moore-Zimmerman, Bellevue West, def. Alexander-C. Van GompleYork, 8-6; 3rd: Jedlicka-Goc, Columbus, def. Chandler-Franks, Papillion-La Vista, 9-7; 5th: Heusinkvest-Egge, Crete def. Dunder-Christopherson, Lincoln High, 8-6.

LINCOLN EAST 9, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Nelson, LE, def. Hjermstad, 8-0; No. 2--Sajeesh, LE def. Clauss, 8-0; No. 3--Bucknell, LE, def. Barber, 8-6; No. 4--Islamov, LE; No. 5--Ka. Le, LE; No. 6--Kang, LE.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Haar-Ki. Le, LE, def. Barber-Jamison; No. 2--Bucknell-Islamov, LE, def. Blair-Catherall, 8-4; No. 3--Nelson-Sajeesh, 8-0.

High school boys tennis logo 2014
