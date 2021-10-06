Prep glance: Wesslund leads Gators past Lincoln Pius X in tennis dual

The Navigators and the Thunderbolts each won three singles matches: No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 for Pius X, and No. 3, No. 5 and No. 6 for North Star. In doubles play, Wesslund and McCoy beat Cooper Nichols and Ian Woita 8-5 at No. 1. In No. 2 doubles, the Thunderbolts answered back with an 8-4 win from Jacob Mustard and Evan James.