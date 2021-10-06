Prep glance: Wesslund leads Gators past Lincoln Pius X in tennis dual

Cooper Wesslund won at No. 3 singles and claimed victory in No. 1 doubles alongside Kaden McCoy to help Lincoln North Star defeat Lincoln Pius X 5-4 Wednesday at Lincoln Pius X.
The Navigators and the Thunderbolts each won three singles matches: No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 for Pius X, and No. 3, No. 5 and No. 6 for North Star. In doubles play, Wesslund and McCoy beat Cooper Nichols and Ian Woita 8-5 at No. 1. In No. 2 doubles, the Thunderbolts answered back with an 8-4 win from Jacob Mustard and Evan James.
The deciding match came in No. 3 doubles, where Travis Vo and Max Koebernick defeated Landan Hile and Justin Kerkman 8-6.
Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln High 0: In No. 1 singles, Markus Rutledge claimed an 8-1 victory for the Silver Hawks. Lincoln Southwest swept Lincoln High in No. 2 singles, No. 5 singles and No. 3 doubles.