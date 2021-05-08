Prep glance: Ulrich wins No. 2 singles title at Omaha Skutt girls tennis invite as Pius X finished 2nd

Cece Ulrich's title at No. 2 singles propelled the Lincoln Pius X girls tennis team to a second-place finish at the Omaha Skutt Invitational in Omaha on Saturday.

Ulrich went 4-0 on the day, winning matches against Elkhorn and Omaha Mercy 8-0 and 8-2 against Skutt. Ulrich beat Gretna's No. 2 singles representative 8-4 in the final.

Pius X's Clare Plachy placed second in No. 1 singles. Plachy won her first three matches without dropping a game, but fell to Duchesne in the final 4-8. The Bolts' Domi Pace and Stacie Thompson finished second in No. 2 doubles and Aly Woita and Anna Burt placed third in No. 1 doubles.

Omaha Duchesne won the team title.

BOYS GOLF

Centennial Conference Tournament: Patrick Kenney shot a 1-over-par 73, including a 31 on the front nine, to lead Bishop Neumann to a first-place finish at the Centennial Conference Tournament at Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island.

Lincoln Lutheran's Max Bartels shot an 80 to finish tied for sixth, while Lincoln Christian's Drew Beukelman finished tied for ninth with an 82.